Lagos, Nigeria, March 27, 2024.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - BOARD CHANGES

The Board of Africa Prudential Plc (the Company) is pleased to inform shareholders and stakeholders of changes in its Board effective March 2024.

The Board acknowledges the retirement of Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom as a Non - Executive Director of the Company with effect from completion of the Annual General Meeting slated for March 28, 2024. During his time, the Company recorded many ground - breaking achievements and the Board is grateful to Mr. Nnorom for his remarkable contributions to the Company's growth since his appointment.

To promote independent voice and bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence, the Board has appointed Mr. Kennedy Uzoka as an Independent - Non - Executive Director, with effect from March 26, 2024, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr Uzoka brings to Africa Prudential Plc, a wealth of over three decades experience as a distinguished business leader, with expertise in governance, commercial banking, corporate & retail product marketing, Information Technology, human resources management, strategic business advisory services and non-human resources management. He retired as the Group Managing Director/CEO for United Bank for Africa Plc

The Board is confident that Mr. Kennedy Uzoka's appointment will further strengthen Africa Prudential Plc's commitment to excellence and sustained growth.

