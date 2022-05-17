Log in
    AEIB.N0004   MU0559N00040

AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK

(AEIB.N0004)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  05-16
2.800 USD    0.00%
01:09pAFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK : Joint communique between afreximbank and appo on the need for the establishment of an african energy bank
PU
05/15African Export-Import Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/11AFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK : AVAT establishes a No-Fault Compensation Scheme to support widespread COVID-19 vaccine delivery
PU
African Export Import Bank : JOINT COMMUNIQUE BETWEEN AFREXIMBANK AND APPO ON THE NEED FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AN AFRICAN ENERGY BANK

05/17/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
Having regard to the long, mutually beneficial relationship and cooperation between the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) and African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK),

Considering the current discussions by APPO and AFREXIMBANK to jointly establish an African Energy Transition Bank,

Concerned about the threat posed to the African oil and gas industry and Africa's economic development, by coordinated withdrawal of international trade and project financing from Africa's oil and gas industry,

Acknowledging the impact of climate change on Africa and aware that poverty fosters accelerated environmental degradation,

Acknowledging the need for an orderly and just transition that protects the environment and enhances living standards,

Committed to environmental sustainability within the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SGGs) and African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, the Africa We Want;

The two African institutions have resolved to work together to find an Africa-led solution to the threat posed to the African oil and gas industry and an orderly energy transition in Africa by the withdrawal of funding by its traditional financiers. The two institutions have committed to taking necessary actions to promote a sustainable and balanced solution to the challenge of financing the oil and gas industry in Africa during the energy transition, through, among others, the establishment of an African Energy Transition Bank dedicated to supporting an Africa-led Energy Transition strategy that is consistent with the goal of preserving the environment and livelihoods.

Luanda, Angola, 16 May 2022.

AFREXIMBANK - African Export-Import Bank published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 17:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 480 M - -
Net income 2020 352 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 3 794 M 3 794 M -
EV / Sales 2019 26,3x
EV / Sales 2020 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benedict Okey Oramah Chairman & President
Nyevero Hlupo Chief Financial Officer
Olaleye Babatunde Director-Information Technology
Hippolyte Fofack Chief Economist & Director-Research
Kwabena Ayirebi Director-Banking Operation