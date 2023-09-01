Vancouver, British Columbia - (August 31, 2023) - AfricanEnergyMetalsInc. (TSXV: CUCO; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) ("AfricanEnergyMetals" or the "Company") announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Murray Flanigan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Flanigan for his service to the Company. There were no disagreements between the Company and Mr. Flanigan regarding financial reporting.

The Company also announces that, further to its press release of March 21, 2023, the Company will not be proceeding with the Investor Relations Agreements with Machai Capital Inc. and Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica). No funds were paid under these agreements.

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

