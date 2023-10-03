Africa Prudential Plc
220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove
Lagos - Nigeria.
Tel: +234(0)700 AFRIPRUD (0700 23747783)
E: cxc@africaprudential.com
LAGOS | ABUJA | PORT HARCOURT
Lagos, Nigeria, September 30, 2023
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc (the "Company") will meet virtually on Tuesday October 24, 2023, to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 ("Q3 UFS"), among other agenda items.
In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on October 1, 2023, in respect of the Q3 UFS.
Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3 UFS to the NGX and by extension, the public.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Joseph Jibunoh
Company Secretary
RC 649007
DIRECTORS: Eniola Fadayomi (Mrs)(Chairman) | Obong Idiong (Managing Director/CEO) | Peter Ashade | Hajia Zubaida Mahey Rasheed | Sam Nwanze | Peter Elumelu |
Emmanauel Nnorom | Fumbi Chima
www.africaprudential.com
