    AOO   ZAE000000485

AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(AOO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
16.50 ZAR    0.00%
11:53aAFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of AOE
PU
06/29AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES : Dealings in securities by associate of director of AOE and notification of acquisition and disposal of interest
PU
06/22AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES : Dealings in securities by a director and by a director of a major subsidiary of the company
PU
African and Overseas Enterprises : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of AOE

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1947/027461/06)

JSE share code: AOO

ISIN: ZAE000000485

JSE share code: AON

ISIN: ZAE000009718

JSE share code: AOVP

ISIN: ZAE000000493

("AOE")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF AOE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of AOE:

Name of director:

HB Roberts

Name of associate:

Gingko Investments No 2 Proprietary Limited, of which HB

Roberts is the director

Transaction date:

28 June 2022

Class of securities:

"N" ordinary shares

Number of securities:

8 602

Price per security:

R 10.04

Total value:

R 86 020.00

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

30 June 2022

Sponsor

Disclaimer

African and Overseas Enterprises Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
