Africa Oil : Receives Fifth Dividend From Its Nigerian Asset

October 23, 2020 (AOI-TSX, AOI-Nasdaq-Stockholm) - Africa Oil Corp. ('AOI', 'Africa Oil' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 18:00 Stockholm Time.

Mr. Keith Hill, President and CEO, and Mr. Pascal Nicodeme, CFO, will present an update on the Company's operations and take part in a Q&A session with investors.

All are welcome to join.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol 'AOI'.

