Africa Oil : Receives Fifth Dividend From Its Nigerian Asset

10/26/2020 | 05:45pm EDT
News Africa Oil To Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting
October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020 (AOI-TSX, AOI-Nasdaq-Stockholm) - Africa Oil Corp. ('AOI', 'Africa Oil' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 18:00 Stockholm Time.

Mr. Keith Hill, President and CEO, and Mr. Pascal Nicodeme, CFO, will present an update on the Company's operations and take part in a Q&A session with investors.

All are welcome to join. Please click here to register.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol 'AOI'.

For further information, please contact:

Shahin Amini
IR and Commercial Manager
shahin.amini@africaoilcorp.com
T: +44 (0)203 982 6800

Sophia Shane
Corporate Development
sophias@namdo.com
T: +1 (604) 806-3575

This information is information that Africa Oil Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on October 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, shahin.amini@africaoilcorp.com, T: +44 (0)203 982 6800; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, sophias@namdo.com, T: +1 (604) 806-3575

Disclaimer

Africa Oil Corp. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 21:44:10 UTC

