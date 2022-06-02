Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. African Media Entertainment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AME   ZAE000055802

AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(AME)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-31
39.95 ZAR   +4.01%
10:12aAFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : BDO Review Report Condensed Consolidated Provisional 2022
PU
10:12aAFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : Reviewed Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/26AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT : Smile 90.4FM partners with United Stations
PU
African Media Entertainment : Reviewed Results for the year ended 31 March 2022

06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
African Media Entertainment

Limited

Registration number 1926/008797/06

JSE code: AME

ISIN: ZAE

000055802

REVIEWED RESULTS

2022

for the year ended 31 March

African Media Entertainment Limited, a broadcast company listed in the Media and Entertainment sector of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with a radio footprint across central South Africa and the Eastern Cape released its results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Revenue

Up

25%

at R250.8 million

Operating profit

Up

80%

to R39.8

million

Net profit before capital items and tax

Up

79%

to R45.9

million

Profit attributable to equity holders

Up

>100% to R29.3

million

Headline earnings

Up

>100% to R29.3

million

EPS

Up

>100% to 372.2

cents

HEPS

Up

>100% to 371.6

cents

Total dividend per share*

280

cents gross (Prior year: 100 cents (gross))

  • The total dividend comprises of the interim dividend of 80 cents gross declared for the period ended September 2021
    (Prior year: Nil) and the final dividend declared of 200 cents gross for the 2022 financial year (Prior year: 100 cents gross).

Group revenue recovered by 25% from R200,1 million in 2021 to R250,8 million. In line with the increase in

revenue, profitability recovered satisfactorily resulting in an operating profit of R39,8 million compared to a prior year of R22,2 million.

The earnings per share for the year improved from 3,6 cents in 2021 to 372,2 cents as a result of the improved performance in 2022. Further to this, earnings per share in 2021 was negatively impacted by the impairment of goodwill and trademark assets of R9,1 million in addition to a deferred tax asset reversal of R5,6 million.

This short-form announcement is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and therefore does not contain full or complete details. The full announcement was released on SENS on 2 June 2022, and can be found on the company's website at www.ame.co.za. Copies of the full announcement may also be requested

at the company's registered office, at no charge, during office hours. Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement published on the company's website www.ame.co.za and on the JSE website using:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/AME/AMEAR2022.pdf

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND NO 18

The board has declared a final dividend (dividend no 18) of 200 cents per ordinary share (gross) for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The dividend is subject to the Dividends Withholding Tax ("DWT") that was introduced with effect from 1 April 2012.

In accordance with the provisions of the JSE Listings Requirements the following additional information is disclosed.

  • the dividend has been declared out of distributable retained earnings;
  • the local Dividend Tax rate is 20%;
  • the gross dividend amount is 200.00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from DWT;
  • the net dividend amount is 160,00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable for DWT;
  • the company has 7 843 952 ordinary shares in issue; and
  • the company's income tax reference number is 9100/169/71/4.

The following dates are applicable to the dividend:

Last

date to

trade in order to be eligible for the dividend:

Tuesday, 5

July 2022

Date

trading commences ex-dividend:

Wednesday,

6

July

2022

Record date:

Friday,

8

July

2022

Date of payment to shareholders:

Monday, 11 July 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialised/rematerialised between Wednesday, 6 July 2022 and Friday, 8 July 2022, both days inclusive.

The preliminary condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 have been reviewed by the group's external auditors, BDO South Africa Incorporated who expressed an unmodified

review conclusion. A copy of the auditors' review report is available for inspection at the company's registered office together with the financial statements identified in the auditors' report and can also be reviewed on the following web-link: https://www.ame.co.za.

The auditors' report does not necessarily report on all of the information contained in these financial results Shareholders are therefore advised that in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the auditors engagement, they should obtain a copy of the auditors' report together with the accompanying financial information from the issuer's registered office.

By order of

the board

ACG Molusi

Non-executive Chairman

AJ Isbister

Independent

Financial director

2 June 2022

Directors

Independent non-executive directors:

ACG Molusi (Chairman)

  1. Edwards
    MA Da Costa MJ Prinsloo KW Thipe

Executive directors:

AJ Isbister (Financial director)

DM Tiltmann (Chief Executive)

Company secretary

C Roberts

Registered office

Block A, Oxford Office Park No. 5, 8th Street Houghton Estate Johannesburg, 2198

(PO Box 3014, Houghton, 2041)

Sponsor

AcaciaCap Advisors (Proprietary) Limited

Transfer secretary

Computershare Investor Services (Proprietary) Limited

Auditors

BDO South Africa Incorporated

www.ame.co.za

Disclaimer

AME - African Media Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
