By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were slightly ahead mid-trading on Wednesday, down from highs of the morning.

Most sectors were in the green, with distribution services, health services and consumer services the main gainers. Of the few declining sectors, process industries led, followed by commercial services and utilities.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index inched 0.12% higher, to 20996.31, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.13%, to 1268.68.

Africa Oil shares were 6.7% higher, at 2.54 Canadian dollars (US$1.90), after the company said its investee signed a farmout agreement with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies for a share in offshore Namibia interests.

Other market movers:

Elevation Gold Mining shares fell by 14%, to C$0.09, after reporting lower gold production in its fourth quarter due to problems at its crushing plant.

Taseko Mines' fourth-quarter production in British Columbia supported better-than-expected full-year copper output. Shares were up 9.3%, to C$2.00.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 1223ET