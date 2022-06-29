Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. African and Overseas Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOO   ZAE000000485

AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(AOO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
16.50 ZAR    0.00%
12:11pAFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES : Dealings in securities by associate of director of AOE and notification of acquisition and disposal of interest
PU
06/22AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES : Dealings in securities by a director and by a director of a major subsidiary of the company
PU
03/30African and Overseas Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
News 
All News

African and Overseas Enterprises : Dealings in securities by associate of director of AOE and notification of acquisition and disposal of interest

06/29/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1947/027461/06)

JSE share code: AOO

ISIN: ZAE000000485

JSE share code: AON

ISIN: ZAE000009718

JSE share code: AOVP

ISIN: ZAE000000493

("AOE" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF AOE AND NOTIFICATION OF ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of AOE:

Name of director:

MA Golding

Name of associate:

Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited, of which MA Golding

is the director and a shareholder

Transaction date:

28 June 2022

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities:

368 750

Price for the day:

R 27.00

Total value:

R 9 956 250.00

Nature of transaction:

Entering into of an agreement to purchase AOE shares effective

20 February 2023

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

Acquisition and disposal of securities in terms of section 122 of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, as amended

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that the Company has received formal notification in the prescribed form that Geomer Investments (Proprietary) Limited ("Geomer") has acquired an interest in AOE ordinary shares, such that the Geomer now holds 78.61% of AOE's total issued ordinary shares.

Shareholders are further advised that the Company has received formal notification in the prescribed form that the shareholders of Telemedia Proprietary Limited have disposed of their entire interest in AOE ordinary shares.

29 June 2022

Sponsor

Disclaimer

African and Overseas Enterprises Limited published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 465 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2021 10,9 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
Net Debt 2021 232 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 129 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
African and Overseas Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcel Jonathan Anthony Golding Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willem Deon Nel Financial Director & Executive Director
Masedi Ramsey Molosiwa Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Martin Naylor Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Luntu Keabetswe Sebatane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED-2.71%8
INDITEX-23.38%71 611
KERING-28.76%65 093
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.24%53 985
ROSS STORES, INC.-33.20%25 468
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-31.64%19 886