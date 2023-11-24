A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. For the appointment to be valid, a completed and duly stamped proxy form must be deposited at the office of the Registrar, Carnation Registrars Limited, No. 2A, Gbagada/Anthony Expressway, Lagos State or via email at info@carnationregistrars.com, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. A blank proxy form is attached to the Annual Report.

To authorise Directors to fix the remuneration of the Independent Auditors; and

To lay the Audited Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors, Independent Auditors and Statutory Audit Committee thereon;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 53rd & 54th Annual General Meeting of AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC will hold at YMCA HALL, 77 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos (Behind Spar), on December 15, 2023, at 10 am prompt to transact the following business:

Profile of Directors for Re-election

The profile of the Director standing for re-election is provided in the Annual Report.

Stamping of Proxy

At its cost, the Company has made arrangements for stamping the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time.

Live Streaming of the AGM

The AGM will be live-streamedonline to enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be

attending physically to follow the proceedings. The AGM live-streaming link will be available on the

Company's websitewww.africanallianceplc.com.

E-Annual Report

The electronic version of the Annual Report is available on the Company's website www.africanallianceplc.com. Shareholders who have provided their email addresses to the Registrars will receive the electronic version of the Annual Report via email. Furthermore, Shareholders who are interested in receiving the electronic version of the Annual Report are kindly required to request via email to info@carnationregistrars.com.

Closure Of Register

The Register of Members will be closed from December 7 to December 9, 2023 (both days inclusive) in accordance with the provisions of Section 114 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

Questions from Shareholders

Shareholders of the Company reserve the right to ask questions not only at the meeting but also in writing prior to the meeting on any item contained in the Annual Report and Accounts. Please send all questions, comments or observations to the Company's Secretariat, African Alliance Insurance Plc., 54, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos or by email to o.mgbenwelu@topeadebayolp.com no later than December 13th, 2023.

Statutory Audit Committee

In accordance with Section 404 (3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the Audit Committee shall consist of five members comprising of three Shareholders and two Non-Executive Directors. Section 404(6) of the Act also provides that any member may nominate a shareholder as a member of the Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least twenty-one