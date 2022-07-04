Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  African Alliance Insurance Plc
  News
  Summary
    AFRINSURE   NGAFRINSURE4

AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC

(AFRINSURE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
06/13African Alliance Insurance plc Appoints Alexander Nwuba as Non-Executive Director
CI
06/09AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE : Notification of appointment of dr. alex nwuba as non-executive director of african alliance insurance plc
PU
06/09AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC : Nomination
CO
Summary 
Summary

AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE : PRESS RELEASE ON LATE FILING OF 2021 AFS AND 2022 Q1 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

07/04/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Lagos, 4th July 2022

PRESS RELEASE

FAILURE TO FILE AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC'S AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021, Q1 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

African Alliance Insurance Plc (the Company) regrets to notify its esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders that the Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 31 December 2021 which became due on 31st March 2022 could not be filed within the extended period ended 29th June 2022.

Consequently, the Company's 2022 Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the period ended 31 March 2022 which became due on 30th April 2022 could not be filed within the regulatory timeline as submission of the Audited Financial Statements is a condition precedent to filing of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements.

The delay in filing its 2021 AFS and 2022 Q1 UFS is occasioned by the Company's inability to receive the Financial Statements of one of its off-shore subsidiaries, necessary for consolidation of the Group's Audited Financial Statements.

The Company undertakes to file its Audited Financial Statements and 2022 Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements as soon as it receives approval from its primary Regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). This Press Release will equally be published on the Investors' Portal of the Company's website: www.africanallianceplc.com

All inconveniences are highly regretted as the Company is making all necessary efforts to file all the outstanding Financial Statements as soon as possible.

Thank you.

ANTHONIA UDEH (MRS.)

PP: TOPE ADEBAYO & CO.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

African Alliance Insurance plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
