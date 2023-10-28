Africa Prudential Plc

220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove

Lagos - Nigeria.

Tel: +234(0)700 AFRIPRUD (0700 23747783)

E: cxc@africaprudential.com

LAGOS | ABUJA | PORT HARCOURT

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

(RC 649007)

FOURTH-QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS FORECAST

RC 649007

DIRECTORS: Eniola Fadayomi (Chairman) | Obong Idiong (Managing Director/CEO) | Peter Ashade | Funmibi Chima | Hajia Zubaida Rasheed

| Sam Nwanze | Peter Elumelu | Emmanuel Nnorom

www.africaprudential.com

1

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS FORECAST

Fourth

Quarter

Forecast

N'mn

Income:

Fees

527

Investment Income

520

Gross Profit

1,047

Other operating income

-

Total Income

1,047

Less: Operating expenses

(506)

Profit before finance cost and taxation

541

Finance cost

-

Taxation

(119)

Profit After Taxation (PAT)

422

Festus Izevbizua

For: Africa Prudential PLC

Chief Finance Officer

