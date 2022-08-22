African Energy Metals : Interim Financial Report

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The management of African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
August 22, 2022
African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited)
Note
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
61,065
$
165,020
Accounts receivable
5
67,201
27,143
Prepaid expenses
3
130,300
51,776
258,566
243,939
TOTAL ASSETS
$
258,566
$
243,939
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
4
$
195,042
$
38,201
TOTAL LIABILITIES
195,042
38,201
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Share capital
5
19,288,283
19,097,123
Reserves
5
8,266,130
8,229,425
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
85,832
83,306
Deficit
(27,576,721)
(27,204,116)
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
63,524
205,738
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
$
258,566
$
243,939
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent Event (Note 9)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Stephen Barley" Director
"Michael Townsend" Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial
statements.
African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Filing fees
$
5,658
$
9,068
$
15,701
$
15,345
Investor relations
27,901
-
66,540
-
Management fees
52,936
164,258
92,426
337,115
Consulting fees
28,611
-
77,421
-
Office expense
1,556
1,857
4,081
3,425
Professional fees
54,594
17,772
78,745
29,948
Project generation
(75)
19,516
18,382
19,516
Share-based payments
-
-
-
175,086
Travel and accommodation
9,406
34,390
17,860
115,053
Total expenses
(180,587)
(246,861)
(371,156)
(695,488)
Other expense
Loss on foreign exchange
(1,632)
(2,872)
(1,449)
(2,650)
Net loss
(182,219)
(249,733)
(372,605)
(698,138)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange difference on translation
2,049
(9,481)
2,526
(22,935)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(180,170)
$
(259,214)
$
(370,079)
$
(721,073)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
113,468,500
37,685,512
113,468,500
37,121,628
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial
statements.
African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited)
Share Capital
Accumulated
Other
Shares to
Comprehensive
Number
Amount
Reserves
be issued
Income
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
36,060,924
$ 16,816,752
$ 7,341,858
$
-
$
6,117
$ (26,479,604)
$
(2,314,877)
Private placement
500,000
24,563
34,562
-
-
-
59,125
Shares to be issued
-
-
-
8,068
-
-
8,068
Warrants exercised for cash
1,412,500
136,195
(23,564)
-
-
-
112,631
Share-based payments
-
-
176,269
-
-
-
176,269
Exchange difference on translation
-
-
-
-
(22,935)
-
(22,935)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(698,138)
(698,138)
Balance at June 30, 2021
37,973,424
$ 16,977,510
$ 7,529,125
$
8,068
$
(16,818)
$ (27,177,742)
$
(2,679,857)
Balance at December 31, 2021
56,222,024
$ 19,097,123
$ 8,229,425
$
-
$
83,306
$ (27,204,116)
$
205,738
Private placement
6,000,000
194,601
37,363
-
-
-
231,965
Share issuance costs
-
(3,428)
(658)
-
-
-
(4,087)
Shares cancelled
(167)
(13)
(13)
Exchange difference on translation
-
-
-
-
2,526
-
2,526
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(372,605)
(372,605)
Balance at June 30, 2022
62,221,857
$ 19,288,283
$ 8,266,130
$
-
$
85,832
$ (27,576,721)
$
63,524
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
