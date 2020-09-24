Log in
AFRICA ENERGY CORP.

(AFE)
Africa Energy : to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting

09/24/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020/CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: AEC) ('Africa Energy' or the 'Company'), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africaand Namibia, will host a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 18:00 CEST(12:00 EDT). View PDF version.

Mr. Garrett Soden, President and CEO, and Mr. Jan Maier, VP Exploration, will present an update on the company's operations including the current exploration drilling program underway on Block 11B/12Boffshore South Africa.

All are welcome to join. Please click here to register.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with the meeting link and further information.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africaand Namibia. The Company is listed in Torontoon TSX Venture Exchange (ticker 'AFE') and in Stockholmon Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker 'AEC'). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 24, 2020at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.

Jeromie Kufflick, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (604) 689 7842; Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, info@africaenergycorp.com, www.africaenergycorp.com

Disclaimer

Africa Energy Corp. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 19:09:05 UTC
