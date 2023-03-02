AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
LAGOS, NIGERIA
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
CONTENTS
PAGE
Corporate information
1
Report of the directors
2
Corporate governance report
6
Sustainability and corporate social responsibility report
12
Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the preparation of the financial statements
14
Report of the statutory audit committee
15
Statement of corporate responsibility for the financial statements
16
Independent auditor's report
17
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
22
Statement of financial position
23
Statement of changes in equity
24
Statement of cash flows
25
Notes to the financial statements
26
Other National Disclosures:
Value added statements
56
Five-year financial summary
57
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Chairman
Chief (Mrs.) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR
Directors
Mr. Obong Idiong
Managing Director
Mr. Samuel Nwanze
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Peter Elumelu
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Peter Ashade
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Fumbi Chima
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed
Independent Non-Executive Director
Registered Office
220b, Ikorodu Road
Palmgrove, Lagos
Company Secretary
Joseph Jibunoh
Africa Prudential Plc
220b, Ikorodu Road
Palmgrove
Lagos
Auditor
Ernst & Young
UBA House, 10th and 13th Floors
57 Marina, Lagos
Bankers
United Bank for Africa Plc
UBA House; 57, Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.
JAIZ Bank Plc
Kano House; 73, Ralph Shodeinde Street, Central Business District, Garki Abuja.
Stanbic IBTC Plc
220, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.
RC No.
649007
1
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
The Directors are pleased to present their report on the affairs of the Company, together with the Audited Financial Statements and auditor's report for the year ended December 31, 2022.
LEGAL FORM AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
Africa Prudential Plc was originally incorporated as UBA Registrars Ltd on March 23, 2006. The Company subsequently changed its name to Africa Prudential Registrars Plc on August 10, 2011, and was listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in January 2013. To expand its business portfolio, the Company acquired UAC Registrars Ltd in June 2013.
To enhance its market competitiveness and diversified business interests, the Company changed its name to Africa Prudential Plc, following a special resolution passed by the Members in General Meeting on March 28, 2017.
Africa Prudential Plc primarily carries on the business of registrar and investor relation service in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. As part of its business diversification strategy, it has expanded its business activities to provision of digital solutions for businesses. Its flagship digital solutions product known as EasyCoop is a unique software, which is aimed at aiding the administration of Cooperative Societies in Nigeria and other digital business solutions.
The Company's competency in digital technology covers advanced Agile and other Software Development Life Circle (SDLC) Methodologies, Biometrics management, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Design thinking / Product Development Labs, Blockchain technology, among others. The Company deploys Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) which are scalable for various sizes of organizations.
RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
The following is the summary of the performance of the Company during the year under review as compared with the previous year:
in thousands of Nigerian Naira
2022
2021
Gross earnings
4,165,030
3,617,982
Operating expenses
(1,998,868)
(1,611,911)
Profit before income tax expense
2,166,162
2,006,071
Income tax expenses
(672,913)
(591,404)
Profit after tax
1,493,249
1,414,667
Proposed dividend
1,000,000
1,000,000
2022
2021
Proposed dividend
1,000,000
1,000,000
Retained profit at the end of the year
493,249
414,667
DIRECTORS
Record of Directors' Attendance at Meetings
Pursuant to Section 284(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the records of Director's attendance at Board meetings during the year under review will be available for inspection at the Annual General Meeting.
Board Composition
As of 31 December, 2022, the Company had eight (8) Directors all of whom held office in the year under review. Their biographies are contained in the Annual Report and are incorporated into this Report by reference. The appointment, removal or re-appointment of Directors is governed by the Company's Articles of Association, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 as well as relevant Board and governance policies. Also, these documents set out the rights and obligations of the Directors.
Directors Interests in Contracts
None of the Directors has notified the Company, for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, of any declarable interest in Contracts in which the Company is involved.
2
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022- Continued
Directors and their Interests in the Shares of the Company
Directors' interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members and/or as notified by the Directors in compliance with Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Listing Requirements of the Nigerian Exchange were as follows:
NAME
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
DIRECT
INDIRECT
DIRECT
INDIRECT
Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi
4,006,060
Nil
4,006,060
Nil
Mr. Peter Ashade
1,703,864
Nil
2,703,864
Nil
Mr. Samuel Nwanze
83,009
Nil
83,009
Nil
Mr. Peter Elumelu
13,891
Nil
13,891
Nil
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Nil
10,558,865
Nil
10,558,865
Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mrs. Funmibi Chima
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Obong Idiong
4,275,876
3,796,848
Nil
The details of indirect shareholding of Directors in the issued share capital of the Company is as below:
S/N
NAME
COMPANY
INDIRECT HOLDINGS
TOTAL INDIRECT HOLDINGS
1
MR EMMANUEL NNOROM
VINES FOOD LTD
10,558,865
10,558,865
Alternate Directorship
There was no alternate directorship during the year under review.
SHAREHOLDING
The issued and fully paid up share capital of the Company is N1,000,000,000 (One Billion Naira) divided into 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of N0.50k each.
In terms of significant shareholding (5% and above), the Register shows that International Equity Capital is the largest shareholder with 519,000,000 units of shares. The table below is instructive.
PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDER
NUMBER OF SHARES
%
INTERNATIONAL EQUITY CAPITAL
519,000,000
26%
SHAREHOLDING ANALYSIS
2022
2021
S/N
Holder Type
Holder Count
Holdings
Holder Count
Holdings
1
CORPORATE
5,211
1,250,566,989
5,297
1,259,073,330
FOREIGN
106
17,317,503
98
14,742,230
2
GOVERNMENT
18
2,241,273
18
2,241,273
3
INDIVIDUAL
252,220
710,216,367
253,087
710,390,052
4
INSTITUTION
165
1,607,851
167
1,634,791
5
JOINT
614
9,915,165
611
10,447,429
6
PENSION
10
8,134,852
10
1,470,895
TOTAL
258,344
2,000,000,000
259,288
2,000,000,000
3
