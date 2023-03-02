AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The Directors are pleased to present their report on the affairs of the Company, together with the Audited Financial Statements and auditor's report for the year ended December 31, 2022.

LEGAL FORM AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Africa Prudential Plc was originally incorporated as UBA Registrars Ltd on March 23, 2006. The Company subsequently changed its name to Africa Prudential Registrars Plc on August 10, 2011, and was listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in January 2013. To expand its business portfolio, the Company acquired UAC Registrars Ltd in June 2013.

To enhance its market competitiveness and diversified business interests, the Company changed its name to Africa Prudential Plc, following a special resolution passed by the Members in General Meeting on March 28, 2017.

Africa Prudential Plc primarily carries on the business of registrar and investor relation service in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. As part of its business diversification strategy, it has expanded its business activities to provision of digital solutions for businesses. Its flagship digital solutions product known as EasyCoop is a unique software, which is aimed at aiding the administration of Cooperative Societies in Nigeria and other digital business solutions.

The Company's competency in digital technology covers advanced Agile and other Software Development Life Circle (SDLC) Methodologies, Biometrics management, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Design thinking / Product Development Labs, Blockchain technology, among others. The Company deploys Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) which are scalable for various sizes of organizations.

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

The following is the summary of the performance of the Company during the year under review as compared with the previous year:

in thousands of Nigerian Naira 2022 2021 Gross earnings 4,165,030 3,617,982 Operating expenses (1,998,868) (1,611,911) Profit before income tax expense 2,166,162 2,006,071 Income tax expenses (672,913) (591,404) Profit after tax 1,493,249 1,414,667 Proposed dividend 1,000,000 1,000,000 2022 2021 Proposed dividend 1,000,000 1,000,000 Retained profit at the end of the year 493,249 414,667

DIRECTORS

Record of Directors' Attendance at Meetings

Pursuant to Section 284(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the records of Director's attendance at Board meetings during the year under review will be available for inspection at the Annual General Meeting.

Board Composition

As of 31 December, 2022, the Company had eight (8) Directors all of whom held office in the year under review. Their biographies are contained in the Annual Report and are incorporated into this Report by reference. The appointment, removal or re-appointment of Directors is governed by the Company's Articles of Association, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 as well as relevant Board and governance policies. Also, these documents set out the rights and obligations of the Directors.

Directors Interests in Contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Company, for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, of any declarable interest in Contracts in which the Company is involved.