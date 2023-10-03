Africa Prudential Plc

Lagos, Nigeria, September 30, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc (the "Company") will meet virtually on Tuesday October 24, 2023, to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 ("Q3 UFS"), among other agenda items.

In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on October 1, 2023, in respect of the Q3 UFS.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 UFS to the NGX and by extension, the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Joseph Jibunoh

Company Secretary

