  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. African Gold Acquisition Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGAC   KYG0112R1083

AFRICAN GOLD ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(AGAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:25 2023-01-03 am EST
10.05 USD    0.00%
05:38pEx-CFO pleads guilty to stealing from SPACs to trade meme stocks, cryptocurrencies
RE
05:06pAfrican Gold Acquisition Former CFO Charged by SEC Over $5 Million Fraud Scheme; Pleads Guilty to One Count of Wire Fraud
MT
05:04pSEC Charges Former SPAC CFO With Fraud, Alleges $5 Million Stolen
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEC Charges Former SPAC CFO With Fraud, Alleges $5 Million Stolen

01/03/2023 | 05:04pm EST
By Denny Jacob


The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it issued fraud charges against Cooper Morgenthau after he allegedly stole more than $5 million from a special purpose acquisition company and from investors in two other SPACs that he incorporated.

The regulator alleged Mr. Morgenthau, the former chief financial officer of African Gold Acquisition Corp., embezzled money from the company. The SEC also alleged he stole funds from another SPAC series called Strategic Metals Acquisition Corp. I and II to pay for his personal expenses and to trade in crypto assets and other securities. Both allegations took place from June 2021 to July 2022, the regulator said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York also issued criminal charges against Mr. Morgenthau in parallel action.

African Gold Acquisition in August ousted Mr. Morgenthau as CFO following an internal investigation over improper withdrawals from its operating bank accounts and attempts to conceal the withdrawals.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1704ET

