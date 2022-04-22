Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Africa Prudential Plc
  News
  Summary
    AFRIPRUD   NGAFRIPRUD04

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

(AFRIPRUD)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-21
6.100 NGN    0.00%
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : Earnings forecast
PU
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/22/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

LAGOS, NIGERIA

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

1

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate Information

3

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Statement of financial position

5

Statement of changes in equity

6

Statement of cash flows

7

Notes to the financial statements

8-27

2

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MAR 2022

Chairman

DirectorsRegistered OfficeCompany Secretary

Chief (Mrs.) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR

Mr. Obong Idiong

Mr. Samuel Nwanze Mr. Peter Elumelu Mr. Peter Ashade

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom Mrs. Fumbi Chima

Hajia Zubaida Mahey Rasheed

220b, Ikorodu Road Palmgrove, Lagos

Joseph Jibunoh FRC/2018/NBA/00000017719

Auditors

Ernst & Young

UBA House, 10th and 13th Floors 57 Marina, Lagos

Banker

RC No.

United Bank for Africa Plc 649007

Managing Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director

3

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended March 31, 2022

3 Months

3 Months

31 Mar

3E1nMdaedr

in thousands of Nigerian Naira

Notes

2022

2021

Revenue from contracts with customers

6.2

448,328

357,342

Interest income

7

459,449

468,290

Gross Revenue

907,777

825,632

Other income

8

50

885

Credit loss expense

9

(1,425)

(545)

Personnel expenses

10

(150,813)

(128,647)

Other operating expenses

11

(183,102)

(198,061)

Depreciation of property and equipment

20

(11,523)

(12,841)

Depreciation of right of use assets

21.1

(1,423)

(1,423)

Amortisation of intangible assets

22

(6,975)

(6,488)

Profit before finance costs and tax

552,566

478,512

Finance costs

12

(310)

(310)

Profit before income tax expense

552,256

478,202

Income tax expense

13.1

(149,109)

(96,848)

Profit after tax

403,147

381,354

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):

Net loss on quoted equity instruments at fair value through other

27

(9,388)

(44,098)

comprehensive income

Total other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

(9,388)

(44,098)

Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

393,759

337,256

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo)

15

20

19

The accompanying notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

For the period ended

31 March

31 December

in thousands of Nigerian Naira

Notes

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

16

959,085

866,192

Equity instruments at fair value through OCI

17.1

265,102

274,490

Debt instruments at amortised cost

17.2

12,002,262

10,902,922

Deposit for shares

18

2,770,000

2,770,000

Trade and other receivables

19

798,284

625,626

Property and equipment

20

249,813

256,739

Right-of-use-assets

21.1

5,449

6,872

Intangible assets

22

54,360

61,335

Total assets

17,104,355

15,764,176

Liabilities

Customers' deposits

23

7,881,378

6,199,925

Creditors and accruals

24

220,405

104,857

Lease liabilities

21.2

6,829

6,519

Current income tax payable

25

778,538

629,429

Deferred tax liabilities

26

52,656

52,656

Total liabilities

8,939,806

6,993,386

Equity

Share capital

27

1,000,000

1,000,000

Share premium

27

624,446

624,446

Fair value reserve

27

(4,306)

5,082

Retained earnings

27

6,473,813

7,070,666

Revaluation reserve

27

70,596

70,596

Total equity

8,164,549

8,770,790

Total liabilities and equity

17,104,355

15,764,176

The financial statements and accompanying notes to the financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on xx April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR (Chairman) FRC/2013/IODN/00000002718

Obong Idiong (Managing Director) FRC/2013/NBA/00000004696

Anu Akindolire (Chief Finance Officer) FRC/2021/ICAN/00000024356

The accompanying notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Africa Prudential plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
