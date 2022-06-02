African Media Entertainment : Provisional reviewed results 31 March 2022 06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Reviewed Audited year ended year ended % 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 change R'000 R'000 Revenue 25% 250 765 200 102 Cost of sales 29% (69 705) (54 115) Gross profit 181 060 145 987 Operating expenses 15% (133 885) (116 616) Operating profit before depreciation 61% 47 175 29 371 Depreciation (7 365) (7 208) Operating profit 80% 39 810 22 163 Investment income 1 537 700 Finance income 4 225 2 281 Equity accounted earnings from associates 301 518 Net profit before capital items 79% 45 873 25 662 Impairment of goodwill and trademark - (9 112) Net profit before taxation 45 873 16 550 Taxation (12 438) (13 868) SA normal taxation (10 846) (5 399) Deferred taxation (1 592) (8 469) Profit for the year >100% 33 435 2 682 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss (1 835) (1 940) Fair value losses on fair value through other (2 400) comprehensive income financial assets (2 500) Deferred tax relating to fair value adjustment 565 560 Total comprehensive income for the year >100% 31 600 742 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Reviewed Audited 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 R'000 R'000 ASSETS Non-current assets 179 081 183 600 Property, plant and equipment 119 560 119 121 Goodwill 36 997 36 914 Investments in associated companies 2 572 5 093 Other financial instruments 17 650 20 050 Deferred taxation 2 302 2 422 Current assets 151 682 119 132 Trade receivables 54 213 42 789 Other receivables 5 465 2 719 Tax paid in advance 170 1 343 Cash and cash equivalents 91 834 72 281 Total assets 330 763 302 732 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Total equity 264 495 255 498 Non-current liabilities 5 634 4 167 Deferred tax liability 5 634 4 167 Current liabilities 60 634 43 067 Trade payables 21 078 13 990 Other payables 37 225 26 530 Dividend payable 2 041 1 957 Taxation 290 590 Total equity and liabilities 330 763 302 732 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Reviewed Audited year ended year ended 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 R'000 R'000 Cash generated by operating activities 47 115 29 349 Finance income 4 225 2 281 Taxation paid (9 973) (2 590) Increase/(decrease) in working capital 3 336 (1 314) - (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (14 169) 5 779 - Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 17 505 (7 093) Cash flows from operating activities 44 703 27 726 Cash flows utilised in investing activities (2 631) (920) - decrease in investments and loans 900 1 200 - acquisition of subsidiary (1 623) - - purchase of property, plant and equipment (3 584) (3 023) - proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 139 203 - dividends received 1 537 700 Cash flows utilised in financing activities (22 519) (2 200) - dividends paid to equity holders (14 178) - - dividends paid to non-controlling interest holder (5 809) (2 200) - repurchase of shares (2 532) - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19 553 24 606 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 72 281 47 675 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 91 834 72 281 SEGMENTAL REPORTING Reviewed Audited year ended year ended 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 R'000 R'000 Revenue 172 750 Radio Broadcasting 146 630 Media services 82 613 56 704 Less: Media services internal revenue (4 598) (3 232) Corporate 20 904 19 334 Less: Corporate Internal revenue (20 904) (19 334) Total 250 765 200 102 Profitability 41 257 Radio Broadcasting 28 415 Media services 3 852 (4 374) Corporate 2 066 5 330 Total operating profit 47 175 29 371 Depreciation (7 365) (7 208) Profit from associates 301 518 Investment income 1 537 700 Finance income 4 225 2 281 Impairment of goodwill and trademark - (9 112) Taxation (12 438) (13 868) Profit for the year 33 435 2 682 Assets 72 864 Radio Broadcasting 74 940 Media services 48 942 37 921 Corporate 114 551 112 497 Investment in associates 2 572 5 093 Total 238 929 230 451 Cash and cash equivalents 91 834 72 281 Profit attributable to: 4 101 Non-controlling interest holders 2 400 Equity holders of the parent >100% 29 334 282 33 435 2 682 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: 4 101 2 400 Non-controlling interest holders Equity holders of the parent 27 499 (1 658) 31 600 742 Earnings and diluted earnings per share (cents) >100% 372.2 3.6 Dividends per share (cents) 280 100 Weighted average number of shares in issue (000's) 7 882 7 923 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Reviewed Audited year ended year ended 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 R'000 R'000 Issued capital 7 923 7 923 Balance at beginning of year Shares repurchased and cancelled (79) - Balance at end of year 7 844 7 923 Share premium 3 846 3 846 Balance at beginning of year Balance at end of year 3 846 3 846 Retained earnings 224 933 224 651 Balance at beginning of year Total profit for the year 29 334 282 Change in shareholding (373) - Dividend paid (14 262) - Shares repurchased and cancelled (2 453) - Balance at end of year 237 179 224 933 Non-distributable reserve 3 513 5 453 Balance at beginning of year Other comprehensive income (1 835) (1 940) Balance at end of year 1 678 3 513 Non-controlling interests 15 283 15 083 Balance at beginning of year Change in shareholding 373 - Share of total comprehensive income for the year 4 101 2 400 Share of dividend (5 809) (2 200) Balance at end of year 13 948 15 283 Total capital and reserves 264 495 255 498 CORPORATE INFORMATION AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 1926/008797/06 JSE code: AME ISIN: ZAE000055802 ("AME", "the company" or "the group") REGISTERED OFFICE Block A, Oxford Office Park No 5. 8th Street, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198 PO Box 3014, Houghton, 2041 TRANSFER SECRETARIES Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd Registration number 2004/003647/07 Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank Private Bag X9000, Saxonworld 2132 Telephone: +27 11 370 5000 Telefax: +27 11 688 5238 SPONSOR AcaciaCap Advisors (Pty) Ltd Registration number 2006/033725/07 20 Stirrup Lane Woodmead Office Park Corner Woodmead Drive and Van Reenens Avenue Woodmead, 2191 Suite #439, Private Bag X29 Gallo Manor, 2052 DIRECTORS ACG Molusi (Independent Non-executive Chairman) J Edwards (Independent Non-executive)MA Da Costa (Independent Non-executive)MJ Prinsloo (Independent Non-executive)KW Thipe (Independent Non-executive)AJ Isbister (Financial director) DM Tiltmann (Chief executive officer) COMPANY SECRETARY C Roberts CA(SA) AUDITORS BDO South Africa Incorporated Total 330 763 302 732 Liabilities 16 731 Radio Broadcasting 10 757 Media services 35 883 25 678 Corporate 13 654 10 799 Total 66 268 47 234 Capital expenditure 2 835 Radio Broadcasting 2 566 Media services 545 214 Corporate 204 243 Total 3 584 3 023 Depreciation 6 651 Radio Broadcasting 6 410 Media services 546 564 Corporate 168 234 Total 7 365 7 208 www.ame.co.za CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW During the year under review, group revenue recovered by 25% from R200,1 million in 2021 to R250,8 million. In line with the increase in revenue, profitability recovered satisfactorily resulting in an operating profit of R39,8 million compared to a prior year of R22,2 million, however the group is yet to return to pre-COVID levels. Various cost containment exercises put in place over the last year have resulted in the group effectively managing operating expense levels. Cash balances have improved over the year from R72,3 million in 2021 to R91,8 million in 2022. The earnings per share for the year improved from 3,6 cents in 2021 to 372,2 cents as a result of the improved performance in 2022. Further to this, earnings per share in 2021 was negatively impacted by the impairment of goodwill and trademark assets of R9,1 million, in addition to a deferred tax asset reversal of R5,6 million. The group generated cash from operating activities of R47,1 million (March 2021: R29,3 million), paid tax of R10 million (2021: R2,6 million), spent R3,6 million (2021: R3 million) on capital expenditure and paid dividends to its equity holders and non-controlling interest holders of R20 million (2021: R2,2 million). The group also repurchased 79 174 shares during the period which resulted in a cash outflow of R2,5 million. OPERATIONS Operations throughout the various business units recovered significantly during the year. Although pre-COVID performance has not yet been achieved and despite the continued uncertainty in the market, the group is on a steady road to recovery. Algoa FM produced a pleasing set of results for the year ended 31 March 2022. A much quicker recovery was experienced in the national market which ended 15% above budget. This coupled to a good local sales performance and cost containment strategies, led to year-on-year growth of 21% in the bottom line. Despite a severe water crisis, failing municipal infrastructure and disruptive power outages, the positive momentum during quarter four has continued into the new year. Client engagement remains healthy and cashflow positive. Algoa FM recently added television to its media mix and is now available on DStv Channel 837. Central Media Group ("CMG") had a positive year under trying economic conditions. OFM and Mahareng have performed well considering the market and have shown resilience. OFM closed radio sales revenue 7,7% above budget. Mahareng Publishing closed the year 7% above budget. Digital Platforms has come out of a difficult year still remaining profitable. The strategy for the next year is focused on resetting the business units' revenue expectations and prioritising further growth in performance. MediaHeads 360 has significantly improved its performance which has resulted in the business exceeding their budgeted profits. The business is well positioned for continued growth, to leverage its full range of growing capabilities and services, and for long term sustainability. MediaHeads 360's solid set of results is testimony to its ability to be agile in tough economic trading conditions, to focus on new and innovative revenue streams, and understand the transition and growth of client's needs for brand storytelling and content integration. United Stations maintained its strong performance and has navigated the various economic disruptions that characterised this period, to exceed revenue expectations for the year to date. The exciting long-term strategy to drive growth, streamline operations, and accelerate the development of skills and knowledge in the team, has delivered the epitome of a modern media sales house. The opportunity now exists to partner with other digital and audio platforms which are seeking to overcome the restraints of a low growth advertising environment. Moneyweb had a satisfactory year, and the business has experienced positive growth in its more focused digital strategy. The company continues to improve its audience base and the continual engagement with the website and the introduction of new digital products is encouraging. Further to this, the radio partnerships continue to strengthen and deliver enhanced value in its existing platforms. REVIEW For the year ended 31 March 2022 DIVIDENDS An interim dividend for the period ended 30 September 2021 of 80 cents per ordinary share (gross) was declared (September 2020: Nil) and paid on 20 December 2021. Due to the cash reserves available, a final dividend (dividend no. 18) for the year ended 31 March 2022 of 200 cents per ordinary share (gross) (March 2021: 100 cents gross) was declared. Declaration of final dividend no. 18 The board resolved to declare a final dividend (dividend no. 18) of 200,00 cents per ordinary share (gross) for the year ended 31 March 2022. The dividend is subject to the Dividends Withholding Tax ("DWT") that was introduced with effect from 1 April 2012. In accordance with the provisions of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following additional information is disclosed: the dividend has been declared out of distributable retained earnings;

the local Dividend Tax rate is 20%;

the gross dividend amount is 200.00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from DWT;

the net dividend amount is 160,00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable for DWT;

the company has 7 843 952 ordinary shares in issue;

the company's income tax reference number is 9100/169/71/4. The following dates are applicable to the dividend: Last date to trade in order to be eligible for the dividend: Tuesday, 5 July 2022 Date trading commences ex-dividend: Wednesday, 6 July 2022 Record date: Friday, 8 July 2022 Date of payment to shareholders: Monday, 11 July 2022 Share certificates may not be dematerialised/rematerialised between Wednesday, 6 July 2022 and Friday, 8 July 2022, both days inclusive. PROSPECTS The board expects the trading conditions for the 2023 financial year to be uncertain due to the instability in the world economy. The board is responsible for the preparation of the provisional consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Listings Requirements for preliminary reports and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa as applicable to summarised financial statements, and for such internal controls as the directors deem necessary to ensure that the provisional consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement due to fraud or error. ACG Molusi AJ Isbister CA (SA) Independent Non-executive Chairman Financial Director 2 June 2022 These results have been reviewed by BDO South Africa Inc and their unmodified review report is available for inspection at the company's registered office and can also be reviewed on the following web-link:https://www.ame.co.za. The auditor's reviewed report does not necessarily report on all of the information contained in these financial results. Shareholders are therefore advised that in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the auditor's engagement they should obtain a copy of the auditor's review report with the accompanying financial information from the issuers' registered office or via the weblink: https://www.ame.co.za. SUMMARISED NOTES TO THE PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BASIS OF PREPARATION

These provisional results have been prepared by the financial director in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the Companies Act no. 71 of 2008, as amended, IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting, the Listings Requirements of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, on a basis consistent with the policies and methods of computation as used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE Reviewed Audited year ended year ended 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 R'000 R'000 Headline earnings per share (cents) 371.6 112.7 Headline earnings reconciliation 29 334 Profit attributable to equity holders 282 Adjustments: (42) 8 649 Impairment of Moneyweb and - United Stations goodwill 7 112 Impairment of Moneyweb trademark - 2 000 Reversal of deferred tax liability on trademark - (448) Profit on disposal of fixed assets (59) (21) Tax on disposal of fixed assets 17 6 Headline earnings >100% 29 292 8 931 3. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Other than in the ordinary course of business, there have been no transactions during the financial year with related parties. 4. OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Group 2022 2021 R'000 R'000 Investments in unlisted securities - Level 3 17 650 20 050 Level 3 fair value is determined by a valuation that uses inputs that are not based on observable market data. The movement in current year relates to fair value losses processed through other comprehensive income of R2,4 million (2021: R2,5 million). Investments are valued based on discounted cash flow models. Should the variables differ by 1% the value of the investments will decrease by between 10% and 12% (2021: between 5% and 7%). The discount rates used vary between 17,7% and 18,7% (2021: between 17,1% and 18,1%) and the terminal growth rates applied were 4% (2021: 4%). A marketability discount of 16,5% (2021: 16,5%) and a minority discount of 17,4% (2021: 17,4%) were considered in determining the value. 5. BUSINESS COMBINATION Oxford Office Terrace AME acquired 100% of Oxford Office Terrace on 1 September 2021. AME previously held 50% in the company. The purchase price for the remaining 50% shareholding was settled with a cash consideration of R2 million. Oxford Office Terrace was equity accounted for during the period 1 April 2021 to 31 August 2021 and was consolidated effective 1 September 2021. The company contributed revenue of RNil and a loss after tax of R60 000 to the group from the date of consolidation. If the company had been consolidated from 1 April 2021, the contribution to group revenue would have been R80 100 and to group loss after tax would have been R50 000. The assets and liabilities acquired, for which final fair values were determined, are listed in the table below: R'000 Property, plant and equipment 4 300 Cash and cash equivalents 382 Deferred tax liability (560) Other payables (278) Fair value of identifiable net assets 3 844 Fair value of previously held equity interest (1 922) Amount capitalised 1 922 Total cash consideration 2 005 Goodwill arising on acquisition 83 Cash consideration 2 005 Less: Cash and cash equivalents in subsidiary acquired (382) Net cash outflow on acquisition 1 623 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

Other than the transactions already mentioned in this report, there were no other significant transactions or events for the year ended 31 March 2022. GOING CONCERN

The financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies applicable to a going concern. This basis assumes that funds will be available to finance future operations and that the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities, contingent obligations and commitments will occur in the ordinary course of business. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

