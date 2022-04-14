African Equity Empowerment Investments : Renewal Of Cautionary Announcement – BT Call Option

AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1996/006093/06

Share code: AEE

ISIN: ZAE000195731 ("AEEI" or "the Company")

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BT CALL OPTION

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement dated 4 June 2021 and the subsequent renewals of such cautionary announcement, the last of which was dated 02 March 2022 regarding a determination on whether the British Telecommunications South Africa Proprietary Limited ("BTSA") Call Option ("BT Call Option") was validly exercised. AEEI had informed BTSA that the call option is not capable of being exercised.

AEEI is dealing directly with the board of directors of BTSA and with BT Limited to resolve the issue of the BT Call Option. Shareholders are therefore advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until further announcements in respect of the BT Call Option are made.

Cape Town

14 April 2022

Joint Sponsor Vunani Sponsors

Joint Sponsor Merchantec Capital