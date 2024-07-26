A N N U A L R E P O R T
CONTENTS
PAGE
Group structure
1
Directorate and executive
7
Corporate governance
9
Chairman's review
16
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statement of responsibility and approval by the board of directors
17
Company secretary's certificate
18
Chief executive officer and Financial director responsibility statement
18
Directors' report
19
Audit and risk committee's report
21
Independent auditor's report
23
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
28
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
29
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
30
Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
31
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
32
Analysis of shareholding
79
Notice of annual general meeting
80
Summary of rights
87
Form of proxy
89
Electronic participation
91
Corporate information
IBC
African Media Entertainment Annual Report 2024
GROUP STRUCTURE
African Media Entertainment Limited
Group structure - as at 31 March 2024
All South African companies
73,77%
80%
100%
100%
49%
0,1%
100%
Central Media
Umoya
United Stations
Group (Pty) Ltd
Communications
(Pty) Ltd
(Pty) Ltd
100%50%
Digital Platform
Mahareng
(Pty) Ltd
Publishing
(Pty) Ltd
AME Properties
(Pty) Ltd
MH360
Investment
Holdings
(Pty) Ltd
51%
MediaHeads 360
(Pty) Ltd
Moneyweb
(Pty) Ltd
1
YOUR MUSIC, YOUR WORLD
IRONMAN Corporate Triathlon Challenge powered by Algoa FM & IRONMAN African Championship
Partnering with the ISUZU Corporate Triathlon powered by Algoa FM and IRONMAN African Championship. Over 1 000 athletes, one incredible event. Our collaboration extended our reach, connecting with audiences far and wide.
Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by ISUZU Motors South Africa
The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by ISUZU Motors South Africa, held simultaneously in Gqeberha, East London, and George on 28 October, over 11 600 participants rallied together, raising an impressive R750 000 for Wings & Wishes and Reach for a Dream.
Algoa FM Launch George Studio
Algoa FM's George Studio launch: a decade of broadcasting to the Garden Route culminates in this milestone achievement. Our on-the-ground presence in the market solidifies our commitment to serving our listeners with excellence.
Algoa Cares Gqeberha Charity Golf Day
Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day made a comeback in Gqeberha on 1 March, raising over R50 000 for the Nkosinathi Foundation of the Blind & Partially Sighted.
2 African Media Entertainment Annual Report 2024
During June and July 2023, The OFM Winter drives Boeries 4 Blankets and the Shoprite Checkers OFM Chip 4 Charity invited all to play their part. The OFM team visited Hartswater, Potchefstroom, Bethlehem, Upington and Bloemfontein where we were supported by the local clubs of Round Table in each region to sell Boerewors rolls at selected business in each town and played a round of gold during the Shoprite Checkers Chip 4 Charity golf days. Both winter drives raised R500 000 from Central South Africa.
During October 2023, OFM launched the PinkTober Campaign. We aimed to raise awareness for those struggling with Breast Cancer and provide support to those affected with the disease. All funds were raised through community contributions and the 'Bowling 4 Boobies' bowls evenings in Bloemfontein, Welkom, Klerksdorp and Hartswater - have been donated towards the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA). In a remarkable display of solidarity and generosity OFM, the Sound of Your Life, successfully raised a staggering R575 000 during its PinkTober campaign.
OFM was the main media partner at the Kloppers Marathon proudly hosted by Achilles Running Club on 10 February 2024. This prestigious race was also a qualifier for the Comrades and Two Oceans races.
OFM launches CLOSET, the exclusive online clothing shop during Nampo 2023. With a variety of branded shirts, socks and caps listeners can now also wear Real good Stuff OFM the Sound of your life on a daily basis. "Praat nie Khaki" and "Dis Boerse Lekker" are some of the slogans you will see on our shirts.
3
The MediaHeads 360 crew embracing the 2023 Casual Day theme #ShareASmile while showing off their casual style! #CasualDay #TeamFun
It was a privilege for MediaHeads 360 to host this group of interns from Boston Media House for two weeks in July 2023. They made a real impact and we're proud to say two of them were awarded twelve month internships within the AME group! #shortterminternship
Meet the MediaHeads 360 team! Our crazy collective of dreamers, doers and make- it-happen people! #TeamMediaHeads360 #Teamwork
The MediaHeads 360 team was super proud of this amazing donation made in honour of Mandela Day #MandelaDay
World Radio Day 2024: MediaHeads 360 celebrated World Radio Day 2024 with something sweet… We're proud to be part of the magic of radio and couldn't help but spread the radio love to our greater AME team, Jacaranda FM and Alex FM! #WorldRadioDay #RadioMagic #JacarandaFM
4 African Media Entertainment Annual Report 2024
Cheers to a year of hard work, dedication and milestones reached! Here's to even greater success in the year ahead. #EndOfYearReflections #TeamCelebration
Bringing the energy and expertise to an activation at a top media agency! Proud to be United Stations and to showcase what we do best. #TeamWork #Partnerships
Empowering ourselves with knowledge and innovation. Here's to the Sonic Revolution and charting the path to radio's future! #InnovationDriven.
Four Amigo's, one epic deal! #United Stations #TeamGoals #ClosingTime
Turning revenue goals into winning with the dream team! #GoBokke #UnitedStations #TeamSpirit
Forging connections in the farming community, and exploring the heart of innovation at NAMPO, the world's largest agricultural event! #UnitedStations #NAMPO.
5
Award-winning journalist, Moneyweb editor, and host of RSG Geldsake, Ryk van Niekerk, garnered prestigious accolades at the Sanlam Journalism Awards. His exceptional reporting on financial markets, consumer financial education, and business and society earned him top honours, highlighting his outstanding contributions to financial journalism.
Moneyweb proudly participated in the esteemed annual Money Summit, the year's most anticipated investment event. This vibrant gathering attracts both seasoned and new investors. Attendees had the unique opportunity to engage directly with the Moneyweb team, including our renowned radio and podcast presenters. They also explored the exclusive benefits of our Insider Gold subscription, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.
Moneyweb's Jimmy Moyaha, host of the SAfm Market Update, was MC at a special event for one of our clients. His dynamic presence and insightful commentary brought a touch of excellence to the occasion.
6 African Media Entertainment Annual Report 2024
DIRECTORATE AND EXECUTIVE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Andrew CG ("Connie") Molusi (62)
Independent non-executive chairman
BJournalism, MA Appointed 18 March 2004
Connie has been involved with the media industry for many years and holds a number of directorships.
Marthinus J Prinsloo (69)
Independent non-executive director
BCom (Law), CA(SA)
Appointed 13 November 2003
Inus spent many years in the merchant banking industry and now practises as a corporate finance advisor.
Dimakatso S Qocha (49)
Independent non-executive director
LLB, Postgraduate Diploma in Interpretation and Drafting of Contracts and Masters in ICT Policy and Regulation Appointed 1 September 2022
A former ICASA Councillor, Dimakatso Qocha is an ICT Policy and Regulatory Specialist. She was also the Deputy Executive Director of the National Association of Broadcasters. She has extensive experience in the ICT and broadcasting regulatory environment and served on various boards in the media industry.
Jefferine Edwards (64)
Independent non-executive director
BCompt (Hons)
Appointed 1 July 2018
Jefferine joined the group in 2012 when she was appointed as non-executive director of one of the subsidiaries, United Stations. She has extensive experience in financial positions and serves on various boards and committees within the media and publication industries.
Kim Williams-Thipe (63)
Independent non-executive director
BA (Economics), MBA, CM(SA)
Appointed 1 July 2018
With more than 20 years of media and marketing experience, Kim started her career in the broadcasting industry and continued in the marketing industry where she has held various leading positions including CMO of South African Airways, and holds directorships in various industries. She is currently the Vice Chairperson of the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) and Councillor at the Marketing, Advertising and Communications SA (MAC SA) Charter Council. She is a specialist in digital and social media.
Michelle A Da Costa (42)
Independent non-executive director
BCompt (Hons), CA(SA)
Appointed 12 July 2021
Michelle has diverse finance experience both in the corporate environment where she currently works within the aviation industry, and previously as a JSE accredited audit partner at Grant Thornton Johannesburg, with a broad client portfolio across various industries.
Robert CH ("Rob") Fedder (42)
Non-executive director
BCom (Financial management) Appointed 8 November 2022
Rob Fedder has more than 15 years of management experience in various listed and non-listed entities. Currently he is a Group Executive at Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd and also the CEO of Cognition Holdings Ltd. He is a business turnaround strategist with his core focus areas being change management strategies and implementation, as well as acquisitions and mergers, and sale of businesses.
Sakhiwo N Ngobese (55)
Independent non-executive director
Dip DPSA, B. Com, EDP
Appointed 1 November 2022
Sakhiwo brings more than 20 years of experience in the field of information technology in the media and entertainment industry and has a diverse background in both Private and Public sector settings, with extensive experience in IT modernisation and transformation. He has expertise in serving in a CIO and IT Director capacity and directing product strategy, architecture and delivery functions. He has led implementations of ERP, digital projects and specialises in IT Governance and Risk management.
Angela J Isbister (44)
Financial director
PGDA (UCT), CA(SA)
Appointed in executive capacity 1 September 2010 Appointed as financial director 1 December 2018
Angela joined the group in April 2010. She completed her articles at Deloitte & Touche and worked for them in Johannesburg and San Francisco before moving to the UK where she worked in transactional services and as a financial analyst for a number of large organisations including the National Health Service.
David Tiltmann (60)
Group chief executive officer
BCom (Industrial Psychology,
Business Economics)
Appointed as group CEO on 1 December 2018
David obtained his BCom from UPE in 1986. He joined Algoa FM in 1989 and was appointed as the managing director of the radio station in February 2000. David was inducted into the South African Radio Hall of Fame in April 2018. He has worked as a Broadcast Liaison Officer at the 2010 and 2018 Soccer World Cup in South Africa and Russia respectively.
7
DIRECTORATE AND EXECUTIVE CONTINUED
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
The major subsidiaries of the group are managed by the following senior executives:
Rivak R Bunce (62)
United Stations
Rivak has a strong background in training, having managed his own training franchise for several years. He joined Radio 702 in 1987, rising to the position of Sales Manager. He subsequently worked for Primedia group as group sales director until co- founding United Stations in March 2000. He joined the AME group when that company was acquired in
November 2002.
Alfie JE Jay (56)
Umoya Communications - Algoa FM
Alfie began his career with Algoa FM as a production engineer in 1990. During his 34 years in the business, he has successfully held many different positions including Producer, Presenter, News Journalist, Technical Manager, Programme Manager and Operations Director. Alfie has served as an Executive on the Board of Umoya Communications (Pty) Ltd t/a Algoa FM since September 2008. Under his guidance, he has led the station's product output to countless new heights and accolades, including the coveted Commercial Station of the Year Award in 2018. He is the co-chair of the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa and serves on the Board of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, and was inducted into the South African Radio Hall of Fame in April 2021. He was appointed as managing director of Algoa FM on 1 April 2019.
Nick Efstathiou (47)
Central Media Group - OFM
Nick Efstathiou has been with OFM since 2001 when he was appointed as Morning Show Producer and Marketing and Events Coordinator. In 2004,
he took over as Marketing Manager and in 2011, he was appointed as Group Marketing Manager of CMG. In this capacity, he was responsible for
the implementation and management of marketing strategies for the CMG Group. In 2012, he was appointed as General Manager of OFM. Under his leadership, OFM achieved the highest instances of time spent listening ("TSL") in South African commercial radio, a Grand Prix Loerie and 13 nominations at the Liberty SA Radio Awards in 2018, with two outright wins. Nick was appointed as CEO of CMG on
1 March 2019 and completed his MBA at the North-West University in 2020.
COMPANY SECRETARY
Chrisna Roberts (49)
BCompt (Hons), CA(SA), RA, MTP Appointed 1 April 2015
Chrisna did her articles at Lloyd Viljoen Registered Auditors where she subsequently became an audit partner. She is also a partner in Wallrich Business Services where she is responsible for the Company Secretarial and Tax division.
8 African Media Entertainment Annual Report 2024
