  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  African Energy Metals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CUCO   CA00833F1099

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC.

(CUCO)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-08-18
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS : Interim Financial Report
PU
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS : Amends Terms of Acquisition of a Tin, Tantalum, Lithium Prospect in Manono DRC
PU
African Energy Metals : Interim Financial Report

08/22/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
African Energy Metals Inc.

(formerly Central African Gold Inc.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

African Energy Metals Inc.

(formerly Central African Gold Inc.)

(the "Company")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The management of African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

August 22, 2022

African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited)

Note

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)

(audited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

61,065

$

165,020

Accounts receivable

5

67,201

27,143

Prepaid expenses

3

130,300

51,776

258,566

243,939

TOTAL ASSETS

$

258,566

$

243,939

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

4

$

195,042

$

38,201

TOTAL LIABILITIES

195,042

38,201

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Share capital

5

19,288,283

19,097,123

Reserves

5

8,266,130

8,229,425

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

85,832

83,306

Deficit

(27,576,721)

(27,204,116)

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

63,524

205,738

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

$

258,566

$

243,939

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Event (Note 9)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Stephen Barley" Director

"Michael Townsend" Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial

statements.

African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Filing fees

$

5,658

$

9,068

$

15,701

$

15,345

Investor relations

27,901

-

66,540

-

Management fees

52,936

164,258

92,426

337,115

Consulting fees

28,611

-

77,421

-

Office expense

1,556

1,857

4,081

3,425

Professional fees

54,594

17,772

78,745

29,948

Project generation

(75)

19,516

18,382

19,516

Share-based payments

-

-

-

175,086

Travel and accommodation

9,406

34,390

17,860

115,053

Total expenses

(180,587)

(246,861)

(371,156)

(695,488)

Other expense

Loss on foreign exchange

(1,632)

(2,872)

(1,449)

(2,650)

Net loss

(182,219)

(249,733)

(372,605)

(698,138)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Exchange difference on translation

2,049

(9,481)

2,526

(22,935)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(180,170)

$

(259,214)

$

(370,079)

$

(721,073)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

113,468,500

37,685,512

113,468,500

37,121,628

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial

statements.

African Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Central African Gold Inc.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted - Unaudited)

Share Capital

Accumulated

Other

Shares to

Comprehensive

Number

Amount

Reserves

be issued

Income

Deficit

Total

Balance at December 31, 2020

36,060,924

$ 16,816,752

$ 7,341,858

$

-

$

6,117

$ (26,479,604)

$

(2,314,877)

Private placement

500,000

24,563

34,562

-

-

-

59,125

Shares to be issued

-

-

-

8,068

-

-

8,068

Warrants exercised for cash

1,412,500

136,195

(23,564)

-

-

-

112,631

Share-based payments

-

-

176,269

-

-

-

176,269

Exchange difference on translation

-

-

-

-

(22,935)

-

(22,935)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(698,138)

(698,138)

Balance at June 30, 2021

37,973,424

$ 16,977,510

$ 7,529,125

$

8,068

$

(16,818)

$ (27,177,742)

$

(2,679,857)

Balance at December 31, 2021

56,222,024

$ 19,097,123

$ 8,229,425

$

-

$

83,306

$ (27,204,116)

$

205,738

Private placement

6,000,000

194,601

37,363

-

-

-

231,965

Share issuance costs

-

(3,428)

(658)

-

-

-

(4,087)

Shares cancelled

(167)

(13)

(13)

Exchange difference on translation

-

-

-

-

2,526

-

2,526

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(372,605)

(372,605)

Balance at June 30, 2022

62,221,857

$ 19,288,283

$ 8,266,130

$

-

$

85,832

$ (27,576,721)

$

63,524

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

African Energy Metals Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
