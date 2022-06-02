Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  African Media Entertainment Limited
  News
  Summary
    AME   ZAE000055802

AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(AME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-31
39.95 ZAR   +4.01%
10:12aAFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : BDO Review Report Condensed Consolidated Provisional 2022
PU
10:12aAFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : Reviewed Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/26AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : Smile 90.4FM partners with United Stations
PU
Summary 
Summary

African Media Entertainment : Provisional reviewed results 31 March 2022

06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Reviewed

Audited

year ended

year ended

%

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

change

R'000

R'000

Revenue

25%

250 765

200 102

Cost of sales

29%

(69 705)

(54 115)

Gross profit

181 060

145 987

Operating expenses

15%

(133 885)

(116 616)

Operating profit before depreciation

61%

47 175

29 371

Depreciation

(7 365)

(7 208)

Operating profit

80%

39 810

22 163

Investment income

1 537

700

Finance income

4 225

2 281

Equity accounted earnings from associates

301

518

Net profit before capital items

79%

45 873

25 662

Impairment of goodwill and trademark

-

(9 112)

Net profit before taxation

45 873

16 550

Taxation

(12 438)

(13 868)

SA normal taxation

(10 846)

(5 399)

Deferred taxation

(1 592)

(8 469)

Profit for the year

>100%

33 435

2 682

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit and loss

(1 835)

(1 940)

Fair value losses on fair value through other

(2 400)

comprehensive income financial assets

(2 500)

Deferred tax relating to fair value adjustment

565

560

Total comprehensive income for the year

>100%

31 600

742

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Reviewed

Audited

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

R'000

R'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

179 081

183 600

Property, plant and equipment

119 560

119 121

Goodwill

36 997

36 914

Investments in associated companies

2 572

5 093

Other financial instruments

17 650

20 050

Deferred taxation

2 302

2 422

Current assets

151 682

119 132

Trade receivables

54 213

42 789

Other receivables

5 465

2 719

Tax paid in advance

170

1 343

Cash and cash equivalents

91 834

72 281

Total assets

330 763

302 732

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Total equity

264 495

255 498

Non-current liabilities

5 634

4 167

Deferred tax liability

5 634

4 167

Current liabilities

60 634

43 067

Trade payables

21 078

13 990

Other payables

37 225

26 530

Dividend payable

2 041

1 957

Taxation

290

590

Total equity and liabilities

330 763

302 732

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Reviewed

Audited

year ended

year ended

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

R'000

R'000

Cash generated by operating activities

47 115

29 349

Finance income

4 225

2 281

Taxation paid

(9 973)

(2 590)

Increase/(decrease) in working capital

3 336

(1 314)

- (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

(14 169)

5 779

- Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

17 505

(7 093)

Cash flows from operating activities

44 703

27 726

Cash flows utilised in investing activities

(2 631)

(920)

- decrease in investments and loans

900

1 200

- acquisition of subsidiary

(1 623)

-

- purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3 584)

(3 023)

- proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

139

203

- dividends received

1 537

700

Cash flows utilised in financing activities

(22 519)

(2 200)

- dividends paid to equity holders

(14 178)

-

- dividends paid to non-controlling interest holder

(5 809)

(2 200)

- repurchase of shares

(2 532)

-

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

19 553

24 606

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

72 281

47 675

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

91 834

72 281

SEGMENTAL REPORTING

Reviewed

Audited

year ended

year ended

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

R'000

R'000

Revenue

172 750

Radio Broadcasting

146 630

Media services

82 613

56 704

Less: Media services internal revenue

(4 598)

(3 232)

Corporate

20 904

19 334

Less: Corporate Internal revenue

(20 904)

(19 334)

Total

250 765

200 102

Profitability

41 257

Radio Broadcasting

28 415

Media services

3 852

(4 374)

Corporate

2 066

5 330

Total operating profit

47 175

29 371

Depreciation

(7 365)

(7 208)

Profit from associates

301

518

Investment income

1 537

700

Finance income

4 225

2 281

Impairment of goodwill and trademark

-

(9 112)

Taxation

(12 438)

(13 868)

Profit for the year

33 435

2 682

Assets

72 864

Radio Broadcasting

74 940

Media services

48 942

37 921

Corporate

114 551

112 497

Investment in associates

2 572

5 093

Total

238 929

230 451

Cash and cash equivalents

91 834

72 281

Profit attributable to:

4 101

Non-controlling interest holders

2 400

Equity holders of the parent

>100%

29 334

282

33 435

2 682

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

4 101

2 400

Non-controlling interest holders

Equity holders of the parent

27 499

(1 658)

31 600

742

Earnings and diluted earnings per share (cents)

>100%

372.2

3.6

Dividends per share (cents)

280

100

Weighted average number of shares in issue (000's)

7 882

7 923

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Reviewed

Audited

year ended

year ended

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

R'000

R'000

Issued capital

7 923

7 923

Balance at beginning of year

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(79)

-

Balance at end of year

7 844

7 923

Share premium

3 846

3 846

Balance at beginning of year

Balance at end of year

3 846

3 846

Retained earnings

224 933

224 651

Balance at beginning of year

Total profit for the year

29 334

282

Change in shareholding

(373)

-

Dividend paid

(14 262)

-

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(2 453)

-

Balance at end of year

237 179

224 933

Non-distributable reserve

3 513

5 453

Balance at beginning of year

Other comprehensive income

(1 835)

(1 940)

Balance at end of year

1 678

3 513

Non-controlling interests

15 283

15 083

Balance at beginning of year

Change in shareholding

373

-

Share of total comprehensive income for the year

4 101

2 400

Share of dividend

(5 809)

(2 200)

Balance at end of year

13 948

15 283

Total capital and reserves

264 495

255 498

CORPORATE INFORMATION

AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 1926/008797/06 JSE code: AME ISIN: ZAE000055802 ("AME", "the company" or "the group")

REGISTERED OFFICE

Block A, Oxford Office Park

No 5. 8th Street, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198

PO Box 3014, Houghton, 2041

TRANSFER SECRETARIES

Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd Registration number 2004/003647/07 Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank

Private Bag X9000, Saxonworld 2132 Telephone: +27 11 370 5000 Telefax: +27 11 688 5238

SPONSOR

AcaciaCap Advisors (Pty) Ltd Registration number 2006/033725/07 20 Stirrup Lane

Woodmead Office Park

Corner Woodmead Drive and Van Reenens Avenue Woodmead, 2191

Suite #439, Private Bag X29 Gallo Manor, 2052

DIRECTORS

ACG Molusi (Independent Non-executive Chairman)

J Edwards (Independent Non-executive)MA Da Costa (Independent Non-executive)MJ Prinsloo (Independent Non-executive)KW Thipe (Independent Non-executive)AJ Isbister (Financial director)

DM Tiltmann (Chief executive officer)

COMPANY SECRETARY

C Roberts CA(SA)

AUDITORS

BDO South Africa Incorporated

Total

330 763

302 732

Liabilities

16 731

Radio Broadcasting

10 757

Media services

35 883

25 678

Corporate

13 654

10 799

Total

66 268

47 234

Capital expenditure

2 835

Radio Broadcasting

2 566

Media services

545

214

Corporate

204

243

Total

3 584

3 023

Depreciation

6 651

Radio Broadcasting

6 410

Media services

546

564

Corporate

168

234

Total

7 365

7 208

www.ame.co.za

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

During the year under review, group revenue recovered by 25% from R200,1 million in 2021 to R250,8 million. In line with the increase in revenue, profitability recovered satisfactorily resulting in an operating profit of R39,8 million compared to a prior year of R22,2 million, however the group is yet to return to pre-COVID levels. Various cost containment exercises put in place over the last year have resulted in the group effectively managing operating expense levels. Cash balances have improved over the year from R72,3 million in 2021 to R91,8 million in 2022. The earnings per share for the year improved from 3,6 cents in 2021 to 372,2 cents as a result of the improved performance in 2022. Further to this, earnings per share in 2021 was negatively impacted by the impairment of goodwill and trademark assets of R9,1 million, in addition to a deferred tax asset reversal of R5,6 million.

The group generated cash from operating activities of R47,1 million (March 2021: R29,3 million), paid

tax of R10 million (2021: R2,6 million), spent R3,6 million (2021: R3 million) on capital expenditure and paid dividends to its equity holders and non-controlling interest holders of R20 million (2021: R2,2 million). The group also repurchased 79 174 shares during the period which resulted in a cash outflow of R2,5 million.

OPERATIONS

Operations throughout the various business units recovered significantly during the year. Although pre-COVID performance has not yet been achieved and despite the continued uncertainty in the market, the group is on a steady road to recovery.

Algoa FM produced a pleasing set of results for the year ended 31 March 2022. A much quicker recovery was experienced in the national market which ended 15% above budget. This coupled to a good local sales performance and cost containment strategies, led to year-on-year growth of 21% in the bottom line. Despite a severe water crisis, failing municipal infrastructure and disruptive power outages, the positive momentum during quarter four has continued into the new year. Client engagement remains healthy and cashflow positive. Algoa FM recently added television to its media mix and is now available on DStv Channel 837.

Central Media Group ("CMG") had a positive year under trying economic conditions. OFM and Mahareng have performed well considering the market and have shown resilience. OFM closed radio sales revenue 7,7% above budget. Mahareng Publishing closed the year 7% above budget. Digital Platforms has come out of a difficult year still remaining profitable. The strategy for the next year is focused on resetting the business units' revenue expectations and prioritising further growth in performance.

MediaHeads 360 has significantly improved its performance which has resulted in the business exceeding their budgeted profits. The business is well positioned for continued growth, to leverage its full range of growing capabilities and services, and for long term sustainability. MediaHeads 360's solid set of results is testimony to its ability to be agile in tough economic trading conditions, to focus on new and innovative revenue streams, and understand the transition and growth of client's needs for brand storytelling and content integration.

United Stations maintained its strong performance and has navigated the various economic disruptions that characterised this period, to exceed revenue expectations for the year to date. The exciting long-term strategy to drive growth, streamline operations, and accelerate the development of skills and knowledge in the team, has delivered the epitome of a modern media sales house. The opportunity now exists to partner with other digital and audio platforms which are seeking to overcome the restraints of a low growth advertising environment.

Moneyweb had a satisfactory year, and the business has experienced positive growth in its more focused digital strategy. The company continues to improve its audience base and the continual engagement with the website and the introduction of new digital products is encouraging. Further to this, the radio partnerships continue to strengthen and deliver enhanced value in its existing platforms.

REVIEW

For the year ended 31 March 2022

DIVIDENDS

An interim dividend for the period ended 30 September 2021 of 80 cents per ordinary share (gross) was declared (September 2020: Nil) and paid on 20 December 2021. Due to the cash reserves available, a final dividend (dividend no. 18) for the year ended 31 March 2022 of 200 cents per ordinary share (gross) (March 2021: 100 cents gross) was declared.

Declaration of final dividend no. 18

The board resolved to declare a final dividend (dividend no. 18) of 200,00 cents per ordinary share (gross) for the year ended 31 March 2022. The dividend is subject to the Dividends Withholding Tax ("DWT") that was introduced with effect from 1 April 2012. In accordance with the provisions of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following additional information is disclosed:

  • the dividend has been declared out of distributable retained earnings;
  • the local Dividend Tax rate is 20%;
  • the gross dividend amount is 200.00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from DWT;
  • the net dividend amount is 160,00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable for DWT;
  • the company has 7 843 952 ordinary shares in issue;
  • the company's income tax reference number is 9100/169/71/4.

The following dates are applicable to the dividend:

Last date to trade in order to be eligible for the dividend: Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Date trading commences ex-dividend: Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Record date: Friday, 8 July 2022

Date of payment to shareholders: Monday, 11 July 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised/rematerialised between Wednesday, 6 July 2022 and Friday, 8 July 2022, both days inclusive.

PROSPECTS

The board expects the trading conditions for the 2023 financial year to be uncertain due to the instability in the world economy.

The board is responsible for the preparation of the provisional consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Listings Requirements for preliminary reports and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa as applicable to summarised financial statements, and for such internal controls as the directors deem necessary to ensure that the provisional consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement due to fraud or error.

ACG Molusi

AJ Isbister CA (SA)

Independent Non-executive Chairman

Financial Director

2 June 2022

These results have been reviewed by BDO South Africa Inc and their unmodified review report is available for inspection at the company's registered office and can also be reviewed on the following web-link:https://www.ame.co.za.

The auditor's reviewed report does not necessarily report on all of the information contained in these financial results. Shareholders are therefore advised that in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the auditor's engagement they should obtain a copy of the auditor's review report with the accompanying financial information from the issuers' registered office or via the weblink: https://www.ame.co.za.

SUMMARISED NOTES TO THE PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    These provisional results have been prepared by the financial director in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the Companies Act no. 71 of 2008, as amended, IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting, the Listings Requirements of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, on a basis consistent with the policies and methods of computation as used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.
  2. HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE

Reviewed

Audited

year ended

year ended

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

R'000

R'000

Headline earnings per share (cents)

371.6

112.7

Headline earnings reconciliation

29 334

Profit attributable to equity holders

282

Adjustments:

(42)

8 649

Impairment of Moneyweb and

-

United Stations goodwill

7 112

Impairment of Moneyweb trademark

-

2 000

Reversal of deferred tax liability on trademark

-

(448)

Profit on disposal of fixed assets

(59)

(21)

Tax on disposal of fixed assets

17

6

Headline earnings

>100%

29 292

8 931

3. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Other than in the ordinary course of business, there have been no transactions during the financial year with related parties.

4. OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Group

2022

2021

R'000

R'000

Investments in unlisted securities - Level 3

17 650

20 050

Level 3 fair value is determined by a valuation that uses inputs that are not based on observable market data. The movement in current year relates to fair value losses processed through other comprehensive income of R2,4 million (2021: R2,5 million).

Investments are valued based on discounted cash flow models. Should the variables differ by 1% the value of the investments will decrease by between 10% and 12% (2021: between 5% and 7%). The discount rates used vary between 17,7% and 18,7% (2021: between 17,1% and 18,1%) and the terminal growth rates applied were 4% (2021: 4%). A marketability discount of 16,5% (2021: 16,5%) and a minority discount of 17,4% (2021: 17,4%) were considered in determining the value.

5. BUSINESS COMBINATION

Oxford Office Terrace

AME acquired 100% of Oxford Office Terrace on 1 September 2021. AME previously held 50% in the company. The purchase price for the remaining 50% shareholding was settled with a cash consideration of R2 million. Oxford Office Terrace was equity accounted for during the period 1 April 2021 to 31 August 2021 and was consolidated effective 1 September 2021. The company contributed revenue of RNil and a loss after tax of R60 000 to the group from the date of consolidation. If the company had been consolidated from 1 April 2021, the contribution to group revenue would have been R80 100 and to group loss after tax would have been R50 000. The assets and liabilities acquired, for which final fair values were determined, are listed in the table below:

R'000

Property, plant and equipment

4 300

Cash and cash equivalents

382

Deferred tax liability

(560)

Other payables

(278)

Fair value of identifiable net assets

3 844

Fair value of previously held equity interest

(1 922)

Amount capitalised

1 922

Total cash consideration

2 005

Goodwill arising on acquisition

83

Cash consideration

2 005

Less: Cash and cash equivalents in subsidiary acquired

(382)

Net cash outflow on acquisition

1 623

  1. SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD
    Other than the transactions already mentioned in this report, there were no other significant transactions or events for the year ended 31 March 2022.
  2. GOING CONCERN
    The financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies applicable to a going concern. This basis assumes that funds will be available to finance future operations and that the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities, contingent obligations and commitments will occur in the ordinary course of business.
  3. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
    To the best of the directors' knowledge, there have been no material events between the end of the reporting period up to the date of signature of this report that may materially affect the ability of the user to make proper financial investment decisions.

Disclaimer

AME - African Media Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 200 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2021 0,28 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2021 72,5 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 618x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 313 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
African Media Entertainment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Tiltmann Chief Executive Officer
Angela Jane Isbister Executive Director & Finance Director
Andrew Conway Gaorekwe Molusi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Navin Sooka Independent Non-Executive Director
Martinus Johannes Prinsloo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED13.98%20
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.63%24 837
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-6.09%728
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.43%388
HT&E LIMITED-25.71%348
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.8.18%252