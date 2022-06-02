Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  African Media Entertainment Limited
  News
  Summary
    AME   ZAE000055802

AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(AME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-31
39.95 ZAR   +4.01%
10:12aAFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : BDO Review Report Condensed Consolidated Provisional 2022
PU
10:12aAFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : Reviewed Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/26AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : Smile 90.4FM partners with United Stations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

African Media Entertainment : BDO Review Report Condensed Consolidated Provisional 2022

06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Independent Auditor's Review Report on Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

To the shareholders of

African Media Entertainment Limited and its subsidiaries

We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements of African Media Entertainment Limited and its subsidiaries, contained in the accompanying provisional report, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2022 and the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and selected explanatory notes.

Directors' Responsibility for the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements for provisional reports, as set out in note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these financial statements. We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, which applies to a review of historical information performed by the independent auditor of the entity. ISRE 2410 requires us to conclude whether anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial statements are not prepared in all material respects in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. This standard also requires us to comply with relevant ethical requirements.

A review of condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with ISRE 2410 is a limited assurance engagement. We perform procedures, primarily consisting of making inquiries of management and others within the entity, as appropriate, and applying analytical procedures, and evaluate the evidence obtained.

The procedures performed in a review are substantially less than those performed in an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements of African Media Entertainment Limited and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2022 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements for provisional reports, as set out in the note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa.

____________________________

BDO South Africa Incorporated

Registered Auditors

Vincent Ngobese

Director

Registered Auditor

2 June 2022

Wanderers Office Park

52 Corlett Drive

Illovo, 2196

BDO South Africa Incorporated

Registration number: 1995/002310/21

Practice number: 905526

VAT number: 4910148685

Chief Executive Officer: B Mokoena

A full list of all company directors is available on www.bdo.co.za

The company's principal place of business is at The Wanderers Office Park, 52 Corlett Drive, Illovo, Johannesburg where a list of directors' names is available for inspection. BDO South Africa Incorporated, a South African personal liability company, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

Disclaimer

AME - African Media Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
