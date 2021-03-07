Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Mauritius  >  African Export-Import Bank    AEIB.N0004   MU0559N00040

AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK

(AEIB.N0004)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

African Export Import Bank : IATF2021 Advisory Council Holds its Ninth Meeting

03/07/2021 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Advisory Council of the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021) has held its ninth meeting in preparation for the Trade Fair scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from 6 to 12 September 2021. IATF2021 Advisory Council members discussed preparatory arrangements and reviewed progress on the organisation of the continental trade exhibition.

The meeting, held virtually, was presided over by His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the IATF2021 Advisory Council and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

'I am particularly overjoyed that this meeting is holding a month after the commencement of trading under the AfCFTA. And as you all know, the IATF is an integral part of the implementation of the AfCFTA, and as such, we should be proud to be associated with this success story,' said President Obasanjo in his opening remarks.

He also commended H.E Ambassador Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining, and H.E Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, who were present at the meeting, 'for being at the forefront of making the AfCFTA become a reality.'

'Special tribute also goes to Prof. Oramah and his Afreximbank Team for actively championing and playing a strong supportive role in promoting the realisation of AfCFTA,' added President Obasanjo.

Organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union and hosted by the Government of Rwanda, IATF2021 is part of broader initiatives to support the implementation of AfCFTA.

The ninth IATF2021 Advisory Council Meeting was also attended by:

- Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank;

- Ms. Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of Afreximbank's Intra-African Trade Initiative;

- Mr. Michel Sebera, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Rwanda;

- Mr. Robert Ochola, Director & Global Head, Strategy & Innovation, Afreximbank;

- Mr. Yusuf Daya, Director, AU/AfCFTA Relations and Trade Policy, Afreximbank;

-Ms. Louise Kanyonga, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer, Rwanda Development Board- Mr. Batanai Chikwene, Programme Management Officer, African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC)-UNECA;

-Mr. Amadou Cire Sall, Senior Associate-Trade Development-Trade & Business Development, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ;

-Mr. Briggs Nathan, Principal Trade Regulatory Officer, African Development Bank (AfDB) ;

-Dr. Ahmed Maghawry, Minister Plenipotentiary, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Services;

- Mr. Mamadou Y. Diarra, Project Coordinator, Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI);

Dr. Richard Adu-Gyamfi, Special Advisor, AfroChampions Initiative;

- Ms. Karen Taylor, IATF2020 Consultant;

- Ms. Carol Weaving, Managing Director, Reed Exhibitions (IATF2020 Organiser);

- Ms. Terhas Asefaw Berhe, MD and Founder, Brand Communications (Conference Organiser);

Disclaimer

African Export-Import Bank published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 10:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK
05:59aAFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : IATF2021 Advisory Council Holds its Ninth Meeting
PU
02/09AFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : The New Creative Sector Workspace – Adapt, I..
PU
2020AFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : IATF2021 Advisory Council Holds its 8th Meeting
PU
2020AFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : Afreximbank and CNNIC partner for a unique multi-y..
PU
2020AFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : Afreximbank and FCI Africa Chapter host workshop o..
PU
2020AFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK  : Afreximbank Establishes Creative Africa Advisory G..
PU
2020AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK  : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK  : Press Release
CO
2020AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK  : Half-year results
CO
2020AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK  : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 406 M - -
Net income 2019 315 M - -
Net Debt 2019 6 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
Yield 2019 1,52%
Capitalization 4 073 M 4 073 M -
EV / Sales 2018 24,4x
EV / Sales 2019 26,7x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float -
Chart AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK
Duration : Period :
African Export-Import Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benedict Okey Oramah Chairman & President
Denys Denya EVP-Finance, Administration & Banking Services
Olaleye Babatunde Director-Information Technology
Hippolyte Fofack Chief Economist & Director-Research
Kwabena Ayirebi Director-Banking Operation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ