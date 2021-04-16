Log in
    AEE   ZAE000195731

AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(AEE)
African Equity Empowerment Investments : Withdrawal Of Transactional Banking Facilities At Major Subsidiary

04/16/2021 | 11:48am EDT
Withdrawal of Transactional Banking Facilities at Major Subsidiary

AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1996/006093/06
Share code: AEE
ISIN: ZAE000195731
('AEEI' or 'the Company')

WITHDRAWAL OF TRANSACTIONAL BANKING FACILITIES AT MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Shareholders of AEEI are advised that AYO Technology Solutions Limited
('AYO'), a major subsidiary of AEEI, released a cautionary
announcement on SENS on Thursday, 15 April 2021 regarding the notice
given by AYO's current bankers, First National Bank Limited ('FNB')
to close AYO's transactional banking facility with effect from 3 May
2021.

Shareholders are advised that the notice given by FNB only affects
AYO and such notice does not affect AEEI's transactional banking
facilities.

AEEI will keep shareholders updated of any further developments in
this regard.

Cape Town
16 April 2021

Joint Sponsor
Vunani Sponsors

Joint Sponsor
Merchantec Capital

Date: 16-04-2021 05:30:00

Supplied by www.sharenet.co.za
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

AEEI - African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
