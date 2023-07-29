African Dawn Capital Limited provided earnings guidance for the year ended February 28, 2023. For the period, the company expects headline loss and loss per share will be between 23.49 cents and 25.52 cents, representing an increase of between 16% and 26% compared to the headline loss per share of 20.30 cents reported for the year ended 28 February 2022.
African Dawn Capital Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended February 28, 2023
Today at 12:04 am
