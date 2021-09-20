Log in
    AME   ZAE000055802

AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(AME)
African Media Entertainment : OFM offers ‘real good life' to listeners

09/20/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Could there be any truth to the article published by The Economist in May 2021, titled 'What history tells you about post-pandemic booms', which states, '…people spend more, take more risks - and demand more of politicians'?

The article speaks of a 'boom', which throughout history has been seen to manifest in this way following post-traumatic events. While uncertainty remains in South Africa, it is tricky preparing for a post Covid-19 future. OFM's approach to this anticipated economic 'boom' of sorts is endorsed through its continued 'Living the Real Good Life' brand positioning.

Living the Real Good Life talks to escaping the pressures of everyday life by focusing on what matters most to OFM's audience in Central South Africa… a place where the freedom to enjoy a more balanced life is not only possible, but is lived through music, engagement, lifestyle, and a strong sense of community.

In 2021, this positioning was driven through OFM's 35th birthday year, which the brand leveraged to generate good, wholesome radio experiences while creating steadfast product offerings that supported local business.

Since March, the brand committed to providing positive yet disruptive on-air experiences through its birthday lead campaigns, which were created to address two objectives:

• building brand love and audience; and

• creating revenue.

March's Spot the Yellow Fleet campaign not only reinforced the new look and feel of the OFM brand but encouraged audiences to engage by taking pictures with the newly branded OFM fleet. These vehicles were placed around the region at outside broadcasts, lifestyle events, and activations to stimulate local economies and build brand love.

80s April was a daily on-air celebration of music, which performed alongside a product offering generated from the excitement on-air. It was a theme that was heard on radio and taken to market through OFM's Pop-Up Radio offering.

May's Agri Focus Week, which spoke to one in three of the 26 000 farmers living in the OFM footprint, offered a focused and dedicated platform for all who are proudly represented inside the agri value chain.

In June, OFM's Groot Vet Kombers Proe-jek inspired audiences across the region to raise R450 000 for Round Table Southern Africa's Winter Knights Campaign. OFM took to the region with live broadcasts, twice a week, to challenge listeners to support a wide range of charities by purchasing a vetkoek for at least R35. The highest price paid for a vetkoek for charity was R10 000. This, and the many contributions from OFM's audience, showcased the caring and real values contained within the Living the Real Good Life brand positioning.

However, the moment of truth presented itself in July when OFM celebrated its official 35th birthday through a brand-building exercise called the OFM Secret Song. This was a month-long campaign that celebrated music, engaged audiences through curiosity, and uplifted a community with a grand prize of R35 000.

These strategically placed exercises and considered touchpoints are used to build the OFM audience and provide real and engaging solutions to stakeholders; this, at a time when they need local support and investment the most.

In this shared spirit of Central South Africa, OFM rallies its audience to lead a really good life, made up of many and often smaller moments of pure fun, real connection, contribution to others, and moments of meaning.

OFM exists to connect and amplify Central South African's desire to live their best quality of life in every moment, wherever they are. The brand is real, uplifting, proud and caring to all who listen to, and invest in, OFM. This is how OFM has built the trust to become the Sound of Central South Africa over the past 35 years.

Tim Thabethe

OFM Programme Manager

Disclaimer

AME - African Media Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
