African Export Import Bank : IATF2021 Advisory Council Holds its Ninth Meeting

The Advisory Council of the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021) has held its ninth meeting in preparation for the Trade Fair scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from 6 to 12 September 2021. IATF2021 Advisory Council members discussed preparatory arrangements and reviewed progress on the organisation of the continental trade exhibition.

The meeting, held virtually, was presided over by His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the IATF2021 Advisory Council and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

'I am particularly overjoyed that this meeting is holding a month after the commencement of trading under the AfCFTA. And as you all know, the IATF is an integral part of the implementation of the AfCFTA, and as such, we should be proud to be associated with this success story,' said President Obasanjo in his opening remarks.

He also commended H.E Ambassador Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining, and H.E Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, who were present at the meeting, 'for being at the forefront of making the AfCFTA become a reality.'

'Special tribute also goes to Prof. Oramah and his Afreximbank Team for actively championing and playing a strong supportive role in promoting the realisation of AfCFTA,' added President Obasanjo.

Organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union and hosted by the Government of Rwanda, IATF2021 is part of broader initiatives to support the implementation of AfCFTA.

The ninth IATF2021 Advisory Council Meeting was also attended by:

- Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank;

- Ms. Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of Afreximbank's Intra-African Trade Initiative;

- Mr. Michel Sebera, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Rwanda;

- Mr. Robert Ochola, Director & Global Head, Strategy & Innovation, Afreximbank;

- Mr. Yusuf Daya, Director, AU/AfCFTA Relations and Trade Policy, Afreximbank;

-Ms. Louise Kanyonga, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer, Rwanda Development Board- Mr. Batanai Chikwene, Programme Management Officer, African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC)-UNECA;

-Mr. Amadou Cire Sall, Senior Associate-Trade Development-Trade & Business Development, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ;

-Mr. Briggs Nathan, Principal Trade Regulatory Officer, African Development Bank (AfDB) ;

-Dr. Ahmed Maghawry, Minister Plenipotentiary, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Services;

- Mr. Mamadou Y. Diarra, Project Coordinator, Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI);

Dr. Richard Adu-Gyamfi, Special Advisor, AfroChampions Initiative;

- Ms. Karen Taylor, IATF2020 Consultant;

- Ms. Carol Weaving, Managing Director, Reed Exhibitions (IATF2020 Organiser);

- Ms. Terhas Asefaw Berhe, MD and Founder, Brand Communications (Conference Organiser);