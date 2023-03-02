Advanced search
    AFRIPRUD   NGAFRIPRUD04

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

(AFRIPRUD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
6.350 NGN   +0.79%
05:18aAfrica Prudential : Fy 2022 earnings press release
PU
05:09aAfrica Prudential : Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
02/22Africa Prudential : Board meeting resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

LAGOS, NIGERIA

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

1

Report of the directors

2

Corporate governance report

6

Sustainability and corporate social responsibility report

12

Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the preparation of the financial statements

14

Report of the statutory audit committee

15

Statement of corporate responsibility for the financial statements

16

Independent auditor's report

17

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

22

Statement of financial position

23

Statement of changes in equity

24

Statement of cash flows

25

Notes to the financial statements

26

Other National Disclosures:

Value added statements

56

Five-year financial summary

57

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Chairman

Chief (Mrs.) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR

Directors

Mr. Obong Idiong

Managing Director

Mr. Samuel Nwanze

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Peter Elumelu

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Peter Ashade

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Fumbi Chima

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed

Independent Non-Executive Director

Registered Office

220b, Ikorodu Road

Palmgrove, Lagos

Company Secretary

Joseph Jibunoh

Africa Prudential Plc

220b, Ikorodu Road

Palmgrove

Lagos

Auditor

Ernst & Young

UBA House, 10th and 13th Floors

57 Marina, Lagos

Bankers

United Bank for Africa Plc

UBA House; 57, Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.

JAIZ Bank Plc

Kano House; 73, Ralph Shodeinde Street, Central Business District, Garki Abuja.

Stanbic IBTC Plc

220, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

RC No.

649007

1

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The Directors are pleased to present their report on the affairs of the Company, together with the Audited Financial Statements and auditor's report for the year ended December 31, 2022.

LEGAL FORM AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Africa Prudential Plc was originally incorporated as UBA Registrars Ltd on March 23, 2006. The Company subsequently changed its name to Africa Prudential Registrars Plc on August 10, 2011, and was listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in January 2013. To expand its business portfolio, the Company acquired UAC Registrars Ltd in June 2013.

To enhance its market competitiveness and diversified business interests, the Company changed its name to Africa Prudential Plc, following a special resolution passed by the Members in General Meeting on March 28, 2017.

Africa Prudential Plc primarily carries on the business of registrar and investor relation service in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. As part of its business diversification strategy, it has expanded its business activities to provision of digital solutions for businesses. Its flagship digital solutions product known as EasyCoop is a unique software, which is aimed at aiding the administration of Cooperative Societies in Nigeria and other digital business solutions.

The Company's competency in digital technology covers advanced Agile and other Software Development Life Circle (SDLC) Methodologies, Biometrics management, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Design thinking / Product Development Labs, Blockchain technology, among others. The Company deploys Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) which are scalable for various sizes of organizations.

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

The following is the summary of the performance of the Company during the year under review as compared with the previous year:

in thousands of Nigerian Naira

2022

2021

Gross earnings

4,165,030

3,617,982

Operating expenses

(1,998,868)

(1,611,911)

Profit before income tax expense

2,166,162

2,006,071

Income tax expenses

(672,913)

(591,404)

Profit after tax

1,493,249

1,414,667

Proposed dividend

1,000,000

1,000,000

2022

2021

Proposed dividend

1,000,000

1,000,000

Retained profit at the end of the year

493,249

414,667

DIRECTORS

Record of Directors' Attendance at Meetings

Pursuant to Section 284(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the records of Director's attendance at Board meetings during the year under review will be available for inspection at the Annual General Meeting.

Board Composition

As of 31 December, 2022, the Company had eight (8) Directors all of whom held office in the year under review. Their biographies are contained in the Annual Report and are incorporated into this Report by reference. The appointment, removal or re-appointment of Directors is governed by the Company's Articles of Association, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 as well as relevant Board and governance policies. Also, these documents set out the rights and obligations of the Directors.

Directors Interests in Contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Company, for the purpose of Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, of any declarable interest in Contracts in which the Company is involved.

2

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022- Continued

Directors and their Interests in the Shares of the Company

Directors' interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members and/or as notified by the Directors in compliance with Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Listing Requirements of the Nigerian Exchange were as follows:

NAME

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

DIRECT

INDIRECT

DIRECT

INDIRECT

Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi

4,006,060

Nil

4,006,060

Nil

Mr. Peter Ashade

1,703,864

Nil

2,703,864

Nil

Mr. Samuel Nwanze

83,009

Nil

83,009

Nil

Mr. Peter Elumelu

13,891

Nil

13,891

Nil

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Nil

10,558,865

Nil

10,558,865

Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mrs. Funmibi Chima

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. Obong Idiong

4,275,876

3,796,848

Nil

The details of indirect shareholding of Directors in the issued share capital of the Company is as below:

S/N

NAME

COMPANY

INDIRECT HOLDINGS

TOTAL INDIRECT HOLDINGS

1

MR EMMANUEL NNOROM

VINES FOOD LTD

10,558,865

10,558,865

Alternate Directorship

There was no alternate directorship during the year under review.

SHAREHOLDING

The issued and fully paid up share capital of the Company is N1,000,000,000 (One Billion Naira) divided into 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of N0.50k each.

In terms of significant shareholding (5% and above), the Register shows that International Equity Capital is the largest shareholder with 519,000,000 units of shares. The table below is instructive.

PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDER

NUMBER OF SHARES

%

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY CAPITAL

519,000,000

26%

SHAREHOLDING ANALYSIS

2022

2021

S/N

Holder Type

Holder Count

Holdings

Holder Count

Holdings

1

CORPORATE

5,211

1,250,566,989

5,297

1,259,073,330

FOREIGN

106

17,317,503

98

14,742,230

2

GOVERNMENT

18

2,241,273

18

2,241,273

3

INDIVIDUAL

252,220

710,216,367

253,087

710,390,052

4

INSTITUTION

165

1,607,851

167

1,634,791

5

JOINT

614

9,915,165

611

10,447,429

6

PENSION

10

8,134,852

10

1,470,895

TOTAL

258,344

2,000,000,000

259,288

2,000,000,000

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Africa Prudential plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
