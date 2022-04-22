AFRICA PRUDENTIAL : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
LAGOS, NIGERIA
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
1
CONTENTS
PAGE
Corporate Information
3
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Statement of financial position
5
Statement of changes in equity
6
Statement of cash flows
7
Notes to the financial statements
8-27
2
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MAR 2022
Chairman
Directors Registered Office Company Secretary
Chief (Mrs.) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR
Mr. Obong Idiong
Mr. Samuel Nwanze Mr. Peter Elumelu Mr. Peter Ashade
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom Mrs. Fumbi Chima
Hajia Zubaida Mahey Rasheed
220b, Ikorodu Road Palmgrove, Lagos
Joseph Jibunoh FRC/2018/NBA/00000017719
Auditors
Ernst & Young
UBA House, 10 th and 13 th Floors 57 Marina, Lagos
Banker
RC No.
United Bank for Africa Plc 649007
Managing Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director
3
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended March 31, 2022
3 Months
3 Months
31 Mar
3E1nMdaedr
in thousands of Nigerian Naira
Notes
2022
2021
Revenue from contracts with customers
6.2
448,328
357,342
Interest income
7
459,449
468,290
Gross Revenue
907,777
825,632
Other income
8
50
885
Credit loss expense
9
(1,425)
(545)
Personnel expenses
10
(150,813)
(128,647)
Other operating expenses
11
(183,102)
(198,061)
Depreciation of property and equipment
20
(11,523)
(12,841)
Depreciation of right of use assets
21.1
(1,423)
(1,423)
Amortisation of intangible assets
22
(6,975)
(6,488)
Profit before finance costs and tax
552,566
478,512
Finance costs
12
(310)
(310)
Profit before income tax expense
552,256
478,202
Income tax expense
13.1
(149,109)
(96,848)
Profit after tax
403,147
381,354
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
Net loss on quoted equity instruments at fair value through other
27
(9,388)
(44,098)
comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
(9,388)
(44,098)
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
393,759
337,256
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo)
15
20
19
The accompanying notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
For the period ended
31 March
31 December
in thousands of Nigerian Naira
Notes
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
16
959,085
866,192
Equity instruments at fair value through OCI
17.1
265,102
274,490
Debt instruments at amortised cost
17.2
12,002,262
10,902,922
Deposit for shares
18
2,770,000
2,770,000
Trade and other receivables
19
798,284
625,626
Property and equipment
20
249,813
256,739
Right-of-use-assets
21.1
5,449
6,872
Intangible assets
22
54,360
61,335
Total assets
17,104,355
15,764,176
Liabilities
Customers' deposits
23
7,881,378
6,199,925
Creditors and accruals
24
220,405
104,857
Lease liabilities
21.2
6,829
6,519
Current income tax payable
25
778,538
629,429
Deferred tax liabilities
26
52,656
52,656
Total liabilities
8,939,806
6,993,386
Equity
Share capital
27
1,000,000
1,000,000
Share premium
27
624,446
624,446
Fair value reserve
27
(4,306)
5,082
Retained earnings
27
6,473,813
7,070,666
Revaluation reserve
27
70,596
70,596
Total equity
8,164,549
8,770,790
Total liabilities and equity
17,104,355
15,764,176
The financial statements and accompanying notes to the financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on xx April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi FIOD MFR (Chairman) FRC/2013/IODN/00000002718
Obong Idiong (Managing Director) FRC/2013/NBA/00000004696
Anu Akindolire (Chief Finance Officer) FRC/2021/ICAN/00000024356
The accompanying notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Africa Prudential plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:47:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
Sales 2021
1 377 M
3,31 M
3,31 M
Net income 2021
1 415 M
3,40 M
3,40 M
Net cash 2021
860 M
2,07 M
2,07 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,98x
Yield 2021
7,87%
Capitalization
12 200 M
29,4 M
29,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
10,9x
EV / Sales 2021
8,60x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
73,0%
Chart AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.