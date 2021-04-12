Log in
AFRIAG GLOBAL PLC
Afriag Global : Result of GM and AQUIS Regulatory approval to acquire Apollon

04/12/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
AfriAg Global PLC

(To be renamed Apollon Formularies PLC)

("Company")

12 April 2021

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

AND

AQUIS REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE APOLLON

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The Company is also pleased to announce that AQSE Regulatory approval to be admitted to the AQSE Growth Market has now been received to acquire the entire issued share capital of Apollon Formularies Limited, and it is expected that admission to trading will commence tomorrow, 13 April 2021 at 8 a.m. The Enlarged Share Capital of 748,376,677 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading, comprising 31,710,011 Existing Ordinary Shares, 666,666,666 Consideration Shares and 50,000,000 Placing Shares and Subscription Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

- Ends -

For additional information please contact:

AfriAg Global PLC

Stene Jacobs

stene@apollon.org.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Tel:

+44 207 220 9795

Guy Miller

gm@peterhousecapital.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London)

Tel:

+44 207 138 3204

Tim Blythe

tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com

Megan Ray

megan.ray@blytheweigh.com

Disclaimer

AfriAg Global plc published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 19:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
