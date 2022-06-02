African Media Entertainment : Provisional reviewed results 31 March 2022

AcaciaCap Advisors (Pty) Ltd Registration number 2006/033725/07 20 Stirrup Lane
Woodmead Office Park
Corner Woodmead Drive and Van Reenens Avenue Woodmead, 2191
Suite #439, Private Bag X29 Gallo Manor, 2052
DIRECTORS
ACG Molusi (Independent Non-executive Chairman)
J Edwards (Independent Non-executive)MA Da Costa (Independent Non-executive)MJ Prinsloo (Independent Non-executive)KW Thipe (Independent Non-executive)AJ Isbister (Financial director)
DM Tiltmann (Chief executive officer)
COMPANY SECRETARY
C Roberts CA(SA)
AUDITORS
BDO South Africa Incorporated
Total
330 763
302 732
Liabilities
16 731
Radio Broadcasting
10 757
Media services
35 883
25 678
Corporate
13 654
10 799
Total
66 268
47 234
Capital expenditure
2 835
Radio Broadcasting
2 566
Media services
545
214
Corporate
204
243
Total
3 584
3 023
Depreciation
6 651
Radio Broadcasting
6 410
Media services
546
564
Corporate
168
234
Total
7 365
7 208
www.ame.co.za
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW
During the year under review, group revenue recovered by 25% from R200,1 million in 2021 to R250,8 million. In line with the increase in revenue, profitability recovered satisfactorily resulting in an operating profit of R39,8 million compared to a prior year of R22,2 million, however the group is yet to return to pre-COVID levels. Various cost containment exercises put in place over the last year have resulted in the group effectively managing operating expense levels. Cash balances have improved over the year from R72,3 million in 2021 to R91,8 million in 2022. The earnings per share for the year improved from 3,6 cents in 2021 to 372,2 cents as a result of the improved performance in 2022. Further to this, earnings per share in 2021 was negatively impacted by the impairment of goodwill and trademark assets of R9,1 million, in addition to a deferred tax asset reversal of R5,6 million.
The group generated cash from operating activities of R47,1 million (March 2021: R29,3 million), paid
tax of R10 million (2021: R2,6 million), spent R3,6 million (2021: R3 million) on capital expenditure and paid dividends to its equity holders and non-controlling interest holders of R20 million (2021: R2,2 million). The group also repurchased 79 174 shares during the period which resulted in a cash outflow of R2,5 million.
OPERATIONS
Operations throughout the various business units recovered significantly during the year. Although pre-COVID performance has not yet been achieved and despite the continued uncertainty in the market, the group is on a steady road to recovery.
Algoa FM produced a pleasing set of results for the year ended 31 March 2022. A much quicker recovery was experienced in the national market which ended 15% above budget. This coupled to a good local sales performance and cost containment strategies, led to year-on-year growth of 21% in the bottom line. Despite a severe water crisis, failing municipal infrastructure and disruptive power outages, the positive momentum during quarter four has continued into the new year. Client engagement remains healthy and cashflow positive. Algoa FM recently added television to its media mix and is now available on DStv Channel 837.
Central Media Group ("CMG") had a positive year under trying economic conditions. OFM and Mahareng have performed well considering the market and have shown resilience. OFM closed radio sales revenue 7,7% above budget. Mahareng Publishing closed the year 7% above budget. Digital Platforms has come out of a difficult year still remaining profitable. The strategy for the next year is focused on resetting the business units' revenue expectations and prioritising further growth in performance.
MediaHeads 360 has significantly improved its performance which has resulted in the business exceeding their budgeted profits. The business is well positioned for continued growth, to leverage its full range of growing capabilities and services, and for long term sustainability. MediaHeads 360's solid set of results is testimony to its ability to be agile in tough economic trading conditions, to focus on new and innovative revenue streams, and understand the transition and growth of client's needs for brand storytelling and content integration.
United Stations maintained its strong performance and has navigated the various economic disruptions that characterised this period, to exceed revenue expectations for the year to date. The exciting long-term strategy to drive growth, streamline operations, and accelerate the development of skills and knowledge in the team, has delivered the epitome of a modern media sales house. The opportunity now exists to partner with other digital and audio platforms which are seeking to overcome the restraints of a low growth advertising environment.
Moneyweb had a satisfactory year, and the business has experienced positive growth in its more focused digital strategy. The company continues to improve its audience base and the continual engagement with the website and the introduction of new digital products is encouraging. Further to this, the radio partnerships continue to strengthen and deliver enhanced value in its existing platforms.
REVIEW
For the year ended 31 March 2022
DIVIDENDS
An interim dividend for the period ended 30 September 2021 of 80 cents per ordinary share (gross) was declared (September 2020: Nil) and paid on 20 December 2021. Due to the cash reserves available, a final dividend (dividend no. 18) for the year ended 31 March 2022 of 200 cents per ordinary share (gross) (March 2021: 100 cents gross) was declared.
Declaration of final dividend no. 18
The board resolved to declare a final dividend (dividend no. 18) of 200,00 cents per ordinary share (gross) for the year ended 31 March 2022. The dividend is subject to the Dividends Withholding Tax ("DWT") that was introduced with effect from 1 April 2012. In accordance with the provisions of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following additional information is disclosed:
the dividend has been declared out of distributable retained earnings;
the local Dividend Tax rate is 20%;
the gross dividend amount is 200.00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from DWT;
the net dividend amount is 160,00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable for DWT;
the company has 7 843 952 ordinary shares in issue;
the company's income tax reference number is 9100/169/71/4.
The following dates are applicable to the dividend:
Last date to trade in order to be eligible for the dividend: Tuesday, 5 July 2022
Date trading commences ex-dividend: Wednesday, 6 July 2022
Record date: Friday, 8 July 2022
Date of payment to shareholders: Monday, 11 July 2022
Share certificates may not be dematerialised/rematerialised between Wednesday, 6 July 2022 and Friday, 8 July 2022, both days inclusive.
PROSPECTS
The board expects the trading conditions for the 2023 financial year to be uncertain due to the instability in the world economy.
The board is responsible for the preparation of the provisional consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Listings Requirements for preliminary reports and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa as applicable to summarised financial statements, and for such internal controls as the directors deem necessary to ensure that the provisional consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement due to fraud or error.
ACG Molusi
AJ Isbister CA (SA)
Independent Non-executive Chairman
Financial Director
2 June 2022
These results have been reviewed by BDO South Africa Inc and their unmodified review report is available for inspection at the company's registered office and can also be reviewed on the following web-link:https://www.ame.co.za.
The auditor's reviewed report does not necessarily report on all of the information contained in these financial results. Shareholders are therefore advised that in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the auditor's engagement they should obtain a copy of the auditor's review report with the accompanying financial information from the issuers' registered office or via the weblink: https://www.ame.co.za.
SUMMARISED NOTES TO THE PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
BASIS OF PREPARATION
These provisional results have been prepared by the financial director in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the Companies Act no. 71 of 2008, as amended, IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting, the Listings Requirements of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, on a basis consistent with the policies and methods of computation as used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.
HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE
Reviewed
Audited
year ended
year ended
31 March
31 March
2022
2021
R'000
R'000
Headline earnings per share (cents)
371.6
112.7
Headline earnings reconciliation
29 334
Profit attributable to equity holders
282
Adjustments:
(42)
8 649
Impairment of Moneyweb and
-
United Stations goodwill
7 112
Impairment of Moneyweb trademark
-
2 000
Reversal of deferred tax liability on trademark
-
(448)
Profit on disposal of fixed assets
(59)
(21)
Tax on disposal of fixed assets
17
6
Headline earnings
>100%
29 292
8 931
3. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Other than in the ordinary course of business, there have been no transactions during the financial year with related parties.
4. OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Group
2022
2021
R'000
R'000
Investments in unlisted securities - Level 3
17 650
20 050
Level 3 fair value is determined by a valuation that uses inputs that are not based on observable market data. The movement in current year relates to fair value losses processed through other comprehensive income of R2,4 million (2021: R2,5 million).
Investments are valued based on discounted cash flow models. Should the variables differ by 1% the value of the investments will decrease by between 10% and 12% (2021: between 5% and 7%). The discount rates used vary between 17,7% and 18,7% (2021: between 17,1% and 18,1%) and the terminal growth rates applied were 4% (2021: 4%). A marketability discount of 16,5% (2021: 16,5%) and a minority discount of 17,4% (2021: 17,4%) were considered in determining the value.
5. BUSINESS COMBINATION
Oxford Office Terrace
AME acquired 100% of Oxford Office Terrace on 1 September 2021. AME previously held 50% in the company. The purchase price for the remaining 50% shareholding was settled with a cash consideration of R2 million. Oxford Office Terrace was equity accounted for during the period 1 April 2021 to 31 August 2021 and was consolidated effective 1 September 2021. The company contributed revenue of RNil and a loss after tax of R60 000 to the group from the date of consolidation. If the company had been consolidated from 1 April 2021, the contribution to group revenue would have been R80 100 and to group loss after tax would have been R50 000. The assets and liabilities acquired, for which final fair values were determined, are listed in the table below:
R'000
Property, plant and equipment
4 300
Cash and cash equivalents
382
Deferred tax liability
(560)
Other payables
(278)
Fair value of identifiable net assets
3 844
Fair value of previously held equity interest
(1 922)
Amount capitalised
1 922
Total cash consideration
2 005
Goodwill arising on acquisition
83
Cash consideration
2 005
Less: Cash and cash equivalents in subsidiary acquired
(382)
Net cash outflow on acquisition
1 623
SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD
Other than the transactions already mentioned in this report, there were no other significant transactions or events for the year ended 31 March 2022.
GOING CONCERN
The financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies applicable to a going concern. This basis assumes that funds will be available to finance future operations and that the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities, contingent obligations and commitments will occur in the ordinary course of business.
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
To the best of the directors' knowledge, there have been no material events between the end of the reporting period up to the date of signature of this report that may materially affect the ability of the user to make proper financial investment decisions.
AME - African Media Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:07 UTC.