Cairo, 23 April 2024: - In a bid to accelerate the onboarding process of agents on the MANSA Digital Repository platform and encourage African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to embrace full audited financial reporting, the MANSA Digital Initiative recently hosted a training session on the importance of management accounting for SMEs.

Conducted in collaboration with EkeminiProfits, a MANSA agent, the training sought to fill gaps related to SME information and to build capacity amongst the SMEs to bridge those gaps.

It also sought to develop the skill sets and capabilities required to promote the transformation of SMEs by addressing transparency and capacity gaps.

In addition, as a MANSA agent, the training was targeted to ensure that EkemProfits gained requisite knowledge of accounting for SMEs in order to improve the quality of the financial reports of MANSA contributors and to directly reach increased number of contributors.

EkemProfits Consulting, based in Abuja, Nigeria, is one of the agents engaged to source contributors to the MANSA platform and to ensure that on-demand updates are made on uploaded company profiles.

