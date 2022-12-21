Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. African Energy Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUCO   CA00833F1099

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC.

(CUCO)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-12-18
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
03:17aAfrican Energy Metals : Acquires an Option on 200 Square KM in DR wit h Polymetallic Prospectivity
PU
11/18African Energy Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/14African Energy Metals Enters Joint Venture to Acquire Tanzanian Coal Projects and Announces Private Placement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

African Energy Metals : Acquires an Option on 200 Square KM in DR wit h Polymetallic Prospectivity

12/21/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia - (Dec 20, 2022) - African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO; FSE: BC21; OTCQB: NDENF; WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has acquired an additional 200 kms² of concessions in the South Kivu region of the DRC with high prospectively for cassiterite (tin), tungsten, coltan, lithium, beryllium, gold, and rare earths. The Kivu region is the same district as the world class Aphamin tin mine.

African Energy Metals entered into an Assignment Agreement with AuClair ECC SASU ("AuClair") pursuant to which AuClair has assigned to African Energy Metals 100% of AuClair's interest in an agreement with Amur Sarl ("Amur") to enter a 60/40 joint venture on the project. with Amur. The project is held 100% by Compagnie Miniere de Kalehe SA ("CMK SA") which is a joint venture between Amur and Societe Aurifere Du Kivu et du Maniema SA ("Sakima"). The Company would acquire a 60% interest in CMK. The shareholders of Amur, CMK and Sakima and AuClair are arms length to the Company. In consideration of the assignment, African Energy Metals will assume all rights and obligations under the joint venture , and issue 3,000,000 common shares of African Energy Metals as directed by AuClair. The agreement with Amur is structured as an exclusive agreement to be converted into a formal joint venture agreement during the 180-day due diligence period. African Energy Metals will pay US$150,000 to Amur upon successful completion of due diligence and execution of formal agreements.

The Company will pay a finder's fee in common shares to arms length parties in accordance with TSXV policies. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of a satisfactory due diligence review by African Energy Metals, other industry standard conditions and regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces the grant of 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$ 0.075 per share.

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in the DRC. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business both in and outside of the DRC. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

contact:

Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Phone: (604-428-7050)
Email: info@africanenergymetals.com
Website: www.africanenergymetals.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company its securities, or its financial or operating results.

Attachments

Disclaimer

African Energy Metals Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 08:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC.
03:17aAfrican Energy Metals : Acquires an Option on 200 Square KM in DR wit h Polymetallic Prosp..
PU
11/18African Energy Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
09/14African Energy Metals Enters Joint Venture to Acquire Tanzanian Coal Projects and Annou..
AQ
09/13African Energy Metals Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in fund..
CI
08/22African Energy Metals : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
08/22African Energy Metals : Interim Financial Report
PU
08/22African Energy Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
07/22African Energy Metals : Amends Terms of Acquisition of a Tin, Tantalum, Lithium Prospect i..
PU
07/06African Energy Metals Expands Land Holdings to 200 km2 Highly Prospective for Lithium, ..
AQ
07/05African Energy Metals Expands Land Holdings to 200 Km² Highly Prospective for Lithium, ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,72 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,17 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,06 M 4,07 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
African Energy Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yves Kabongo Chief Executive Officer
Grant Dempsey President & Chief Operating Officer
Murray G. Flanigan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jack Stephen Barley Executive Chairman
Shu Zhan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC.-40.00%4
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-10.47%54 029
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-2.11%46 703
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%36 151
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.89%11 320
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.36%9 598