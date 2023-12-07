Algoa FM will be getting even closer and more personal with listeners and businesses in the Garden Route following the opening of its purpose-built studio on Courtenay Street in George.

"The drive show on weekdays between 3 and 7pm, hosted by Simon Bechus, has been aired from Algoa FM's headquarters in Nelson Mandela Bay while the project to establish the studio was in action over the past year.

"We are excited that Simon, who has been living in George for the past five years, can now broadcast The Drive Show to the Garden Route from our George studio" says Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka.

"Simon's experience of interviewing international celebrities such as Elton John and Ronan Keating will give the Garden Route Drive Show a unique flavour as he'll be chatting to the people who make the region so special," says Khondleka.

"It has been a great opportunity for me to become part of the multi-talented team, and I will be bringing the unique Algoa FM vibe and professionalism to the Garden Route now that I'm back in George full time," says Bechus.

"As one of my clients put it, 'best wishes for a rising Phoenix.' It couldn't be more accurate," says Algoa FM Garden Route Sales Account Executive Angelique Strydom.

"Algoa FM has long been a member of this community, and the opening of a studio in George demonstrates strength, passion, and commitment to the people of the Garden Route.

"The Drive Show with Simon Bechus offers local businesses and the community a focused opportunity to grow their business with local consumers by advertising to a niche market.

"This show drives local content, local news updates and local business," she says.

"The listeners and I will be exploring what the Garden Route has to offer and meeting the almost mythical characters who we hear so much about, but do not often get a chance to talk to," adds Bechus.

"As a business which has literally put its money where its mouth is by investing substantially in the Garden Route, we will continue to partner with local businesses to help the region to grow economically," says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

"Since obtaining our licence to broadcast to the Garden Route 12 years ago, we've entertained and informed visitors and locals alike, and in doing so, literally fallen in love with the area.

"Simon will be taking this love of the Garden Route to a whole new level, while playing the music our adult contemporary audience loves so much," he adds.

Simon will also continue to host his Saturday afternoon show between 3 and 7pm across the full footprint from our new home in George.

Listeners will be able to connect with Simon on-air via Telegram, on social media via his show Facebook page, The Drive with Simon Bechus on Algoa FM, and online.

His interviews will be available as podcasts through the Algoa FM website and will be repeated for listeners outside of the Garden Route Drive transmission.