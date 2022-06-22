Log in
    AOI   CA00829Q1019

AFRICA OIL CORP.

(AOI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:28 2022-06-22 pm EDT
2.150 CAD   -4.02%
01:45pAFRICA OIL : Financial Document
PU
01:45pAFRICA OIL : Financial Document
PU
06/07Eco Atlantic Founder to Participate in Upstream Discussions at African Energy Week 2022
AQ
Africa Oil : Financial Document

06/22/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
Suite 2000

885 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C. Canada V6C 3E8 Ph. 604-689-7842 Fx. 604-689-4250 africaoilcorp@namdo.com africaoilcorp.com

PFIC STATEMENT 2021

Africa Oil Corp. ("AOC", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") has taken reasonable steps to conclude that, although it was classified as a PFIC for one or more taxable years ending prior to December 31, 2021, it was not a PFIC during the taxable year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company is uncertain regarding its potential PFIC status for the taxable year ending after December 31, 2021. The Company's actual PFIC status for a given taxable year will not be determinable until the close of such year and, accordingly, no assurances can be given regarding the Company's PFIC status in 2021 or any future year. The Company intends to assess this annually.

Disclaimer

Africa Oil Corp. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
