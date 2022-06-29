African and Overseas Enterprises : Dealings in securities by associate of director of AOE and notification of acquisition and disposal of interest

AFRICAN AND OVERSEAS ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1947/027461/06)

JSE share code: AOO ISIN: ZAE000000485 JSE share code: AON ISIN: ZAE000009718 JSE share code: AOVP ISIN: ZAE000000493

("AOE" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF AOE AND NOTIFICATION OF ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of AOE:

Name of director: MA Golding Name of associate: Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited, of which MA Golding is the director and a shareholder Transaction date: 28 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 368 750 Price for the day: R 27.00 Total value: R 9 956 250.00 Nature of transaction: Entering into of an agreement to purchase AOE shares effective 20 February 2023 Nature and extent of director's interest: Indirect beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes

Acquisition and disposal of securities in terms of section 122 of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, as amended

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that the Company has received formal notification in the prescribed form that Geomer Investments (Proprietary) Limited ("Geomer") has acquired an interest in AOE ordinary shares, such that the Geomer now holds 78.61% of AOE's total issued ordinary shares.

Shareholders are further advised that the Company has received formal notification in the prescribed form that the shareholders of Telemedia Proprietary Limited have disposed of their entire interest in AOE ordinary shares.

29 June 2022

Sponsor