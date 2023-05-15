Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. African Media Entertainment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AME   ZAE000055802

AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(AME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
29.75 ZAR    0.00%
03:18aAfrican Media Entertainment : OFM launches exclusive merchandise
PU
2022AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED : 1st-half-year results
CO
2022African Media Entertainment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

African Media Entertainment : OFM launches exclusive merchandise

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
A first for OFM and definitely something for all fans and everyone who loves clothing 'with a twist'.

So what's better than listening to your favourite radio station? Being able to wear unique clothes from OFM!

CLOSET - a brand new initiative where OFM will offer various items for sale to all our listeners exclusively at Grain SA's NAMPO Harvest Day from 16 to 19 May 2023!

Every year, OFM presents fun at our outside broadcast unit, but this year you definitely won't miss the OFM team!

According to Anchen Lintvelt, OFM Sales and Marketing Manager, CLOSET is an exciting new project by OFM designed for all our listeners.

"And what better place to launch our exclusive ranges than at this year's Grain SA's Nampo Harvest Day. Make sure you visit the OFM outside broadcast to get your hands on our cool gear.

"Real good stuff, for real good people."

CLOSET will sell a wide variety of T-shirts with unique slogans - something for every taste. There is also a specially designed limited edition Versus pair of socks - definitely one of a kind! The everpopular and famous #OFMBakkieArm will also be available for sale.

CLOSET starts with a limited number of products, but watch this space for many more unique items to complement your wardrobe!

Follow OFM's social media platforms from 10 May 2023 where you can have an exclusive look at all the designs available.

Purchase prices are fair and market-related. Our products are of high quality and everyone who acquires a piece can wear it with great pride!

*Please note, only card facilities are available in the store and no cash will be accepted.

For further information contact marketing@ofm.co.za.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AME - African Media Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 251 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net income 2022 29,3 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
Net cash 2022 92,0 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 212 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
African Media Entertainment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Tiltmann Chief Executive Officer
Angela Jane Isbister Executive Director & Finance Director
Andrew Conway Gaorekwe Molusi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martinus Johannes Prinsloo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Williams-Thipe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-16.88%11
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-39.21%13 733
HT&E LIMITED6.22%209
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-40.74%189
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-46.86%60
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-54.89%48
