IRONMAN Corporate Triathlon Challenge powered by Algoa FM & IRONMAN African Championship

Partnering with the ISUZU Corporate Triathlon powered by Algoa FM and IRONMAN African Championship. Over 1 000 athletes, one incredible event. Our collaboration extended our reach, connecting with audiences far and wide.

Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by ISUZU Motors South Africa

The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by ISUZU Motors South Africa, held simultaneously in Gqeberha, East London, and George on 28 October, over 11 600 participants rallied together, raising an impressive R750 000 for Wings & Wishes and Reach for a Dream.

Algoa FM Launch George Studio

Algoa FM's George Studio launch: a decade of broadcasting to the Garden Route culminates in this milestone achievement. Our on-the-ground presence in the market solidifies our commitment to serving our listeners with excellence.

Algoa Cares Gqeberha Charity Golf Day

Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day made a comeback in Gqeberha on 1 March, raising over R50 000 for the Nkosinathi Foundation of the Blind & Partially Sighted.