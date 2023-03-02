AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : FY 2022 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE

This Earnings Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st 2022. The Earnings Press Release and the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st 2022 are available on our website at https://africaprudential.com/investors/. This analysis is dated March 1 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Nigerian Naira, and have been primarily derived from the Company's Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those used in the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st 2022. Additional information relating to the Company is available on the Company's website. https://africaprudential.com/investor-relations/
Lagos, Nigeria - March 1, 2023 - Africa Prudential Plc
announced its Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st, 2022, with Gross Earnings of N4.1 Billion and Profit Before Tax of N2.17 Billion. The Company delivered an Earnings Per Share of 75Kobo and proposed a dividend per share of N0.50k.
Earnings
FY 2022
FY 2021
Gross Earnings (N'mn)
4,132
3,521
Operating income (N'mn)
4,164
3,618
PBT (N'mn)
2,166
2,006
Financial Position
Total Assets (N'mn)
19,271
15,764
Total Liabilities (N'mn)
9,885
6,993
Shareholders' funds (N'mn)
9,386
8,771
Income Statement:
Revenue from contracts with customers:N1.9 Billion, compared to N1.38 Billion in FY 2021 (36% YoY Growth);
Interest Income:N2.23 Billion, compared to N2.14 Billion in FY 2021 (4% YoY Growth);
Gross Earnings:N4.1 Billion, compared to N3.5 Billion in FY 2021 (17% YoY Growth);
Profit Before Tax:N2.16 Billion, compared to N2.01 Billion in FY 2021 (8% YoY Growth);
Profit After Tax:N1.49 Billion, compared to N1.41 Billion in FY 2021 (6% YoY Growth);
Earnings Per Share: 75kobo. (71kobo in FY 2021).
Proposed dividend ofN0.50k for FY 2022, same as FY 2021.
Balance Sheet:
Total Assets:N19.27 Billion, compared to N15.75 Billion as at FY 2021 (22% YoY Growth);
Total Liabilities:N9.89 Billion, compared to N6.99 Billion as at FY 2021 (41% YoY Growth);
Shareholders' Fund stood atN9.39 Billion, a 7% YoY growth from N8.77 Billion as at FY 2021.
ITEMS OF NOTE.
Comparing FY 2022 to FY 2021, we observed the following key items worthy of note:
Revenue from contracts with customers: During the period under review, Revenue from contracts with customers increased by 36%, driven by a 96% year-on-year growth in digital technology services.
Interest income: We recorded a 4% year-on-year growth in interest income owing to an increase in the available investible funds driven by a 23% growth in total assets.
Total operating expenses: The cost-to-income ratio was 48% in FY 2022. Total expenses increased slightly by 24% YoY.
Profit After Tax: 6% YoY growth, driven by growth in revenue
Comparing FY 2022 to FY 2021, the following were observed in the Balance Sheet:
Total Assets: During the period, the book value of total assets increased by 22% year-on-year on account of an increase in the value of debt instruments.
Total Liabilities: The company's total liabilities increased by 41% year-on-year due to a 45% increase in customers' deposits.
Shareholder's Wealth: The company's shareholder's wealth increased by 7%, driven by 7% growth in retained earnings
