AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : FY 2022 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE

announced its Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st, 2022, with Gross Earnings of N4.1 Billion and Profit Before Tax of N2.17 Billion. The Company delivered an Earnings Per Share of 75Kobo and proposed a dividend per share of N0.50k.

This Earnings Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st 2022. The Earnings Press Release and the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st 2022 are available on our website at https://africaprudential.com/investors/ . This analysis is dated March 1 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Nigerian Naira, and have been primarily derived from the Company's Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those used in the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st 2022. Additional information relating to the Company is available on the Company's website. https://africaprudential.com/investor-relations/

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, the Company makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this press release and other communications. In addition, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media, and others. All such statements are intended to be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's objectives and strategies to achieve them, and the Company's anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "may" and "could". Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's investors and analysts in understanding the Company's financial position, objectives, priorities, and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published, or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Obong Idiong

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

