Africa Prudential Plc
220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove
Lagos - Nigeria.
Tel: +234(0)700 AFRIPRUD (0700 23747783)
E:cxc@africaprudential.com
LAGOS | ABUJA | PORT HARCOURT
Lagos, Nigeria, March 27, 2024.
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - BOARD CHANGES
The Board of Africa Prudential Plc (the Company) is pleased to inform shareholders and stakeholders of changes in its Board effective March 2024.
The Board acknowledges the retirement of Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom as a Non - Executive Director of the Company with effect from completion of the Annual General Meeting slated for March 28, 2024. During his time, the Company recorded many ground - breaking achievements and the Board is grateful to Mr. Nnorom for his remarkable contributions to the Company's growth since his appointment.
To promote independent voice and bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence, the Board has appointed Mr. Kennedy Uzoka as an Independent - Non - Executive Director, with effect from March 26, 2024, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mr Uzoka brings to Africa Prudential Plc, a wealth of over three decades experience as a distinguished business leader, with expertise in governance, commercial banking, corporate & retail product marketing, Information Technology, human resources management, strategic business advisory services and non-human resources management. He retired as the Group Managing Director/CEO for United Bank for Africa Plc
The Board is confident that Mr. Kennedy Uzoka's appointment will further strengthen Africa Prudential Plc's commitment to excellence and sustained growth.
For: Africa Prudential Plc
Joseph Jibunoh Company Secretary
RC 649007
DIRECTORS: Eniola Fadayomi (Mrs)(Chairman) | Catherine Nwosu (Managing Director/CEO) | Peter Ashade |
Zubaida Rasheed | Sam Nwanze | Peter Elumelu | Emmanauel Nnorom
www.africaprudential.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Africa Prudential plc published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 19:16:16 UTC.