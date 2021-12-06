African Gold : HIGH GRADE GOLD INTERCEPT AT PRANOI AND NEW GOLD DISCOVERY

• Single short diamond hole drilled at Pranoi has returned assay of 12.0m at 4.48 g/t Au from 38m

• Confirms a series of stacked north striking, sub parallel, mineralised zones with a moderate west dip 12 km to the

north of Blaffo Gueto Main • Anomalism in shallow AC and RC holes extends over 1km in strike • Historical intercepts included use o 12m @ 5.6g/t Au from 24m o 32m at 2.15g/t Au from 56m o 8m @ 4.35g/t Au from 0m

• Trenching of a previously untested gold-in-soil anomaly at GCH2 returned 20.0m at 1.02g/t including 9.0m at 2.06g/t Au in an altered, veined and deformed porphyry

• GCH2 is the northern portion of a large unconstrained regional soil anomaly 14 km to the north of Blaffo Gueto

Main

• Soil sampling program identifies, extends and further defines prospects and anomalies:

o Blaffo Gueto and Environs - the main anomaly extends over an area 3.5km x 2.5km with a number of sub parallel trends to the north west

o Blaffo Gueto Far North - regional lines discover a new zone (over 800m and open) that requires infill sampling 4km north of the last drill line - maximum 274ppb Au

o Pokou - 4 infill lines demonstrate potential continuity and open strike of already 9km long anomaly

o Boni Andokro - defined a new +1.4km anomaly close to granite greenstone contact - maximum 221ppb Au

African Gold Ltd (African Gold or the Company) (ASX: A1G) is pleased to report on drilling, trenching and soil sampling results from our recently completed regional exploration program on the Didievi Gold Project in Central Cote d'Ivoire.

African Gold's CEO, Glen Edwards, commented "Following the spectacular broad high grade intercepts from the recent

diamond and RC drill campaign at Blaffo Gueto, where we demonstrated the grade and size potential of the system, we have more encouraging results from a small regional exploration program.

"A single diamond hole at the Pranoi Prospect, located 12km north of Blaffo Gueto, confirmed grade and thickness of stacked, north striking, moderate west dipping lodes. Shallow historical drilling returned anomalism over more than a kilometre of strike.