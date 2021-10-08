African Media Entertainment : Family fun at Sunshine Walk

The President has spoken - we're at Level 1! And, October is definitely the most beautiful month in Bloemfontein… what more could you ask for? So pull on your takkies and pull into the Bloem Showgrounds for the Sunshine Walk on 17 October!

Bloem Show, along with OFM and Bloemfontein Courant, wants to get you and your family active again. This free fun family walk is only 2.5 kilometres long (perfect for the little ones) and there will be a competition, food and refreshment stalls, and music points. Plus, Central South Africa's favourite presenters, the OFM team, will be there right alongside you getting active in the fresh Free State air.

The starting time is between 07:00 and 09:00 at the Banquet Hall. Parking is available at the Fun Fair grounds. Donations of non-perishable food will be collected for Food4kidz in lieu of an entrance fee. Strict Covid-19 regulations will apply.

Elmarie Prinsloo, Bloem Show CEO, says they initiated the walk because of "the negativity during Covid and the urge everyone has to get back to normality. This made us realise that it is time to get people together - within the safety of Covid regulations. It will make people feel better about themselves and result in a more positive attitude. The name is based on the popular song 'Walking on sunshine'."

According to Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM Marketing Manager: "The purpose of the fun walk is to get the community of Bloemfontein outside, active and socialising again. Since the pandemic began, people have been unable to go out and take part in such events. So why not do it for a worthy cause? We urge the community to bring non-perishable food and help us to make a difference in the lives of the children that Food4kidz supports".

Corni Fourie, Mahareng's Business Manager (which owns Courant), says, "It is Courant's aim to positively influence our community by informing and educating them about local news and events, such as the Sunshine Walk."

Food4kidz says they are overjoyed to be part of the Sunshine Walk as it will promote the work they are doing. "This will also be a great opportunity to receive donations and it will assist us in the last term of 2022"