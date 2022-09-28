Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. African Media Entertainment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AME   ZAE000055802

AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(AME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
34.74 ZAR   -0.60%
03:56pAfrican Media Entertainment : OFM lends voice to “One Festival, Many Stories”
PU
09/19African Media Entertainment : Algoa FM celebrates return of live concerts
PU
07/27African Media Entertainment : Distribution of Annual Report, No Change Statement, Notice of AGM & Availability of B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

African Media Entertainment : OFM lends voice to “One Festival, Many Stories”

09/28/2022 | 03:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFM, the sound of your life, lends its voice to "One Festival, Many Stories" by coming on board as a media partner of Central South Africa's premier arts festival, the Vrystaat Arts Festival.

This arts festival takes place on the University of the Free State's Bloemfontein campus from Sunday, 2 October to Saturday, 8 October 2022.

The festival will present theatre, dance and music productions in Afrikaans, English and Sesotho, as well as literature, sound art, and visual and experimental art. The much-loved arts, crafts and food market will start on Tuesday, 4 October and be open daily from 09.00 to 19.00.

The festival programme can be viewed at vrystaatkunstefees.co.za. Entry tickets to the festival grounds as well as tickets to the productions can be bought at webtickets.co.za.

OFM will also broadcast live from the Vrystaat Arts Festival on Friday, 7 October, with The Joyride from 15:00 to 18:00, and on Saturday 8 October, from 12:00 to 16:00, with The Real Good Weekend.

For further information, contact marketing@ofm.co.za.

Disclaimer

AME - African Media Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 19:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
03:56pAfrican Media Entertainment : OFM lends voice to “One Festival, Many Stories”
PU
09/19African Media Entertainment : Algoa FM celebrates return of live concerts
PU
07/27African Media Entertainment : Distribution of Annual Report, No Change Statement, Notice o..
PU
07/22African Media Entertainment : AME annual report 2022
PU
06/02African Media Entertainment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
06/02African Media Entertainment : Provisional reviewed results 31 March 2022
PU
06/02African Media Entertainment : BDO Review Report Condensed Consolidated Provisional 2022
PU
06/02African Media Entertainment : Reviewed Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/26African Media Entertainment : Smile 90.4FM partners with United Stations
PU
04/01African Media Entertainment : ‘Fairy-tale destination' lucky for #RealGoodTravelBook..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 251 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net income 2022 29,3 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net cash 2022 92,0 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 266 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
African Media Entertainment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Tiltmann Chief Executive Officer
Angela Jane Isbister Executive Director & Finance Director
Andrew Conway Gaorekwe Molusi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martinus Johannes Prinsloo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Williams-Thipe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-0.88%15
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-8.50%22 664
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-50.84%329
HT&E LIMITED-41.43%240
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-34.49%133
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED0.83%103