African Equity Empowerment Investments : Withdrawal Of Transactional Banking Facilities At Major Subsidiary

Shareholders of AEEI are advised that AYO Technology Solutions Limited

('AYO'), a major subsidiary of AEEI, released a cautionary

announcement on SENS on Thursday, 15 April 2021 regarding the notice

given by AYO's current bankers, First National Bank Limited ('FNB')

to close AYO's transactional banking facility with effect from 3 May

2021.

Shareholders are advised that the notice given by FNB only affects

AYO and such notice does not affect AEEI's transactional banking

facilities.

AEEI will keep shareholders updated of any further developments in

this regard.

Cape Town

16 April 2021

