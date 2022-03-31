AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1996/006093/06
Share code: AEE
ISIN: ZAE000195731 ("AEEI" or "the Company")
RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT: TRANSACTIONAL BANKING FACILITIES
Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement dated 16 February 2022, regarding the
Company's current bankers, Nedbank Limited ("Nedbank"), giving the Company notice to close its transactional banking facility with effect from 15 March 2022.
Shareholders are further advised that, the Company as a co-applicant, joined in launching an urgent interdict application with the Equality Court in respect of Nedbank's decision to close the Company's banking facilities. An interim-interim interdict was granted as the case has been postponed to the 19th & 20th of April 2022. As such the Company's transactional banking facilities remain active.
Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.
Cape Town
31 March 2022
Joint Sponsor Vunani Sponsors
Joint Sponsor Merchantec Capital
