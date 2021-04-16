African Equity Empowerment Investments : Withdrawal Of Transactional Banking Facilities At Major Subsidiary

Withdrawal of Transactional Banking Facilities at Major Subsidiary
AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1996/006093/06
Share code: AEE
ISIN: ZAE000195731
('AEEI' or 'the Company')
Shareholders of AEEI are advised that AYO Technology Solutions Limited
('AYO'), a major subsidiary of AEEI, released a cautionary
announcement on SENS on Thursday, 15 April 2021 regarding the notice
given by AYO's current bankers, First National Bank Limited ('FNB')
to close AYO's transactional banking facility with effect from 3 May
2021.
Shareholders are advised that the notice given by FNB only affects
AYO and such notice does not affect AEEI's transactional banking
facilities.
AEEI will keep shareholders updated of any further developments in
this regard.
Cape Town
16 April 2021
Joint Sponsor
Vunani Sponsors
Joint Sponsor
Merchantec Capital
Date: 16-04-2021 05:30:00
