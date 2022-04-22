AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

LAGOS, NIGERIA

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

CONTENTS PAGE Corporate Information 3 Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 4 Statement of financial position 5 Statement of changes in equity 6 Statement of cash flows 7 Notes to the financial statements 8-27

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MAR 2022

Chairman

DirectorsRegistered OfficeCompany Secretary

Chief (Mrs.) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR

Mr. Obong Idiong

Mr. Samuel Nwanze Mr. Peter Elumelu Mr. Peter Ashade

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom Mrs. Fumbi Chima

Hajia Zubaida Mahey Rasheed

220b, Ikorodu Road Palmgrove, Lagos

Joseph Jibunoh FRC/2018/NBA/00000017719

Auditors

Ernst & Young

UBA House, 10th and 13th Floors 57 Marina, Lagos

Banker

RC No.

United Bank for Africa Plc 649007

Managing Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the period ended March 31, 2022

3 Months 3 Months 31 Mar 3E1nMdaedr in thousands of Nigerian Naira Notes 2022 2021 Revenue from contracts with customers 6.2 448,328 357,342 Interest income 7 459,449 468,290 Gross Revenue 907,777 825,632 Other income 8 50 885 Credit loss expense 9 (1,425) (545) Personnel expenses 10 (150,813) (128,647) Other operating expenses 11 (183,102) (198,061) Depreciation of property and equipment 20 (11,523) (12,841) Depreciation of right of use assets 21.1 (1,423) (1,423) Amortisation of intangible assets 22 (6,975) (6,488) Profit before finance costs and tax 552,566 478,512 Finance costs 12 (310) (310) Profit before income tax expense 552,256 478,202 Income tax expense 13.1 (149,109) (96,848) Profit after tax 403,147 381,354 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Net loss on quoted equity instruments at fair value through other 27 (9,388) (44,098) comprehensive income Total other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (9,388) (44,098) Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 393,759 337,256 Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo) 15 20 19

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION For the period ended 31 March 31 December in thousands of Nigerian Naira Notes 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 16 959,085 866,192 Equity instruments at fair value through OCI 17.1 265,102 274,490 Debt instruments at amortised cost 17.2 12,002,262 10,902,922 Deposit for shares 18 2,770,000 2,770,000 Trade and other receivables 19 798,284 625,626 Property and equipment 20 249,813 256,739 Right-of-use-assets 21.1 5,449 6,872 Intangible assets 22 54,360 61,335 Total assets 17,104,355 15,764,176 Liabilities Customers' deposits 23 7,881,378 6,199,925 Creditors and accruals 24 220,405 104,857 Lease liabilities 21.2 6,829 6,519 Current income tax payable 25 778,538 629,429 Deferred tax liabilities 26 52,656 52,656 Total liabilities 8,939,806 6,993,386 Equity Share capital 27 1,000,000 1,000,000 Share premium 27 624,446 624,446 Fair value reserve 27 (4,306) 5,082 Retained earnings 27 6,473,813 7,070,666 Revaluation reserve 27 70,596 70,596 Total equity 8,164,549 8,770,790 Total liabilities and equity 17,104,355 15,764,176

The financial statements and accompanying notes to the financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on xx April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR (Chairman) FRC/2013/IODN/00000002718

Obong Idiong (Managing Director) FRC/2013/NBA/00000004696

Anu Akindolire (Chief Finance Officer) FRC/2021/ICAN/00000024356

