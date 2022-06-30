African and Overseas Enterprises : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of AOE

AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1947/027461/06)
JSE share code: AOO
ISIN: ZAE000000485
JSE share code: AON
ISIN: ZAE000009718
JSE share code: AOVP
ISIN: ZAE000000493
("AOE")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF AOE
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of AOE:
Name of director:
|
HB Roberts
Name of associate:
|
Gingko Investments No 2 Proprietary Limited, of which HB
Roberts is the director
Transaction date:
|
28 June 2022
Class of securities:
|
"N" ordinary shares
Number of securities:
|
8 602
Price per security:
|
R 10.04
Total value:
|
R 86 020.00
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
Clearance to deal received:
|
Yes
30 June 2022
Sponsor
Disclaimer
