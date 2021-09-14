African Gold : Successful Trenching Program In the Kobada Est Target Confirms Similar Structural Mineralization to Kobada Main Shear

September 14, 2021, Toronto, Ontario - African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) ('AGG' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce positive results from the preliminary trenching programme in the Kobada Est exploration target. The Kobada Est trenching programme was completed in June 2021 and consisted of three trenches with a combined length of 260 m.

The Kobada Est is a part of a group of permits located on the western flank of the Bougouni basin covering an area of 63,679 acres. The shear zones discovered in the Kobada Est concession form a part of the combined 55 km shear strikes, identified across the three concessions from previous geophysics and soil geochemistry.

Highlights:

The trenching program continues to expand the footprint of the mineralised shear zones discovered on the property across the years.

Two of the three trenches intersected mineralisation, extending laterally for hundreds of meters

Artisanal mining in the vicinity also shows structures and mineralisation within or close proximity to the target area.

One trench has returned a 22 m wide mineralised zone @ 1.1 g/t or 16 m @ 1.4 g/t.

Preliminary trenching and artisanal pits confirm similar mineralisation and structural environment as the Kobada Main shear.

Danny Callow, CEO of African Gold Group, commented:

'We are pleased to see such impressive results as part of our regional exploration programme within our Kobada Est exploration concession area. This is the first time we have followed up prior programmes with trenching to determine possible gold mineralisation, and the results are very pleasing. From this trenching it`s clear that a drilling programme should be designed to determine the continuity of the mineralisation identified in the trenching. Kobada Est is part of our overall strike system of 55 km identified within our mining permit (Kobada) and Faraba and Kobada Est exploration concessions. These results further reinforce our thesis that the exploration upside within our permits is significant, and we look forwards to taking Kobada Est to the next stage of exploration.'

Figure 1: Identified Shear Zones Across the Property

Kobada Est Trenching Campaign

The 2021 Kobada Est preliminary trenching campaign was completed in June 2021 with the aim of confirming mineralisation and mapping structures that could confirm the potential of the Kobada Est target area. The preliminary trenches were excavated around the artisanal mining, in the vicinity of the predicted shear zone, which have also been beneficial in surficial sampling and structure mapping.

The three trenches, which total 260 m, were excavated in or just east of the delineated Kobada Est shear zone as defined by the recent reinterpretation of the previous geophysics. Two of the three trenches intersected mineralisation in varying degrees. Trench No 3 located in the Kobada Est shear zone had the best mineralisation. The trench was 30 m in length of which 22 m was mineralised. The grade over the mineralised width was 1.4 g/t over 16 m or 1.1 g/t over 22 m. Trench No 2, located just east of the shear, was also mineralised but the mineralisation zone was narrow and associated with single veins. The trenches were sighted based on artisanal mining pits, geophysics and soil geochemical anomalies.

Table 1: Details of the Three Trenches

Figure 2: Location of the Three Preliminary Trenches Within and East of the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 3: Plan View of the Mineralisation Within Trench No 3 Within the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 4: Plan View of Mineralisation Within Trench No 1 and Trench No 2 East of the Kobada Est Shear

Figure 5: Trench Photos

Artisanal Mining

Active artisanal mining pits have been mapped and sampled within and in close proximity of the Kobada Est shear zone which has been beneficial in opening mineralised zones and structures. The structures mapped in the artisanal pits and trenches have highlighted similarities to what has been observed in the Kobada Main shear zone with some highly mineralised veins. The grab samples were taken in pit 1 and pit 2 range from trace to 29.7 g/t. The structures are oriented predominantly in an NNE / SSW and E / W direction as is expected and is consistent with the Kobada Main shear zone and with this type of dextral Riedel shear mineralisation.

Figure 6: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 1

Figure 7: Structures and Mineralisation Observed in Pit No 2

The preliminary trenching work has delivered impressive results for the mineralisation potential of the Kobada Est shear zone and will be followed up with additional trenching and drilling to test the target area in more detail.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Uwe Engelmann, BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA, a director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd. with respect to mineral resources, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa's next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG's principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the NI 43-101 technical report of the Company titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report on Kobada Gold Project in Mali' with an effective date of June 17, 2020and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Faraba and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

