    AFDG   US00832F1003

AFRICAN DISCOVERY GROUP, INC.

(AFDG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-06-24 am EDT
0.0360 USD   -17.24%
07/21AFRICAN DISCOVERY : Amended Quarterly Report quarter ended 5.31.2022
PU
07/14AFRICAN DISCOVERY : Quarterly Report & Financial Statements May 31, 2022
PU
06/22AFRICAN DISCOVERY : Attorney Letter regarding Current Information
PU
African Discovery : Amended Quarterly Report quarter ended 5.31.2022

07/21/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure

Guidelines

AFRICAN DISCOVERY GROUP, INC.

445 Park Avenue, Ninth Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 745-1164

www.africandiscoverygroup.com

ak@africandiscoverygroup.com

4931-Electric and other services combined

Quarterly Report

For the Reporting Period Ended May 31, 2022

As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

705,284,953.

As of November 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

705,284,953.

As of February 28, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

694,189,953.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

African Discovery Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was formerly Earn-A-Car, Inc. until November 13, 2020, and was Victoria Internet Services, Inc. from October 9, 2009, the date of incorporation, until February 10, 2012. Until June 28, 2021, the Company was a Nevada corporation; on that date, the Company reincorporated to the State of Delaware. There were no changes to the Company's Charter in that reincorporation. The Company is active and in good standing in the State of Delaware.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On November 13, 2020, the Company acquired 100% of African Discovery Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("ADG"), in exchange for the issuance of 562,500,000 restricted common shares of the Company. Alan Kessler is now the CEO and majority shareholder of the Company. The Company's previous South African car rental business was spun off to Depassez Investments, Ltd. ("DPL"), the Company's now former principal shareholder which sold its 78,750,000 shares to Mr. Kessler, and the business of the Company going forward is the business of ADG.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

445 Park Avenue, Ninth Floor, New York, NY 10022.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A.

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

AFDG

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock., $0.0001 par value

CUSIP:

00832F100

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

1,000,000,000

as of date: May 31, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

705,134,953

as of date: May 31, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

33,750,000

as of date: May 31, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

86

as of date: May 31, 2022

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): NONE.

Transfer Agent

Name:

West Coast Securities Transfer

Phone:

619-664-4780

Email:

etobler@wcsti.com

Address:

721 North Vulcan Ave. Suite 106

Encinitas, CA 92024

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 2/28/2020

Common: 112,500,000

Preferred: -0-

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/

Reason for

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g.

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Entity

share issuance

Unrestricted

or

new

Issued (or

issued

issued at a

Shares were

(e.g. for cash or

as of this

Registration

issuance,

cancelled)

($/per

discount to

issued to

debt

filing.

Type.

cancellation,

share) at

market

(entities

conversion)

shares

Issuance

price at the

must have

-OR-

returned to

time of

individual

Nature of

treasury)

issuance?

with voting /

Services

(Yes/No)

investment

Provided

control

disclosed).

11.13.2020

New

562,500,000

Common

$.0001

Yes

List I Below

Acquisition of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

stock

Subsidiary

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

$0.0001

pv.

12.24.2020

New

10,125,000

Common

$.0001

Yes

List II Below

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

stock .0001

provided

pv.

1.31.2021

New

9,064,953

Common

$.07

No

List III

For cash

Restricted

Rule 506(c)

Issuance

stock .0001

Below

pv.

3.1.2021

New

10,125,000

Common

$.0001

Yes

List IV

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2) and

Issuance

stock .0001

Below

provided

Rule 701

pv.

3.30.2021

New

820,000

Common

$.10

No

List V Below

For cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

stock .0001

pv.

8.31.2021

New

150,000

Common

$.10

No

Brian

For Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Issuance

stock .0001

Feldman

p.v.

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance:

Date:5/31/2022

Common:

705,284,953

Preferred: -0-

List I: Acquisition of Delaware Subsidiary, November 13, 2020: 562,500,000 shares issued:

Restricted

Name

Instruct

Shares

Class

Par

Type

Reason

?

Exemption

Rage Adan

New Issuance

250,000

Common

$.0001

Individual

Acq. of Sub.

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Brian Feldman

"

427,500

"

"

"

"

"

"

Maxine Gordon

"

1,603,125

"

"

"

"

"

"

Harry Green

"

6,840,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Allon Hellman

"

855,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Andrew

Immerman

"

1,068,750

"

"

"

"

"

"

Alan Kessler

"

421,767,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Edmund

Kessler(1)

"

128,250,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Tanya Schaeffer

"

106,875

"

"

"

"

"

"

David Siegel

"

263,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Adam Tuckman

"

641,250

"

"

"

"

"

"

Florin Vladica

"

427,500

"

"

"

"

"

"

List II. Section 4(a)(2) private offering for services, December 24, 2020:

Name

Instruct

Shares

Class

Par

Type

Reason

Restricted?

Exemption

John Lowy

New Issuance

6,750,000

Common

$.0001

Individual

For services

Restricted

506 C

Gary Yankelowitz

"

2,375,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Gary Yankelowitz C/F

Stella Yankelowitz

"

1,000,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

List III. Rule 506(c) Private Offering, January 31, 2021:

Name

Instruct

Shares

Class

Par

Type

Reason

Restricted?

Exemption

Bryan D. Bittner Jr

New Issuance

357,142

Common

$0.0001

Individual

For cash

Restricted

506(c)

Rodney Allan Cohen

"

250,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Melissa Ercolano

"

178,571

"

"

"

"

"

"

Brian Feldman

"

714,286

"

"

"

"

"

"

Eugene Gargiulo

"

265,459

"

"

"

"

"

"

David Green

"

214,286

"

"

"

"

"

"

Jonathan Halperin

"

160,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Peter Halperin

"

72,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Allon Darren Hellmann

"

357,142

"

"

"

"

"

"

Peter Steven Jaffe

"

142,857

"

"

"

"

"

"

Doron Katz

"

75,000

"

"

"

"

"

Alan Kessler

"

478,571

"

"

"

"

"

"

Gillian Beth Kessler

"

442,857

"

"

"

"

"

"

Ian Krochek

"

71,500

"

"

"

"

"

Darren Ross Langer

"

142,857

"

"

"

"

"

"

Rodney Anthony Larue

"

265,459

"

"

"

"

"

"

Brian Greg Litvack

"

71,500

"

"

"

"

"

"

Timothy J. Maynard

"

265,459

"

"

"

"

"

"

Timothy B. Mather

"

265,459

"

"

"

"

"

"

Lawrence H. Miller

"

71,500

"

"

"

"

"

"

W. Norman Milner

"

285,714

"

"

"

"

"

"

Kittay Parker

Retirement

Accounts, LLC

"

360,000

"

"

"

"

IRA

"

Justin Adam Resnick

"

142,857

"

"

"

"

"

"

Alan L. Salzbank

"

357,142

"

"

"

"

"

"

Jeremy Schiffman

"

2,142,857

"

"

"

"

"

"

Michael B. Schnepper

"

71,500

"

"

"

"

"

"

Craig Steven Sims

"

142,857

"

"

"

"

"

"

Troy A. Slade

"

207,264

"

"

"

"

"

"

David R. Szymansky

"

178,751

"

"

"

"

"

"

Robert Taddeo

"

100,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Adam Tuckman

"

214,286

"

"

"

"

"

"

List IV. Section 4(a)(2) private offering for services, March 1, 2021:

Name

Instruct

Shares

Class

Par

Type

Reason

Restricted?

Exemption

John Lowy

New Issuance

8,100,000

Common

$0.0001

Individual

For cash

Restricted

506(c)

Gary Yankelowitz

"

1,525,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

Gary Yankelowitz C/F

Stella Yankelowitz

"

500,000

"

"

"

"

"

"

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

African Discovery Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
