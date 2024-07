AFP Integra SA (AFP Integra) is a Peru-based company engaged in private pension funds administration. Its services include the management of individual capitalization accounts and to grant, in favor of its incorporated employees, the provision of retirement, disability, survival and funeral expenses, in conformity with the approved supreme decree. As such, the Company collects the resources for the funds and invests it in any form as allowed by the law. The Company is a subsidiary of Sura Asset Management Peru SA.