Lagos, Nigeria

July 3, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

A virtual meeting of the Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 26, 2023, to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

In accordance with the post-listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders has commenced with effect from July 1, 2023.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the NGX and by extension, the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Joseph Jibunoh

Company Secretary