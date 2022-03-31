Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   ZAE000195731

AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renewal Of Cautionary Announcement: Transactional Banking Facilities

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1996/006093/06

Share code: AEE

ISIN: ZAE000195731 ("AEEI" or "the Company")

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT: TRANSACTIONAL BANKING FACILITIES

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement dated 16 February 2022, regarding the

Company's current bankers, Nedbank Limited ("Nedbank"), giving the Company notice to close its transactional banking facility with effect from 15 March 2022.

Shareholders are further advised that, the Company as a co-applicant, joined in launching an urgent interdict application with the Equality Court in respect of Nedbank's decision to close the Company's banking facilities. An interim-interim interdict was granted as the case has been postponed to the 19th & 20th of April 2022. As such the Company's transactional banking facilities remain active.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.

Cape Town

31 March 2022

Joint Sponsor Vunani Sponsors

Joint Sponsor Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

AEEI - African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 339 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2021 -133 M -9,19 M -9,19 M
Net cash 2021 2 284 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,06x
Yield 2021 36,4%
Capitalization 324 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Valentine Dzvova Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jowayne van Wyk Chief Financial Officer
Aziza Begum Amod Non-Executive Chairman
Wakeel Mclachlan Chief Investment Officer
Gaamiem Colbie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED-22.35%22
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.7.48%47 545
CORTEVA, INC.23.46%42 422
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.15.42%22 245
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-22.88%14 794
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.12.43%11 949