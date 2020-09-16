Africa Energy : to Present at Africa E&P Virtual Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020/CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ('Africa Energy' or the 'Company'), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africaand Namibia, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting the opening keynote address at Frontier's Africa E&P Virtual Summit today at 9:05 amBritish Summer Time. View PDF

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africaand Namibia. The Company is listed in Torontoon TSX Venture Exchange (ticker 'AFE') and in Stockholmon Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker 'AEC'). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 16, 2020at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Jeromie Kufflick, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (604) 689-7842; Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, info@africaenergycorp.com, www.africaenergycorp.com