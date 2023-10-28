Africa Prudential Plc
220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove
Lagos - Nigeria.
Tel: +234(0)700 AFRIPRUD (0700 23747783)
E: cxc@africaprudential.com
LAGOS | ABUJA | PORT HARCOURT
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
(RC 649007)
FOURTH-QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS FORECAST
RC 649007
DIRECTORS: Eniola Fadayomi (Chairman) | Obong Idiong (Managing Director/CEO) | Peter Ashade | Funmibi Chima | Hajia Zubaida Rasheed
| Sam Nwanze | Peter Elumelu | Emmanuel Nnorom
www.africaprudential.com
1
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS FORECAST
Fourth
Quarter
Forecast
N'mn
Income:
Fees
527
Investment Income
520
Gross Profit
1,047
Other operating income
-
Total Income
1,047
Less: Operating expenses
(506)
Profit before finance cost and taxation
541
Finance cost
-
Taxation
(119)
Profit After Taxation (PAT)
422
Festus Izevbizua
For: Africa Prudential PLC
Chief Finance Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Africa Prudential plc published this content on 28 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2023 13:44:39 UTC.