(Alliance News) - Apollon Formularies PLC on Tuesday said that a peer-reviewed publication publicised successful cancer cell-killing results in several cancers, using a combination of cannabis and mushroom compounds.

The London-based medical cannabis pharmaceutical firm said the publication was released by the Online Journal of Complementary & Alternative Medicine, noting pre-clinical testing of Apollon's cancer therapeutic formulations.

"Utilising a strategic combination of medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom compounds, Apollon demonstrated successful cancer cell-killing results in prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and skin cancer through direct cytotoxicity and immune-targeted eradication of the cancer cells by T-cells and macrophages in blinded studies, performed by Bioensis Labs, as an independent third party testing facility," the company said.

It highlighted that it uses advanced AI techniques in drug discovery which leads to successful outcomes in killing cells from multiple cancer types.

Apollon said: "The pre-clinical study demonstrated remarkable success in eradicating cancer cells in blinded studies, performed by Bioensis Labs, as an independent third party testing facility, with promising outcomes in prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and skin cancer."

Jeff Nagel, Director of Product Manufacturing at Apollon said: "Our proprietary formulations have now demonstrated success in targeting malignant cells across numerous cancer types in pre-clinical testing. As we move forward, we are dedicated to translating these promising findings into tangible solutions for patients in need globally."

Apollon shares were flat at 0.11 pence each on Tuesday afternoon on the AQSE in London. They are down 70% from 0.37 pence each about a year ago on February 14, 2023.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.