African Media Entertainment : Reviewed Results for the year ended 31 March 2022

African Media Entertainment Limited Registration number 1926/008797/06 JSE code: AME ISIN: ZAE 000055802 REVIEWED RESULTS 2022 for the year ended 31 March

African Media Entertainment Limited, a broadcast company listed in the Media and Entertainment sector of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with a radio footprint across central South Africa and the Eastern Cape released its results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Revenue Up 25% at R250.8 million Operating profit Up 80% to R39.8 million Net profit before capital items and tax Up 79% to R45.9 million Profit attributable to equity holders Up >100% to R29.3 million Headline earnings Up >100% to R29.3 million EPS Up >100% to 372.2 cents HEPS Up >100% to 371.6 cents Total dividend per share* 280 cents gross (Prior year: 100 cents (gross))

The total dividend comprises of the interim dividend of 80 cents gross declared for the period ended September 2021

(Prior year: Nil) and the final dividend declared of 200 cents gross for the 2022 financial year (Prior year: 100 cents gross).

Group revenue recovered by 25% from R200,1 million in 2021 to R250,8 million. In line with the increase in

revenue, profitability recovered satisfactorily resulting in an operating profit of R39,8 million compared to a prior year of R22,2 million.

The earnings per share for the year improved from 3,6 cents in 2021 to 372,2 cents as a result of the improved performance in 2022. Further to this, earnings per share in 2021 was negatively impacted by the impairment of goodwill and trademark assets of R9,1 million in addition to a deferred tax asset reversal of R5,6 million.

This short-form announcement is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and therefore does not contain full or complete details. The full announcement was released on SENS on 2 June 2022, and can be found on the company's website at www.ame.co.za. Copies of the full announcement may also be requested

at the company's registered office, at no charge, during office hours. Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement published on the company's website www.ame.co.za and on the JSE website using:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/AME/AMEAR2022.pdf

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND NO 18

The board has declared a final dividend (dividend no 18) of 200 cents per ordinary share (gross) for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The dividend is subject to the Dividends Withholding Tax ("DWT") that was introduced with effect from 1 April 2012.

In accordance with the provisions of the JSE Listings Requirements the following additional information is disclosed.

the dividend has been declared out of distributable retained earnings;

the local Dividend Tax rate is 20%;

the gross dividend amount is 200.00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from DWT;

the net dividend amount is 160,00 cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable for DWT;

the company has 7 843 952 ordinary shares in issue; and

the company's income tax reference number is 9100/169/71/4.

The following dates are applicable to the dividend: