African Energy Metals : Interim Financial Report

African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) (the "Company") CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The management of African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. August 22, 2022

African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited) Note June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,065 $ 165,020 Accounts receivable 5 67,201 27,143 Prepaid expenses 3 130,300 51,776 258,566 243,939 TOTAL ASSETS $ 258,566 $ 243,939 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities 4 $ 195,042 $ 38,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES 195,042 38,201 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Share capital 5 19,288,283 19,097,123 Reserves 5 8,266,130 8,229,425 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 85,832 83,306 Deficit (27,576,721) (27,204,116) SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY 63,524 205,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY $ 258,566 $ 243,939 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Subsequent Event (Note 9) On behalf of the Board of Directors: "Stephen Barley" Director "Michael Townsend" Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited) Three months Three months Six months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Expenses Filing fees $ 5,658 $ 9,068 $ 15,701 $ 15,345 Investor relations 27,901 - 66,540 - Management fees 52,936 164,258 92,426 337,115 Consulting fees 28,611 - 77,421 - Office expense 1,556 1,857 4,081 3,425 Professional fees 54,594 17,772 78,745 29,948 Project generation (75) 19,516 18,382 19,516 Share-based payments - - - 175,086 Travel and accommodation 9,406 34,390 17,860 115,053 Total expenses (180,587) (246,861) (371,156) (695,488) Other expense Loss on foreign exchange (1,632) (2,872) (1,449) (2,650) Net loss (182,219) (249,733) (372,605) (698,138) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange difference on translation 2,049 (9,481) 2,526 (22,935) Total comprehensive loss $ (180,170) $ (259,214) $ (370,079) $ (721,073) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 113,468,500 37,685,512 113,468,500 37,121,628 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.