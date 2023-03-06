Homepage Equities South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange African Rainbow Minerals Limited News Summary ARI ZAE000054045 AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED (ARI) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 2023-03-02 262.84 ZAR +1.08% 03:50a African Rainbow Minerals : 1H F2023 Results Presentation (1.86 MB) PU 01:38a African Rainbow Minerals Posts Improved Fiscal H1 Profit MT 12:51a S.African miner ARM's profit up 40% on higher coal, manganese prices RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news African Rainbow Minerals : 1H F2023 Excel Spreadsheets (569.29 KB) 03/06/2023 | 03:40am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SOFP Page 1 CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Note Rm Rm Rm ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4 13 861 8 679 9 621 Investment properties 25 24 24 Intangible assets 58 69 63 Deferred tax assets 5 968 174 215 Loans and long-term receivables -0 41 -0 Non-current financial assets 11 205 233 214 Investment in associate 6 2 936 239 2 048 Investment in joint venture 7 20 381 19 903 22 145 Other investments 8 4 606 5 204 4 104 Non-current inventories 9 259 -0 52 43 299 34 566 38 486 Current assets Inventories 483 423 343 Trade and other receivables 10 6 245 6 272 7 737 Taxation 85 17 116 Financial assets 11 656 823 830 Cash and cash equivalents 12 9 837 12 082 11 659 17 306 19 617 20 685 Total assets 60 605 54 183 59 171 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Ordinary share capital 11 11 11 Share premium 5 267 5 213 5 267 Treasury shares (2 405) (2 405) (2 405) Other reserves 2 970 3 892 2 668 Retained earnings 41 083 34 437 40 617 Equity attributable to equity holders of ARM 46 926 41 148 46 158 Non-controlling interest 4 644 3 819 4 205 Total equity 51 570 44 967 50 363 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 13 262 795 305 Deferred tax liabilities 5 3 461 3 100 3 226 Long-term provisions 21 2 098 1 934 1 979 5,821 5,829 5,510 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 149 2 132 2 148 Short-term provisions 745 490 716 Taxation 293 534 255 Overdrafts and short-term borrowings 13 - interest-bearing 27 50 40 - non-interest-bearing - 181 139 3 214 3 387 3 298 Total equity and liabilities 60 605 54 183 59 171 Profit or loss Page 2 CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Note Rm Rm Rm Revenue 3 9 374 7 709 18,406 Sales 3 8 744 7 066 16,917 Cost of sales (4 368) (3 670) (7,660) Gross profit 4 376 3 396 9,257 Other operating income 837 870 1,983 Other operating expenses (1 488) (1 361) (3,239) Profit from operations 3 725 2 905 8,001 Income from investments 419 307 685 Finance costs ( 129) ( 130) (290) Profit from associate 17 888 - 927 Income from joint venture 7 1 682 2 387 6 649 Profit before taxation and capital items 6 585 5 469 15,972 Capital items 14 54 238 1,128 Profit before taxation 6 639 5 707 17,100 Taxation 18 (1 343) (1 074) (2,736) Profit for the period 5 296 4 633 14 364 Attributable to: Equity holders of ARM Profit for the period 4,387 3,893 12 426 Basic earnings for the period 4,387 3,893 12 426 Non - controlling interest Profit for the period 909 740 1 938 909 740 1 938 Profit for the period 5 296 4 633 14 364 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (cents) 15 2 238 1 988 6 343 -0 Diluted basic earnings per share (cents) 15 2 234 1 968 6 338 Comprehensive income CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Page 3 Financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Other Retained earnings Total share holders of ARM Non controlling interest Total Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Six months ended 31 December 2022 (Unaudited) Profit for the period -0 -0 4 387 4 387 909 5 296 Total other comprehensive income 400 65 -0 465 -0 465 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods: Net impact of revaluation of listed investment 400 -0 -0 400 -0 400 Revaluation of listed investment ¹ 510 -0 -0 510 -0 510 Deferred tax on above ( 110) -0 -0 ( 110) -0 ( 110) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation reserve movement -0 65 -0 65 -0 65 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 Total comprehensive income for the period 400 65 4 387 4 852 909 5 761 Six months ended 31 December 2021 (Unaudited) Profit for the period -0 -0 3 893 3 893 740 4 633 Total other comprehensive income 802 110 -0 912 -0 912 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods: Net impact of revaluation of listed investment 802 -0 -0 802 -0 802 Revaluation of listed investment ¹ 1 033 -0 -0 1 033 -0 1 033 Deferred tax on above ( 231) -0 -0 ( 231) -0 ( 231) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation reserve movement -0 110 -0 110 -0 110 Total comprehensive income for the period 802 110 3 893 4 805 740 5 545 Year ended 30 June 2022 (Audited) Profit for the year - - 12,426 12,426 1,938 14,364 Total other comprehensive (loss) / income ( 49) 97 -0 48 -0 48 Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods: Net impact of revaluation of listed investment ( 49) -0 -0 ( 49) -0 ( 49) Revaluation of listed investment ¹ ( 59) -0 -0 ( 59) -0 ( 59) Deferred tax on above 10 -0 -0 10 -0 10 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation reserve movement -0 97 -0 97 -0 97 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year ( 49) 97 12 426 12 474 1 938 14 412 ¹ The share price of Harmony Limited at 31 December 2022 was R58.80, R51.97 at 30 June 2022 and R66.60 at 31 December 2021 per share. The valuation of the investment in Harmony is based on a level 1 fair value hierarchy level in terms of IFRS. ARM shareholding at 31 December 2022 was 12.08% (31 December 2021: 12.11%, 30 June 2022: 12.11%). equity CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Page 4 Other reserves Financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Share capital and premium Treasury Share based payments Total Non- share Retained earnings shareholders controlling capital Other of ARM interest Total Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Six months ended 31 December 2022 (Unaudited) Balance at 30 June 2022 5 278 (2 405) 2 188 405 75 40 617 46 158 4 205 50 363 Total comprehensive income for the period -0 -0 400 -0 65 4 387 4 852 909 5 761 Profit for the period -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 4 387 4 387 909 5 296 Other comprehensive income -0 -0 400 -0 65 -0 465 -0 465 Conditional shares issued to employees -0 -0 -0 ( 214) -0 -0 ( 214) -0 ( 214) Dividend paid -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 (3 921) (3 921) -0 (3 921) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 ( 470) ( 470) Share based payment expense -0 -0 -0 76 -0 -0 76 -0 76 Other -0 -0 -0 ( 25) -0 -0 ( 25) -0 ( 25) -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 Balance at 31 December 2022 5 278 (2 405) 2 588 242 140 41 083 46 926 4 644 51 570 Six months ended 31 December 2021 (Unaudited) Balance at 30 June 2021 5 223 (2 405) 2 237 700 ( 22) 34 461 40 194 3 582 43 776 Total comprehensive income for the period -0 -0 802 -0 110 3 893 4 805 740 5 545 Profit for the period -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 3 893 3 893 740 4 633 Other comprehensive income -0 -0 802 -0 110 -0 912 -0 912 Share options exercised 1 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 1 -0 1 Dividend paid -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 (3 917) (3 917) -0 (3 917) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 ( 503) ( 503) Share based payment expense -0 -0 -0 65 -0 -0 65 -0 65 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 Balance at 31 December 2021 5 224 (2 405) 3 039 765 88 34 437 41 148 3 819 44 967 Year ended 30 June 2021 (Audited) Balance at 30 June 2021 5 223 (2 405) 2 237 700 ( 22) 34 461 40 194 3 582 43 776 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year -0 -0 ( 49) -0 97 12 426 12 474 1 938 14 412 Profit for the year 30 June 2022 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 12 426 12 426 1 938 14 364 Other comprehensive (loss) / income -0 -0 ( 49) -0 97 -0 48 -0 48 Bonus and performance shares issued to employees 55 -0 -0 ( 470) -0 -0 ( 415) -0 ( 415) Dividend paid -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 (6 270) (6 270) -0 (6 270) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 (1 315) (1 315) Share based payment expense -0 -0 -0 175 -0 -0 175 -0 175 Balance at 30 June 2022 5 278 (2 405) 2 188 405 75 40 617 46 158 4 205 50 363 cash flow Page 5 CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Note Rm Rm Rm CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash receipts from customers 10 809 9,413 18,128 Cash paid to suppliers and employees (5 515) (4,588) (9,620) Cash generated from operations 19 5 294 4 825 8 508 Interest received 380 267 601 Interest paid ( 29) ( 24) ( 46) Taxation paid (1 047) (643) (2,303) 4,598 4,425 6,760 Dividends received from joint venture 7 3 500 3 500 5 500 Dividend received from investments - Harmony 17 20 50 8,115 7,945 12,310 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests ( 614) ( 391) (1 247) Dividends paid - equity holders of ARM (3,921) (3 917) (6,270) Net cash inflow from operating activities 3,580 3,637 4,793 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of Bokoni net of cash acquired 24 (3 441) -0 -0 Additions to property, plant and equipment to maintain operations ( 943) ( 485) (1 739) Additions to property, plant and equipment to expand operations ( 869) (368) (463) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 - 0 6 Investment in financial assets (544) (555) ( 819) Proceeds from financial assets matured 743 241 523 Net cash outflow from investing activities (5,052) (1 167) (2 492) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of share options -0 1 7 Cash payments to owners to acquire the entity's shares ( 138) -0 ( 225) Long-term borrowings raised -0 2 -0 Long-term borrowings repaid ( 49) ( 63) ( 95) Short-term borrowings raised -0 -0 -0 Short-term borrowings repaid (162) ( 5) ( 14) Net cash outflow from financing activities ( 349) ( 65) ( 327) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (1 821) 2 405 1 974 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11 643 9,655 9,655 Foreign currency translation on cash balances ( 1) 6 14 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12 9 821 12 066 11 643 Made up as follows: - Available 9 161 11 164 11 053 - Cash set aside for specific use 660 902 590 9 821 12 066 11 643 Overdrafts 13 16 16 16 Cash and cash equivalents per the statement of financial position 9 837 12 082 11 659 Cash generated from operations per share (cents) 2 700 2 464 4 343 Note 1 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 6 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 1. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The condensed Group interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and contains the information required by IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, requirements of the South African Companies Act and the Listings Requirements of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited. BASIS OF PREPERATION The condensed Group interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2022 have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments, which include listed investments, and unlisted investments that are fair valued. shown under comprehensive income. The accounting policies used are consistent with those in the most recent annual financial statements except for those listed below and comply with IFRS. The condensed group interim financial statements for the period have been prepared under the supervision of the Finance Director, Ms TTA Mhlanga CA(SA). The presentation and functional currency is the South African Rand and the condensed Group interim financial statements are rounded to the nearest R million. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED ACCOUNTING STANDARDS The Group has adopted the following new and/or revised standards and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) of the IASB during the period under review. The date of initial application for the Group being 1 July 2022. Standard Subject Effective date IFRS 3 Business Combinations - Reference to the Conceptual Framework - Amendment 1 January 2022 IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use - Amendment 1 January 2022 IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets - Costs of Fulfilling a Contract - Amendment 1 January 2022 IFRS 9 Financial instruments - Fees in the '10 per cent' test for derecognition of financial liabilities - Amendment 1 January 2022 The adoption of the above standards and interpretations had no significant effect on the Group interim condensed consolidated financial statements. NEW STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFFECTIVE The following amendments, standards or interpretations have been issued but are not yet effective for the Group. The effective date refers to periods beginning on or after, unless otherwise indicated. Standard Subject Effective date IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2023 IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors - Definition of Accounting Estimates - Amendment 1 January 2023 IAS 1 and Practice statement 2 Presentation of financial statements - Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendment 1 January 2023 IAS 12 Income Taxes - Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction - Amendment 1 January 2023 IFRS 16 Leases - Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback - Amendment 1 January 2024 IAS 1 Presentation of financial statements - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current - Amendment 1 January 2024 IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture - Amendment 1 January 2024 IAS 28 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture - Amendment 1 January 2024 The Group does not intend early adopting any of the above amendments or standards. ARM continuously evaluates the impact of these standards and amendments, the adoption of which are not expected to have a significant effect on the Group financial results. Seg 2023 ARMPlatinum Ferrousmetals Armcoal corpandother NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 7 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION Primary segmental information For management purposes the Group is organised into operating divisions. The operating divisions are ARM Platinum (which includes platinum and nickel), ARM Ferrous, ARM Coal and ARM Corporate (which includes Corporate, Machadodorp Works, gold and other) in the table below. Attributable ARM Platinum¹ Rm ARM Ferrous² Rm ARM Coal Rm ARM Corporate Rm Total Rm IFRS adjust ment³ Rm Total per IFRS financial statements Rm 2.1 Six months ended 31 December 2022 (Unaudited) Sales 7 147 9 320 1 545 52 18 064 (9 320) 8 744 Cost of sales (3 638) (5 565) ( 668) ( 25) (9 896) 5 528 (4 368) Other operating income 104 214 29 661 1 008 ( 171) 837 Other operating expenses ( 506) ( 921) ( 109) ( 873) (2 409) 921 (1 488) Segment result 3 107 3 048 797 ( 185) 6 767 (3 042) 3 725 Income from investments 106 183 7 306 602 ( 183) 419 Finance cost (50) ( 19) ( 59) ( 20) ( 148) 19 ( 129) Profit from associate -0 -0 888 -0 888 -0 888 Profit from joint venture -0 178 -0 -0 178 1 504 1 682 Capital items before tax ⁴ 54 (1 093) -0 -0 (1 039) 1 093 54 Taxation ( 925) ( 611) ( 229) ( 187) (1 952) 609 (1 343) Profit / (loss) after tax 2 292 1 686 1 404 ( 86) 5 296 -0 5 296 Non-controlling interest ( 908) -0 -0 ( 1) ( 909) -0 ( 909) Consolidation adjustment ⁵ -0 ( 4) -0 4 -0 -0 -0 Contribution to basic earnings / (losses) 1 384 1 682 1 404 ( 83) 4 387 -0 4 387 Contribution to headline earnings / (losses) 1 330 2 520 1 404 ( 83) 5 171 -0 5 171 Other information Segment assets including investment in associate and joint venture 21 414 26 475 5,801 13 009 66 699 (6 094) 60 605 Investment in associate 2 936 2 936 -0 2 936 Investment in joint venture 20 381 20 381 Segment liabilities 2 615 2 401 655 2 011 7 682 (2 401) 5 281 Unallocated liabilities - Deferred taxation and taxation 7 447 (3,693) 3 754 Consolidated total liabilities 15 129 (6 094) 9 035 2,543 (121) Cash generated from operations 3 670 2 823 1 640 ( 16) 8 117 (2 823) 5 294 400 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 2 448 2 482 1 483 ( 351) 6 062 (2 482) 3 580 239 Cash (outflow) / inflow from investing activities (5 067) (1 026) ( 155) 170 (6 078) 1 026 (5 052) Cash outflow from financing activities ( 23) ( 2) ( 139) ( 185) ( 349) -0 ( 349) Capital expenditure 1 715 1 039 232 5 2 991 (1 039) 1 952 Amortisation and depreciation 340 578 102 8 1 028 ( 578) 450 Impairment loss before tax - 1 090 - - 1 090 ( 1 090) - Impairment loss / (reversal) - - - - - - - EBITDA 3 447 3 626 899 (177) 7 795 (3 620) 4 175 There were no significant inter-company sales. Segment results take into account inter-company eliminations with the exception of inter-company re-measurements. ¹ Refer note 2.4 for more detail on the ARM Platinum segment. ARM Platinum includes Bokoni Platinum Mine from 1 September 2022 (refer note 24). ² Refer note 2.7 and note 7 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment. ³ Includes IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements adjustments related to ARM Ferrous. ⁴ Refer note 14 for more detail. ⁵ Relates to capitalised fees in ARM Ferrous. 5,311 - - - - - - - - 8,828 3,399 - - - 64 - - 1 - - 14,918 2,122 ERROR:#REF! Seg 2022 Armplatinum Ferrousmetals Armcoal corpandother Page 8 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued ARM Platinum¹ Rm ARM Ferrous² Rm ARM Coal Rm ARM Corporate Rm Attributable Total Rm IFRS adjust ment³ Rm Total per IFRS financial statements Rm 2.2 Six months ended 31 December 2021 (Unaudited) Sales 6 111 9 396 891 64 16 462 (9 396) 7 066 Cost of sales (2 992) (5 795) ( 605) ( 53) (9 445) 5 775 (3 670) Other operating income 120 72 259 443 894 ( 24) 870 Other operating expenses ⁴ ( 480) ( 702) ( 58) ( 823) (2 063) 702 (1 361) - - - - - - - Segment result 2 759 2 971 487 ( 369) 5 848 (2 943) 2 905 Income from investments 62 143 5 240 450 ( 143) 307 Finance cost (32) ( 16) ( 84) ( 14) ( 146) 16 ( 130) Loss from associate ⁵ -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 Profit from joint venture -0 215 -0 -0 215 2 172 2 387 Capital items before tax ⁶ -0 ( 57) 120 118 181 57 238 Taxation ( 805) ( 849) ( 57) ( 204) (1 915) 841 (1 074) Profit / (loss) after tax 1 984 2 407 471 ( 229) 4 633 -0 4 633 Non-controlling interest ( 739) -0 -0 ( 1) ( 740) -0 ( 740) Consolidation adjustment ⁷ -0 ( 20) -0 20 -0 -0 -0 Contribution to basic earnings / (losses) 1 245 2 387 471 ( 210) 3 893 -0 3 893 Contribution to headline earnings / (losses) 1 245 2 428 351 ( 328) 3 696 -0 3 696 Other information Segment assets including investment in associate and joint venture 15 196 26 295 3 061 16 024 60 576 (6 393) 54 183 Investment in associate 239 239 -0 239 Investment in joint venture 19 903 19 903 Segment liabilities 2 438 2 586 1 711 1 433 8 168 (2 586) 5 582 Unallocated liabilities - Deferred taxation and taxation 7 441 (3,807) 3 634 Consolidated total liabilities 15 609 (6 393) 9,216 Cash generated from operations 4 194 5 353 52 579 10 178 (5 353) 4 825 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 3 442 4 967 53 (3 358) 5 104 (1 467) 3 637 Cash outflow from investing activities ( 998) (1 128) ( 57) ( 112) (2 295) 1 128 (1 167) Cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities ( 23) ( 10) 2 ( 34) ( 65) -0 ( 65) Capital expenditure 792 1 070 67 4 1 933 (1 070) 863 Amortisation and depreciation 318 566 109 5 998 ( 566) 432 Impairment loss / (reversal) before tax - 44 (121) (118) (195) (44) (239) EBITDA 3 077 3 537 596 (364) 6 846 (3 509) 3 337 There were no significant inter-company sales. Segment results take into account inter-company eliminations with the exception of inter-company re-measurements. ¹ Refer note 2.5 for more detail on the ARM Platinum segment. ² Refer note 2.8 and note 7 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment. ³ Includes IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements adjustments related to ARM Ferrous. ⁴ Included in ARM Corporate is R365 million re-measurement loss, partially offset with a R259 million re-measurement gain in ARM Coal (refer note 16). ⁵ Includes re-measurement loss on ARM Coal loans of R241 million (refer note 16). ⁶ Refer note 14 for more detail. ⁷ Relates to capitalised fees in ARM Ferrous. Seg June 2022 Page 9 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued Attributable ARM Platinum Rm ARM Ferrous¹ Rm ARM Coal Rm ARM Corporate Rm Total Rm IFRS adjust ment ² Rm Total per IFRS financial statements Rm 2.3 Year ended 30 June 2022 (Audited) Sales 13 960 21 291 2 821 136 38 208 (21 291) 16 917 Cost of sales (6 246) (11 988) (1 303) ( 61) (19 598) 11 938 (7 660) Other operating income ³ 217 240 84 1 577 2 118 ( 135) 1 983 Other operating expenses ³ (1 087) (1 692) (1 025) (1 127) (4 931) 1 692 (3 239) Segment result 6 844 7 851 577 525 15 797 (7 796) 8 001 Income from investments 171 285 11 503 970 ( 285) 685 Finance cost ( 84) ( 34) ( 159) ( 47) ( 324) 34 ( 290) Profit from associate ⁴ -0 -0 927 -0 927 -0 927 Profit from joint venture -0 728 -0 -0 728 5 921 6 649 Capital items before tax ⁵ -0 ( 45) 382 746 1 083 45 1 128 Taxation (1 929) (2 096) ( 435) ( 357) (4 817) 2 081 (2 736) -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 Profit after tax 5 002 6 689 1 303 1 370 14 364 -0 14 364 Non-controlling interest (1 936) -0 -0 ( 2) (1 938) -0 (1 938) Consolidation adjustment ⁶ -0 ( 40) -0 40 -0 -0 -0 Contribution to basic earnings 3 066 6 649 1 303 1 408 12 426 -0 12 426 Contribution to headline earnings 3 066 6 682 928 662 11 338 -0 11 338 Other information Segment assets including investment in associate 16 063 28 252 5 448 15 516 65 279 (6 108) 59 171 Investment in associate 2 048 2 048 2 048 Investment in joint venture 22 145 22 145 Segment liabilities 2 671 2 488 676 1 980 7 815 (2 488) 5 327 Unallocated liabilities - Deferred taxation and taxation 7 101 (3 620) 3 481 Consolidated total liabilities 14 916 ( 6 108) 8 808 Cash generated from operations 8 333 10 836 ( 46) 221 19 344 (10 836) 8 508 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 5 524 9 172 ( 230) ( 501) 13 965 (9 172) 4 793 Cash outflow from investing activities (1 911) (2 415) ( 125) ( 456) (4 907) 2 415 (2 492) Cash outflow from financing activities ( 34) ( 14) ( 1) ( 292) ( 341) 14 ( 327) Capital expenditure 2 159 2 450 110 8 4 727 (2 450) 2 277 Amortisation and depreciation 651 1 189 190 12 2 042 (1 189) 853 Impairment loss / (reversal) before tax - 20 (378) (746) (1 104) ( 20) (1 124) EBITDA 7 495 9 040 767 537 17 839 (8 985) 8 854 There were no significant inter-company sales. Segment results take into account inter-company eliminations with the exception of inter-company re-measurements. ¹ Refer to ARM Ferrous segment note 2.9 and note 7 for more detail. ² Includes IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements - adjustments related to ARM Ferrous and other consolidation adjustments. ³ The net re-measurement of the ARM Coal loans amounts to R323 million loss with no tax effect. The re-measurement adjustment of the Harmony loan amounts to R5 million gain with no tax effect. ⁴ The re-measurement of the ARM Coal loans amounts to R490 million loss with no tax effect. ⁵ Refer note 14 for more detail. ⁶ Relates to fees capitalised in ARM Ferrous and reversed upon consolidation. Plat 2023+22 Page 10 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued Additional information The ARM Platinum segment is analysed further into Nkomati, Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited and ARM Platinum Proprietary Limited which includes 50% of the Modikwa Platinum Mine and 100% of the Bokoni Platinum Mine. Attributable Two Rivers Rm Modikwa Rm Bokoni ¹ Rm Nkomati Rm ARM Platinum Rm 2.4 Six months ended 31 December 2022 (Unaudited) Sales 4 756 2 391 -0 -0 7 147 Cost of sales (2 279) (1 359) -0 -0 (3 638) Other operating income 54 45 4 1 104 Other operating expenses ( 225) ( 96) ( 147) ( 38) ( 506) Segment result 2 306 981 ( 143) ( 37) 3 107 Income from investments 58 42 2 4 106 Finance cost ( 13) ( 6) ( 9) ( 22) ( 50) Capital items before tax ( 2) -0 56 -0 54 Taxation ( 649) ( 276) -0 -0 ( 925) Profit / (loss) after tax 1 700 741 ( 94) ( 55) 2 292 Non-controlling interest ( 782) ( 126) -0 -0 ( 908) Contribution to earnings / (losses) 918 615 ( 94) ( 55) 1 384 Contribution to headline earnings / (losses) 920 615 ( 150) ( 55) 1 330 Other information Segment and consolidated assets 12 228 5 202 3 826 158 21 414 Segment liabilities 1 244 465 140 766 2 615 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 1 974 609 ( 89) ( 46) 2 448 Cash outflow from investing activities (1 304) ( 322) (3 441) -0 (5 067) Cash outflow from financing activities ( 2) ( 21) -0 -0 ( 23) Capital expenditure 1 332 321 62 -0 1 715 Amortisation and depreciation 265 75 -0 -0 340 EBITDA 2 571 1 056 ( 143) ( 37) 3 447 ¹ ARM (through ARM Platinum) acquired Bokoni Platinum Mine on 1 September 2022 (refer note 24). Page 11 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued Additional information The ARM Platinum segment is analysed further into Nkomati, Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited and ARM Platinum Proprietary Limited which includes 50% of the Modikwa Platinum Mine. Attributable Two Rivers Rm Modikwa Rm Nkomati Rm ARM Platinum Rm 2.5 Six months ended 31 December 2021 (Unaudited) Sales 3 969 2 160 ( 18) 6 111 Cost of sales (1 885) (1 107) -0 (2 992) Other operating income 45 73 2 120 Other operating expenses ( 287) ( 146) ( 47) ( 480) Segment result 1 842 980 ( 63) 2 759 Income from investments 32 26 4 62 Finance cost (11) ( 7) ( 14) (32) Taxation ( 521) ( 283) ( 1) ( 805) Profit / (loss) after tax 1 342 716 ( 74) 1 984 Non-controlling interest ( 617) ( 122) -0 ( 739) Contribution to basic earnings / (losses) 725 594 ( 74) 1 245 Contribution to headline earnings / (losses) 725 594 ( 74) 1 245 Other information Segment and consolidated assets 10 192 4 792 212 15 196 Segment liabilities 1 066 681 691 2 438 Cash inflow from operating activities 2 307 1 135 -0 3 442 Cash outflow from investing activities ( 572) ( 398) ( 28) ( 998) Cash outflow from financing activities ( 8) ( 15) -0 ( 23) Capital expenditure 572 220 -0 792 Amortisation and depreciation 244 74 -0 318 EBITDA 2,086 1,054 (63) 3,077 Plat Jun 2022 Page 12 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued Attributable Two Rivers Rm Modikwa Rm Nkomati¹ Rm ARM Platinum Rm 2.6 For the year ended 30 June 2022 (Audited) Sales 9 416 4 562 ( 18) 13 960 Cost of sales (3 927) (2 319) -0 (6 246) Other operating income 91 122 4 217 Other operating expenses ( 651) ( 300) ( 136) (1 087) Segment result 4 929 2 065 ( 150) 6 844 Income from investments 97 66 8 171 Finance cost ( 41) ( 15) ( 28) ( 84) Capital items (refer note 14) ( 2) -0 2 - 0 Taxation (1 341) ( 586) ( 2) (1 929) Profit / (loss) after tax 3 642 1 530 ( 170) 5 002 Non-controlling interest (1 676) ( 260) -0 (1 936) Contribution to basic earnings / (losses) 1 966 1 270 ( 170) 3 066 Contribution to headline earnings / (losses) 1 968 1 270 ( 172) 3 066 Other information Segment and consolidated assets 11 117 4 759 187 16 063 Segment liabilities 1 256 659 756 2 671 Cash generated from operations 5 862 2 509 ( 38) 8 333 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 3 805 1 749 ( 30) 5 524 Cash outflow from investing activities (1 711) ( 149) ( 51) (1 911) Cash outflow from financing activities ( 4) ( 30) -0 ( 34) Capital expenditure 1 806 353 -0 2 159 Amortisation and depreciation 500 151 -0 651 EBITDA 5 429 2 216 ( 150) 7 495 ¹ Nkomati ceased mining operations on 14 March 2021. The mine is currently under care and maintenance. Fer 2023 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 13 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued at 100% basis Analysis of the ARM Ferrous segment Iron ore division Rm Manganese division Rm ARM Ferrous Total Rm ARM share Rm IFRS Adjustment ¹ Rm Total per IFRS financial statements Rm 2.7 Six months ended 31 December 2022 (Unaudited) Sales 10 779 7 861 18 640 9 320 (9 320) -0 Cost of sales (5 682) (5 448) (11 130) (5 565) 5 565 -0 Other operating income 71 423 494 214 ( 214) -0 Other operating expenses ( 929) ( 979) (1 908) ( 921) 921 -0 Segment result 4,239 1,857 6,096 3,048 (3,048) -0 Income from investments 348 18 366 183 (183) -0 Finance cost ( 23) ( 16) (39) (19) 19 -0 Profit from joint venture -0 356 356 178 (178) -0 Capital items before tax ² (1 816) ( 370) (2,186) (1,093) 1,093 -0 Taxation (748) (474) (1,222) (611) 611 -0 Profit after tax 2,000 1,371 3,371 1,686 (1,686) -0 Consolidation adjustment ³ (4) 4 -0 Contribution to basic earnings and total comprehensive income 2 000 1 371 3,371 1 682 -0 1 682 Contribution to headline earnings 3 326 1 722 5,048 2 520 -0 2 520 Other information -0 Segment assets 32 692 21 968 54 660 26 475 (6 094) 20 381 Segment liabilities 6 671 5 995 12 666 2 401 (2 401) -0 Cash outflow from operating activities ⁴ (1 860) ( 177) (2 037) 2 482 (2 482) -0 Cash outflow from investing activities (1 422) ( 630) (2 052) (1 026) 1 026 -0 Cash outflow from financing activities ( 5) - ( 5) ( 2) 2 -0 Capital expenditure 1 503 665 2 168 1 039 ( 1 039) -0 Amortisation and depreciation 727 504 1 231 578 ( 578) -0 -0 EBITDA 4 966 2 361 7 327 3 626 ( 3 626) -0 Additional information for ARM Ferrous at 100% Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 30 500 (30,500) -0 Investment in joint venture 2 345 (2,345) -0 Other non-current assets 1 367 (1,367) -0 Inventories 970 (970) -0 Current assets Inventories 6 104 (6,104) -0 Trade and other receivables 6 436 (6,436) -0 Financial assets 347 (347) -0 Cash and cash equivalents 6 592 (6,592) -0 Non-current liabilities Other non-current liabilities 8 826 (8 826) -0 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 968 (2 968) -0 Short-term provisions 646 ( 646) -0 Other current liabilities 14 ( 14) -0 Taxation 211 ( 211) -0 Refer note 2.1 and note 7 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment ¹ Includes consolidation and IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements adjustments. ² Refer note 14 for more detail. ³ Includes consolidation adjustment for capitalised fees. ⁴ Iron ore division includes dividend paid amounting to R3.5 billion included in cash flows from operating activities. Fer2022 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Page 14 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued at 100% basis Iron ore division Rm Manganese division Rm ARM Ferrous Total Rm ARM share Rm IFRS Adjustment¹ Rm Total per IFRS financial statements Rm 2.8 Six months ended 31 December 2021 (Unaudited) Sales ² 12 606 6 187 18 793 9 396 (9 396) -0 Cost of sales (6 532) (5 058) (11 590) (5 795) 5 795 -0 Other operating income 1 101 274 1 375 72 ( 72) -0 Other operating expenses (2,210) (427) (2 637) ( 702) 702 -0 Segment result 4,965 976 5,941 2,971 (2,971) -0 Income from investments 282 3 285 143 (143) -0 Finance cost (21) (12) (33) (16) 16 -0 Profit from joint venture - 431 431 215 (215) -0 Capital items before tax (114) - (114) (57) 57 -0 Taxation (1,417) (280) (1,697) (849) 849 -0 Profit after tax 3,695 1,118 4,813 2,407 (2,407) -0 Consolidation adjustment ³ (20) 20 -0 Contribution to basic earnings and total comprehensive income 3,695 1,118 4,813 2,387 - 2,387 Contribution to headline earnings 3,777 1,118 4,895 2,428 - 2,428 Other information Segment assets 34 563 19 670 54 233 26 295 (6 392) 19 903 Segment liabilities 8 156 5 089 13 245 2 586 (2 586) -0 Cash inflow from operating activities ⁴ 2 028 905 2 933 4 967 (4 967) -0 Cash outflow from investing activities (1 125) (1 131) (2 256) (1 128) 1 128 -0 Cash outflow from financing activities ( 20) ( 1) ( 21) ( 10) 10 -0 Capital expenditure 1 152 1 083 2 235 1 070 (1 070) -0 Amortisation and depreciation 793 379 1 172 566 ( 566) -0 ERROR:#REF! EBITDA 5 758 1 355 7 113 3 537 (3 537) -0 Additional information for ARM Ferrous at 100% Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 29 971 (29,971) -0 Investment in joint venture 1 262 (1,262) -0 Other non-current assets 1 443 (1,443) -0 Inventories 763 (763) -0 Current assets Inventories 5 054 (5,054) -0 Trade and other receivables 6 726 (6,726) -0 Financial assets 157 (157) -0 Cash and cash equivalents 8 855 (8,855) -0 Non-current liabilities Other non-current liabilities 8 708 (8,708) -0 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 3 463 (3,463) -0 Short-term provisions 617 (617) -0 Taxation 254 (254) -0 Refer note 2.2 and note 7 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment ¹ Includes consolidation and IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements adjustments. ² Refer note 14 for more detail. ³ Includes consolidation adjustment for capitalised fees. ⁴ Iron ore division includes dividend paid amounting to R3.5 billion included in cash flows from operating activities. Fer Jun 2022 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Page 15 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued at 100% basis Iron ore division Rm Manganese division Rm Total ARM Ferrous Total Rm ARM share Rm IFRS Adjustment ¹ Rm Total per IFRS financial statements Rm 2.9 For the year ended 30 June 2022 (Audited) Sales 27 856 14 727 42 583 21 291 (21 291) -0 Cost of sales (13 006) (10 969) (23 975) (11 988) 11 988 -0 Other operating income 105 697 802 240 ( 240) -0 Other operating expenses (2 763) ( 945) (3 708) (1 692) 1 692 -0 Segment results 12 192 3 510 15 702 7 851 (7 851) -0 Income from investments 558 12 570 285 ( 285) -0 Finance cost ( 41) ( 26) ( 67) ( 34) 34 -0 Loss from joint venture -0 1 455 1 455 728 ( 728) -0 Capital items before tax ² ( 73) ( 15) ( 88) ( 45) 45 -0 Taxation (3 383) ( 811) (4 194) (2 096) 2 096 -0 Profit after tax 9 253 4 125 13 378 6 689 (6 689) -0 Consolidation adjustment (40) 40 -0 Contribution to basic earnings 9,253 4,125 13,378 6,649 - 6,649 Contribution to headline earnings 9 307 4 136 13 443 6 682 - 6 682 Other information Consolidated total assets 34 775 23 427 58 202 28 252 (6 108) 22 145 Consolidated total liabilities 6 974 5 718 12 692 2 488 (2 488) -0 Cash inflow from operating activities ³ 4 393 2 950 7 343 9 172 (9 172) -0 Cash outflow from investing activities (2 630) (2 200) (4 830) (2 415) 2 415 -0 Cash outflow from financing activities ( 27) - ( 27) ( 14) 14 -0 Capital expenditure 2 890 2 220 5 110 2 450 (2 450) -0 Amortisation and depreciation 1 566 911 2 477 1 189 (1 189) - EBITDA 13 758 4 421 18 179 9 040 (9 040) - Additional information for ARM Ferrous at 100% Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 31 548 (31,548) - Investment in joint venture 2 130 (2,130) - Other non-current assets 2 044 (2,044) - Current assets Inventories 5 070 (5,070) - Trade and other receivables 6 348 (6,348) - Financial assets 379 (379) - Cash and cash equivalents 10 684 (10,684) - Non-current liabilities 8 629 (8,629) - Other non-current liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 867 (2,867) - Short-term provisions 994 (994) - Taxation 201 (201) - Refer note 2.3 and note 7 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment. ¹ Includes consolidation and IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements adjustments. ² Refer note 14 for more detail. ³ Dividend paid amounting to R5.5 billion included in cash flows from operating activities. Corp 2023 Ferrousmetals Armcoal NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 16 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 2 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION continued ARM Corporate as presented in the table on page 7 to 9 is analysed further into the ARM Corporate and other, Gold and Machadodorp. Machadodorp Works Rm 31 December 2022 Machadodorp Works Rm 31 December 2021 Machadodorp Works Rm 30 June 2022 Corporate and other¹ Rm Gold Rm Total ARM Corporate Rm Corporate and other¹ Rm Gold Rm Total ARM Corporate Rm Corporate and other¹ Rm Gold Rm Total ARM Corporate Rm 2.10 Unaudited Unaudited (Audited) Sales 52 - 52 64 - 64 136 - 136 Cost of sales ( 69) 44 ( 25) ( 78) 25 ( 53) ( 125) 64 ( 61) Other operating income 2 659 661 2 441 443 3 1 574 1 577 Other operating expenses ( 144) ( 729) ( 873) ( 86) ( 737) ( 823) ( 216) ( 911) (1 127) -0 Segment result ( 159) ( 26) ( 185) ( 98) ( 271) ( 369) ( 202) 727 525 Income from investments -0 289 17 306 -0 220 20 240 -0 453 50 503 Finance cost ( 1) ( 19) ( 20) ( 1) ( 13) ( 14) ( 25) ( 22) ( 47) Capital item -0 -0 -0 -0 118 118 3 743 746 Taxation 7 ( 194) ( 187) 8 ( 212) ( 204) 63 ( 420) ( 357) (Loss) / profit after tax (153) 50 17 (86) (91) (158) 20 (229) (161) 1,481 50 1,370 Non-controlling interest -0 ( 1) ( 1) -0 ( 1) ( 1) -0 ( 2) ( 2) Consolidation adjustment ¹ -0 4 4 -0 20 20 -0 40 40 Contribution to basic (losses) / earnings ( 153) 53 17 ( 83) ( 91) ( 139) 20 ( 210) ( 161) 1 519 50 1 408 Contribution to headline (losses) / earnings ( 153) 53 17 ( 83) ( 91) ( 257) 20 ( 328) ( 164) 776 50 662 Other information Segment assets 96 8 522 4 391 13 009 72 10 979 4 973 16 024 62 11 573 3 881 15 516 Segment liabilities 288 1 723 2 011 290 1 143 1 433 305 1 675 1 980 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 18 ( 386) 17 ( 351) 12 (3 390) 20 (3 358) 4 ( 555) 50 ( 501) Cash inflow / (outflow) from investing activities -0 170 170 ( 3) ( 109) ( 112) ( 4) ( 452) ( 456) Cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities -0 ( 185) ( 185) -0 ( 34) ( 34) -0 ( 292) ( 292) Capital expenditure -0 5 5 3 1 4 4 4 8 Amortisation and depreciation 2 6 8 1 4 5 4 8 12 Impairment (reversal) gain / loss before tax -0 - - -0 ( 118) ( 118) ( 3) ( 743) ( 746) EBITDA (157) (20) ( 177) (97) (267) ( 364) (198) 735 537 ¹ Relates to fees capitalised in ARM Ferrous and reversed on consolidation. Note 3 - 6 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 17 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 3 SALES AND REVENUE Sales 8,744 7,066 16,917 Made up as follows: Local sales 7 335 6 287 14 308 Export sales 1 409 779 2 609 Revenue 9 374 7 709 18 406 Fair value adjustments to revenue ( 505) ( 998) (1 257) Revenue from contracts with customers 9 879 8 707 19 663 Sales - mining and related products 9 482 8 170 18 479 Penalty and treatment charges ( 233) ( 106) ( 305) Modikwa - - - Nkomati - - - Two Rivers ( 233) ( 106) ( 305) Fees received 630 643 1 489 Sales by geographical area ¹ : - South Africa 7 335 6 269 14 308 - Europe 1 409 797 2 609 8 744 7 066 16 917 ¹ Sales by geographical area has been included to provide additional information. 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT The increase in 1H F2023 property, plant and equipment is largely as a result of the acquisition of Bokoni property, plant and equipment of R2 477 million and capital expenditure at Two Rivers of R1 332 million, which mainly relates to the Merensky project. (refer note 2.4 and 24). 4.1 ARM Ferrous PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT IMPAIRMENT AND IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL Beeshoek Mine At 31 December 2022 an impairment loss of R1 807 million before tax of R488 million was recognised on property, plant and equipment at the Beeshoek Mine. ARM's attributable share of the impairment loss amounted to R903 million before tax of R244 million (refer note 14). This impairment was largely due to a combination of: • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; price increases are not commensurate with mining cost inflation, • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; significant increase in input costs, including diesel and explosives, • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; low gross margins forecasted, • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; forecasted export revenue per tonne significantly lower compared to current levels, • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; significant increase in the carrying value of stripping costs capitalised on the balance sheet in recent years, and • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; increase in market interest rates together with higher cost of equity resulted in a higher discount rate (higher WACC). The recoverable amount of Beeshoek was determined based on a Value-In-Use (VIU) calculation performed in terms of IFRS. A discounted cash flow valuation model was used to determine the VIU of R665 million. A nominal pre-tax South African discount rate of 17.56% was used in the 31 December 2022 impairment model. The valuation period was based on 12 years. The following assumptions were used in the valuation model: F2024 F2025 F2026 F2027 F2028 Weighted average revenue price R / t 943 958 993 1,032 1,080 Exchange Rate US$ / ZAR ZAR nominal 17.84 17.34 17.94 18.35 18.70 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 18 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Continued 4.1 ARM Ferrous Continued PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Continued IMPAIRMENT AND IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL Continued Cato Ridge Works At 31 December 2022 an impairment of R75 million before taxation of R20 million was recognised on the property, plant and equipment at the Cato Ridge Works operation. It was concluded that a discounted cash flow model was not required for this impairment. The total value of property, plant and equipment was fully impaired at 30 June 2021, the impairment at 31 December 2022 is to fully impair the additions of property, plant and equipment subsequent to 30 June 2021. ARM's attributable share of the impairment loss amounted to R38 million before tax of R10 million (refer note 14). This impairment was due to a combination of: • Short remaining life of the operation, • a decline in recent and forecast high-carbon manganese alloys prices over the short-term. INVESTMENTS IMPAIRMENT AND IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL Sakura At 31 December 2022 an impairment loss of R299 million with no tax effect was recognised on Assmang's equity-accounted investment in Sakura. ARM's attributable share of the impairment loss amounted to R149 million with no tax effect (refer note 14). This impairment was due to a combination of: • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; a decline in recent and forecast manganese high-carbon alloys prices over the short-term, • A consistent decline in the long-term manganese alloys prices; net cash generated by operations expected to be lower than planned, • Lower sale volumes compared to prior year forecast. increase in market interest rates. A discounted cash flow valuation was performed to determine the fair value less cost of disposal of the investment. The valuation was performed in Malaysian ringgit (MYR). This resulted in an impairment of R299 million to the carrying value of Assmang's investment at 31 December 2022. The recoverable amount of the investment amounted to R1 620 million at 31 December 2022. A nominal pre-tax Malaysian discount rate of 14.86% was used in the 31 December 2022 impairment model. The Malaysian Ringgit valuation was converted to South African Rand using an exchange rate of ZAR3.83 at 31 December 2022 . The level 3 valuation model was calculated over a 20-year period. The following assumptions were used in the valuation model: F2024 F2025 F2026 F2027 F2028 Manganese Ore Price Assumptions - 44% Mn $/dmtu CIF 5.80 5.53 5.46 5.46 5.58 Manganese Ore Price Assumptions - 36%-38% Mn $/dmtu CIF 5.17 5.05 4.89 4.89 5.00 Manganese Alloy Price Assumptions - US import USD / mt DDP 1,534 1,393 1,363 1,392 1,423 Manganese Alloy Price Assumptions - Europe spot USD / mt DDP 1,270 1,218 1,220 1,242 1,267 Exchange Rates US$ / MYR MYR nominal 4.29 4.14 4.04 3.98 3.91 US$ / EUR EUR nominal 0.85 0.82 0.81 0.80 0.80 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 19 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Continued 4.1 ARM Ferrous Continued PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT IMPAIRMENT AND IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL Khumani mine An impairment loss was recognised on property, plant and equipment at Khumani for (F2022: R40 million before tax) (1H F2022: R88 million before tax). This relates to a capital project to fill an underground cavity. The impairment loss was accounted for due to management's assessment of limited future economic benefits associated with the capital spend. ARM's attributable share of the impairment amounted to (F2022: R20 million) (1H F2022: R44 million) before tax of (F2022: R6 million) (1H F2022: R12 million) (refer note 14). This is accounted for in the income from joint venture line in the statement of profit or loss. 4.2 ARM Coal INVESTMENTS IMPAIRMENT AND IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL Participative Coal Business (PCB) In F2022, previous impairment losses recognised against the investment in PCB were reversed by ARM, mainly due to an earlier than anticipated settlement of PCB loans. A discounted cash flow valuation model was prepared to determine the net present value of the investment in PCB. The recoverable amount of ARM's net investment in PCB amounted to R4 450 million. The level 3 valuation recoverable amount of the investment in the PCB cash-generating unit was determined based on the fair value less cost of disposal calculation performed in terms of IFRS. ARM's attributable share of the impairment reversal amounted to R1 121 million (nil tax impact) (refer notes 6 and 14). Gross Tax After tax Rm Rm Rm PCB 20.2%: reversal of impairment (refer note 14) 1 121 - 1,121 Total attributable to ARM 1 121 - 1,121 A pre-tax discount rate of 20.5% was used for the discounted cash flow valuation model together with the following commodity prices and exchange rates: F2023 Real F2024 Real Long-term Real R/US$ 15.66 15.28 15.15 US$/t 184 136 80 4.3 Machadodorp Works PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT IMPAIRMENT AND IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL An impairment reversal was recognised in F2022 on property, plant and equipment for R3 million with no tax effect (refer note 14). Details of the impairments and impairment reversals were included in the financial results ended 30 June 2022, which can be found on www.arm.co.za. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 20 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 5 DEFERRED TAX Deferred tax assets Opening balance 215 274 274 Bokoni (refer note 24) 856 - - Investment in Harmony recognised in other comprehensive income ( 74) ( 64) 10 Other ( 29) ( 36) ( 69) Deferred tax assets on the statement of financial position 968 174 215 Deferred tax liabilities Opening balance 3,226 2,968 2 968 Investment in Harmony recognised in other comprehensive income 36 167 - Two Rivers 144 ( 82) 171 Modikwa 43 ( 9) ( 54) ARM Coal 12 56 141 Deferred tax liabilities on the statement of financial position 3,461 3,100 3 226 6 INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE Opening balance 2,048 534 534 Profit from associate per statement of profit or loss 888 - 0 927 Profit for the period 888 241 1,417 Re-measurement loss on loans - (241) (490) Movement in loans - (534) (534) Reversal of impairment on investment (refer note 4.2) - 239 1,121 Closing balance 2,936 239 2,048 Note 7 - 10 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 21 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 7 INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURE This investment relates to ARM Ferrous and comprises Assmang as a joint venture which includes iron ore and manganese operations. Opening balance 22,145 20,938 20,938 Net income for the period 1,682 2,387 6,649 Income for the period 1,686 2,407 6,689 Consolidation adjustments (4) (20) (40) Foreign currency translation reserve 54 78 58 Less dividends received for the period (3,500) (3,500) (5,500) Closing balance 20,381 19,903 22,145 Refer to notes 2.1; 2.2; 2.3; 2.7; 2.8 and 2.9 for further detail relating to the ARM Ferrous segment. 8 OTHER INVESTMENTS Harmony ¹ 4,391 4,973 3,881 Opening balance 3,881 3,940 3,940 Fair value in other comprehensive income 510 1,033 (59) Guardrisk ² 6 10 9 Preference shares ¹ 1 1 1 Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) ³ 208 220 213 Closing balance 4,606 5,204 4,104 ¹ This is a level 1 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. ² This is a level 2 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. Fair value based on the net asset value of the cell captive ³ This is a level 3 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) The fair value of the RBCT investment was determined by calculating the present value of the future wharfage cost savings by being a shareholder in RBCT as opposed to the wharfage payable by non-shareholders. The fair value is most sensitive to wharfage cost. The current RBCT valuation is based on a wharfage cost differential of between $45/tonne and $50/tonne (1H F2022: between $41/tonne and $47/tonne) (F2022:between $44/tonne and $49/tonne). If increased by 10% this would result in a R21 million (1H F2022: R22 million) (F2022: R22 million) increase in the valuation on the RBCT investment. If decreased by 10% this would result in a R21 million (1H F2022: R22 million) (F2022: R22 million) decrease in the valuation on the RBCT investment. The valuation is calculated based on the duration of the RBCT lease agreement with Transnet SOC Limited to 31 December 2038, using a pre-tax discount rate of 21.2% (1H F2022: 19.4%) (F2022: 20.8%). Level 2 and level 3 fair value losses or gains are included in other operating expenses or other operating income respectively in the statement of profit or loss. Opening balance 213 233 233 Fair value loss ( 5) ( 13) ( 20) Closing balance 208 220 213 9 NON-CURRENT INVENTORIES Non-current inventories relate to the Two Rivers Merensky project. Stockpile quantities are determined using assumptions such as densities and grades which are based on studies, historical data and industry norms. 10 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Certain trade and other receivables contain provisional pricing features linked to commodity prices and exchange rates, which have been designated to be measured at fair value through profit or loss because of the embedded derivative. The fair value of trade and other receivables that contain provisional pricing is R4 697 million (1H F2022: R4 763 million) (F2022: R5 172 million). This is a level 2 valuation in terms of IFRS. Trade and other receivables include a contract asset from Assmang of R610 million (1H F2022: R603 million) (F2022: R985 million). The contract asset results from fee arrangements whereby fees received from Assmang only become payable following receipt by Assmang from the relevant customer. The carrying value of trade and other receivables approximate their fair value. Note 11 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 22 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 11 FINANCIAL ASSETS Investments in fixed deposits Current financial assets ¹ - ARM Finance Company SA - 268 185 - Two Rivers 4 31 31 - Modikwa - 382 - - Nkomati 114 87 114 - Mannequin Captive Cell (Cell AVL 18) (refer note 21) 531 55 500 - Other 7 - 0 - 656 823 830 Non-current financial assets ¹ - ARM Coal 55 48 50 - Modikwa 3 1 2 - Mannequin Captive Cell (Cell AVL 18) (refer note 21) 147 184 162 205 233 214 Total 861 1,056 1 044 ¹ Cash and cash equivalents were invested in fixed deposits with maturities longer than three months to achieve better returns. When these investments mature, to the extent that amounts are not re-invested in new investments with maturities of longer than 3 months, they will again form part of cash and cash equivalents. The carrying amounts of the financial assets shown above approximate their fair value. The following guarantees issued are included in financial assets: - Guarantees issued by Two Rivers to DMRE, Eskom and BP Oil amounting to R4 million (1H F2022 : R31 million) (F2022: R31 million). - Guarantees issued by Modikwa to DMRE and Eskom amounting to Rnil (1H F2022 : R146 million) (F2022: Rnil). - Guarantees issued by Nkomati to DMRE and Eskom amounting to R114 million (1H F2022: R87 million) (F2022: R114 million). Other financial assets include trust funds of R7 million (1H F2022: Rnil) (F2022: Rnil). Note 12+13 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 23 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 12 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Total cash at bank and on deposit 9 177 11 180 11 069 - African Rainbow Minerals Limited 6 134 8 603 8 770 - ARM BBEE Trust 6 6 38 - ARM Coal 48 1 4 - ARM Finance Company SA 288 2 92 - ARM Platinum Proprietary Limited 1 140 827 874 - Bokoni 94 -0 -0 - ARM Treasury Investments Proprietary Limited 44 42 43 - Nkomati 16 79 52 - Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited 1 381 1 597 1 174 - Other cash at bank and deposit 26 23 22 Total cash set aside for specific use 660 902 590 - Mannequin Cell Captive ¹ 237 750 245 - Rehabilitation trust funds ¹ 103 64 65 - Other cash set aside for specific use ¹ 320 88 280 Total as per statement of financial position 9 837 12 082 11 659 Less - Overdrafts (refer note 13) ( 16) ( 16) ( 16) Total as per statement of cash flows 9 821 12 066 11 643 Cash at bank and on deposit earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. ¹ Cash set aside for specific use in respect of the group includes: - Mannequin captive cell is used as part of the group insurance program. The cash held in the cell is invested in highly liquid investments and is used to settle claims as and when they arise as part of the risk finance retention strategy. - The trust funds of R10 million (1H F2022: R15 million) (F2022: R16 million) - African Rainbow Minerals Limited of R37 million (1H F2022: R35 million) (F2022: R37 million) - Guarantees issued by ARM Coal to DMRE amounting to R46 million (1H F2022: R45 million) (F2022: R46 million). - Guarantees issued by Two Rivers to DMRE, Eskom and BP oil amounting to R29 million (1H F2022: Rnil) (F2022: Rnil). - Guarantees issued by Nkomati to DMRE and Eskom amounting to R12 million (1H F2022: R38 million) (F2022: R12 million). - Guarantees issued by Bokoni to DMRE amounting to R55 million (1H F2022: Rnil) (F2022: Rnil). - Guarantees issued by Modikwa to DMRE and Eskom amounting to R234 million (1H F2022: R19 million) (F2022: R234 million). 13 BORROWINGS Long-term borrowings are held as follows: - ARM BBEE Trust 121 185 166 - ARM Coal Proprietary Limited -0 437 -0 - African Rainbow Minerals Limited (lease liability) 1 -0 -0 - Anglo Platinum Limited (lease liability) 8 13 9 - Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited (lease liability) 132 160 130 262 795 305 Short-term borrowings are held as follows: - Anglo Platinum Limited (partner loan) - 0 -0 -0 - Anglo Platinum Limited (lease liability) - 0 31 20 - ARM Coal Proprietary Limited (partner loans) - 0 181 139 - ARM Coal Proprietary Limited (lease liability) 6 -0 -0 - African Rainbow Minerals Limited (lease liability) 1 3 -0 - Nkomati - 0 -0 -0 - Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited - 0 -0 -0 - Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited (lease liability) 4 -0 4 11 215 163 Overdrafts are held as follows: - African Rainbow Minerals Limited -0 -0 -0 - Nkomati -0 -0 -0 - Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited -0 - -0 - Other 16 16 16 16 16 16 Total borrowings 289 1 026 484 Overdrafts and short-term borrowings - interest bearing 27 50 40 - non-interest bearing -0 181 139 The carrying amounts of the financial liabilities shown above approximate their fair value. Note 14-15 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 24 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 14 CAPITAL ITEMS Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - ARM Coal -0 ( 1) -0 Reversal of impairment on investment in PCB - ARM Coal (refer note 4.2) -0 239 1 121 Reversal of impairment on property, plant and equipment - Machadodorp Works (refer note 4.3) -0 -0 3 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - Nkomati -0 -0 2 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - Two Rivers ( 2) -0 ( 2) Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal -0 -0 4 Gain on bargain purchase - Bokoni acquisition 56 -0 -0 Capital items per statement of profit or loss before taxation effect 54 238 1 128 Loss on property, plant and equipment accounted for directly in associate - ARM Coal -0 -0 ( 9) Impairment loss on investment in Sakura accounted for directly in joint venture - Assmang (refer note 4.1) ( 149) -0 -0 Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment accounted for directly in joint venture - Assmang (refer note 4.1) ( 941) ( 44) ( 20) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment accounted for directly in joint venture - Assmang ( 3) ( 13) ( 25) Capital items before taxation effect (1 039) 181 1 074 Taxation accounted for in joint venture - impairment loss of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - Assmang (refer note 4.1) 254 12 6 Taxation accounted for in joint venture - loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - Assmang 1 4 6 Taxation accounted for in associate - loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal -0 -0 3 Taxation on profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal -0 -0 ( 1) Total amount adjusted for headline earnings ( 784) 197 1 088 15 EARNINGS PER SHARE Headline earnings (R million) 5 171 3 696 11 338 Headline earnings from continuing operations (R million) 5 171 3 696 11 338 Headline loss from discontinued operation (R million) -0 -0 0 Headline earnings per share (cents) 2 638 1,887 5,787 Headline earnings per share (cents) 2 638 1 887 5,787 Headline earnings per share (cents) -0 -0 -0 Basic earnings per share (cents) 2 238 1 988 6,343 Headline earnings per share (cents) 2 238 1 988 6,343 Headline earnings per share (cents) ERROR:#REF! - ERROR:#REF! Diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 2 634 1 868 5 783 Diluted headline earnings per share from continuing operations (cents) 2,634 1,868 5,783 Diluted headline loss per share from discontinued operation (cents) - - - Diluted basic earnings per share (cents) 2 234 1 968 6,338 Diluted basic earnings from continuing operations per share (cents) 2 234 1 968 6,338 Diluted basic loss from discontinued operation per share (cents) ERROR:#REF! ERROR:#REF! ERROR:#REF! Number of shares in issue at end of the period (thousands) 224 668 224 459 224,668 Weighted average number of shares (thousands) 196 053 195 840 195,899 Weighted average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share (thousands) 196 333 197 815 196,033 Net asset value per share (cents) 20,887 18,332 20,545 EBITDA (R million) 4 175 3 337 8,854 EBITDA from continuing operations (R million) 4 175 3 337 8,854 Interim dividend declared (cents per share) 1 400 1 200 1,200 Final dividend declared (cents per share) - - 2,000 Reconciliation to headline earnings Basic earnings attributable to equity holders of ARM 4 387 3 893 12 426 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - ARM Coal -0 1 -0 Reversal of impairment on investment in PCB - ARM Coal (refer note 4.2) -0 ( 239) (1 121) Reversal of impairment on property, plant and equipment - Machadodorp Works (refer note 4.3) -0 -0 ( 3) Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - Nkomati -0 -0 ( 2) Loss on property, plant and equipment accounted for directly in associate - ARM Coal -0 -0 9 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - Two Rivers 2 -0 2 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal -0 -0 ( 4) Impairment loss of property, plant and equipment in joint venture - Assmang (refer note 4.1) 941 44 20 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment accounted for directly in joint venture - Assmang 3 13 25 Impairment loss on investment in Sakura accounted for directly in -0 -0 -0 joint venture - Assmang (refer note 4.1) 149 -0 -0 Gain on bargain purchase - Bokoni acquisition ( 56) -0 -0 5 426 3 712 11 352 Taxation accounted for in joint venture - impairment loss at Assmang ( 254) ( 12) ( 6) Taxation accounted for in joint venture - loss on disposal of fixed assets at Assmang ( 1) ( 4) ( 6) Taxation accounted for in associate - loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal -0 - ( 3) Taxation on profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal -0 - 1 Headline earnings 5 171 3 696 11 338 note 16 to 19 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 25 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 16 RE-MEASUREMENT AND FAIR VALUE GAINS AND LOSSES ARM Coal Included in other operating income / (expenses) and profit from associate are re-measurements with no tax effect relating to the GGV and PCB loans. The gain and loss is as a result of a re-measurement of debt between ARM and Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (GOSA) and ARM Coal Proprietary Limited. The re-measurement adjustments are as follows: Re-measurement gain in operating income - ARM Coal segment - 259 49 Re-measurement loss in operating expenses - ARM Coal segment ( 4) - (815) Net re-measurement (loss)/gain - ARM Coal segment ( 4) 259 (766) Re-measurement gain in operating income/(loss in operating expenses) - ARM Corporate segment 4 (365) 443 Net re-measurement loss on group profit from operations before capital items - (106) (323) Income from associate re-measurement loss - (refer note 6) - (241) (490) Net ARM Coal re-measurement loss - (347) (813) The re-measurements are as a result of changes in the future repayment cash flows applied to the net present value calculations. The discount rate used in the calculation of the re-measurement is 10%. ARM BBEE Trust (loan from Harmony) The re-measurements are as a result of changes in the future repayment cash flows and changes to the discount rate applied to the net present value calculations. The discount rate used for 1H F2023 is 12.93%. (1H F2022: 9.68%) (F2022: 11.69%). Other operating income increase (re-measurement gain on loan) - ARM Corporate segment 8 1 5 Net ARM BBEE Trust re-measurement gain 8 1 5 The fair value gains are as follows: Other operating income increase (fair value gain on loan) - ARM Corporate segment - - 5 Net ARM BBEE Trust fair value gain - - 5 The carrying amounts of the financial liabilities approximate their fair value. 17 PROFIT FROM ASSOCIATE Profit (before re-measurement/fair value on loans) 888 241 1 417 Re-measurement loss (refer note 16) - ( 241) ( 490) Total 888 - 927 18 TAXATION South African normal tax - current year 1,116 1,073 2,384 - mining 928 883 2 003 - non-mining 188 190 381 - prior year -0 -0 25 Total deferred taxation 227 1 327 Deferred tax 227 1 413 Deferred tax - rate change ¹ - 0 - 0 (86) 0 0 - Total taxation 1 343 1 074 2 736 ¹ During the 2022 budget speech held on 23 February 2022, it was announced that the corporate income tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27% for companies with years of assessment ending on or after 31 March 2023. This change has affected recorded deferred tax assets and liabilities from 30 June 2022 and the effective tax rate. 19 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS Cash generated from operations before working capital movement 4 653 3 789 10 148 Working capital inflow / (outflow) 641 1 036 (1 640) Movement in inventories (outflow) / inflow ( 346) 47 70 Movement in payables and provisions outflow ( 210) ( 479) ( 973) Movement in receivables inflow / (outflow) 1 197 1 468 ( 737) Cash generated from operations (per statement of cash flows) 5 294 4 825 8 508 17 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Management fees 630 643 1,489 Cost recoveries 32 26 51 Insurance income 41 55 115 Foreign exchange gains 29 1 35 Royalties received 39 69 114 Loan fair value gain (refer note 14) - - - Re-measurement gains (refer note 15) 8 1 54 Other 58 75 125 Total 837 870 1,983 17 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Provisions 77 59 231 Mineral royalty tax 361 391 911 Staff cost 232 166 337 Re-measurement loss (refer note 15) - 365 372 Consulting fees 63 38 130 Share-based payments expense 178 81 263 Insurance 39 69 129 Research and development 126 69 166 Other 412 123 700 Total 1,488 1,361 3,239 note 20 -21 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 26 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 20 RELATED PARTIES The company, in the ordinary course of business, enters into various sale, purchase, service and lease transactions with subsidiaries, associated companies, joint ventures and joint operations. Transactions between the company, its subsidiaries and joint operations related to fees, insurances, dividends, rentals and interest are regarded as intra-group transactions and eliminated on consolidation. Amounts accounted in the statement of profit or loss relating to transactions with related parties Subsidiaries Impala Platinum - Sales 4,756 3 969 9 416 Rustenburg Platinum Mines - Sales ¹ 2,391 2 160 4 522 Modikwa-related non-controlling interest - dividend declared ¹ 102 111 255 Joint operations Glencore International AG - Sales 1,409 797 2 627 Norilsk Nickel - Sales - - - Norilsk Nickel - management fees - - - Glencore Operations SA - management fees 50 72 78 Joint venture Assmang Proprietary Limited - Management fees 630 638 1 478 - Dividends received 3 500 3,500 5 500 Amounts outstanding at year-end (owing to) / receivable by ARM on current account Joint venture Assmang - Trade and other receivables 610 603 985 Joint operations Rustenburg Platinum Mines - Trade and other receivables ¹ 1 462 1,505 1 526 Norilsk Nickel - Trade and other payables - (2) 2 Norilsk Nickel - Trade and other receivables - - - Rustenburg Platinum Mines - Short-term borrowings ¹ - - - Glencore Operations SA - Long-term borrowings - (437) - Glencore Operations SA - Short-term borrowings - (181) (139) Glencore Operations SA - Trade and other receivables 357 532 887 Glencore International AG - Trade and other receivables 249 142 376 Subsidiary Impala Platinum - Trade and other receivables 3 235 3,258 3 646 Impala Platinum - dividend paid 368 391 1 060 Modikwa-related non-controlling interest - dividend payable ¹ - 77 143 ¹ These transactions and balances for joint operations do not meet the definition of a related party as per IAS 24 but have been included to provide additional information. 21 PROVISIONS 21.1 Total long-term provisions Opening balance 1,979 1,883 1,883 The provision movement is as follows: Modikwa 15 6 -0 Bokoni 96 -0 -0 Nkomati 1 ( 4) 78 Other 7 49 18 Closing balance 2 098 1 934 1 979 21.2 Silicosis and tuberculosis class action provision Long-term provision The provision movement is as follows: Opening balance 159 146 146 Interest unwinding 4 6 12 Demographic assumptions changes ( 31) -0 ( 13) Administration costs -0 -0 -0 Additional special purpose vehicle trust -0 -0 -0 Transfer from short-term provisions 14 30 14 Closing balance 146 182 159 Short-term provision The provision movement is as follows: Opening balance 16 60 60 Settlement payments ( 1) ( 28) ( 30) Transfer to long-term provisions ( 14) ( 30) ( 14) Closing balance 1 2 16 Total silicosis and tuberculosis class action provision 147 184 175 ARM has a contingency policy in this regard which covers environmental site liability and silicosis liability with Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited ('Guardrisk'). In turn, Guardrisk has reinsured the specified risks with Mannequin Insurance PCC Limited - Cell AVL 18, Guernsey which cell captive is held by ARM. Following the High Court judgement previously reported, the Tshiamiso Trust was registered in November 2019. As part of the settlement a guarantee of R304 million was issued by Guardrisk on behalf of ARM in favour of the Tshiamiso Trust on 13 December 2019. Details of the provision were discussed in the 30 June 2022 financial results, which can be found on www.arm.co.za. Note 22 to 25 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 27 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Year ended 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Rm Rm Rm 22 COMMITMENTS Commitments in respect of future capital expenditure which will be funded from operating cash flows and by utilising debt facilities at entity and corporate levels, are summarised below: Approved by directors - contracted for 2 203 998 1 685 - not contracted for 960 203 1 848 Total commitments 3 163 1 201 3 533 23 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND DISPUTES CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Nkomati The Nkomati mine closure may have a potential exposure regarding rehabilitation and management of water post closure. There are uncertainties regarding the on-going assessment of long-term water management measures, and anticipated amendments to the existing Water Use License (WUL). Technical studies towards providing an integrated Water Management Plan are underway. The results of the studies will be used as input towards a risk assessment that is required to apply for an amended WUL, such as applying for authorised water discharges. The WUL conditions are not yet known and the subsequent potential water resource impact liability as part of the mine rehabilitation and closure process is uncertain. The obligation will be recognised when it is probable and can be reliably estimated. The environmental rehabilitation provision at 31 December 2022 is the best independent estimate and is based on the most reliable information currently available. It will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis as engineering designs evolve and new information becomes available, as well as when approvals of a revised Environmental Management Plan and Water Use Licence are secured. Modikwa In August 2020, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) published a Global Industry Standard for Tailings Management (GISTM) that sets a new global benchmark to achieve strong social, environmental and technical outcomes in tailings management, with a strong emphasis on accountability and disclosure. ICMM members have committed that all tailings storage facilities with 'extreme' or 'very high' potential consequences will be in conformance with the GISTM by August 2023, and all other facilities by August 2025. ARM, as a member of ICMM, has committed to comply with GISTM by the agreed deadlines. Modikwa Platinum Mine is proactively investigating gaps between its Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) and the GISTM requirements. The mine commenced with sampling and laboratory testing work during F2022. As at 31 December 2022, a reliable estimate of the impact cannot be made as the sampling and laboratory testing work is still underway. The results thereof are expected to be available in the first half of F2024. DISPUTES Modikwa ARM Mining Consortium made an application against the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and third-party respondents requesting the court to order the DMRE to reassess applications for certain prospecting rights brought by Rustenburg Platinum Mines, ARM Mining Consortium's joint venture partner, that had been earlier rejected. Judgment on the matter was granted on 10 July 2020. The court found against ARM Mining Consortium. ARM Mining Consortium applied for leave to appeal the court judgement in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which was granted. The SCA delivered judgment on the matter on 28 November 2022. It found against ARM Mining Consortium. ARM Mining Consortium has applied for leave to appeal the SCA judgment to the Constitutional Court. ARM Pula Group LLC and Pula Graphite Partners Tanzania Limited is claiming damages in the amount of US$195 000 000 against ARM and other defendants, allegedly arising out of a breach of a confidentiality agreement. The summons was served on ARM on 13 January 2023. The matter is before the High Court of the United Republic of Tanzania (Commercial Division). ARM is defending the litigation and has filed its statement of defence, refuting any liability. There have been no other significant changes in the contingent liabilities and disputes of the Group as disclosed since 30 June 2022 annual financial statements. For a detailed disclosure on contingent liabilities and disputes, refer to ARM's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022. available on the group's website (www.arm.co.za). NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 28 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 24 ACQUISITION OF BOKONI PLATINUM MINES PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("BPM") On 20 December 2021 ARM entered into a sale and purchase agreement which provides for ARM Platinum a wholly owned subsidiary of ARM, to acquire all of the shares (100%) of BPM from Bokoni Platinum Holdings Proprietary Limited ("BPH"), in turn owned by Rustenburg Platinum Mines Limited ("RPM"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo American Platinum Limited ("AAPL"), and Plateau Resources Proprietary Limited ("Plateau"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlatsa Resources Corporation ("Atlatsa"), through a newly formed entity ARM Bokoni Mining Consortium Proprietary Limited ("ARM BMC"), for a consideration of R3 500 million payable in cash. The sale and purchase agreement included various conditions to the purchase becoming effective, most notably approval for the transfer of the controlling interest in BPM to ARM BMC in terms of Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002, as well as the approval of the acquisition by the Competition Commission. The significant conditions precedent in the sale and purchase agreement had been fulfilled on 1 September 2022. ARM BMC transferred the consideration of R3 500 million in cash, on 1 September 2022. This was funded by ARM through the subscription of an additional 99 000 shares in ARM Platinum. ARM Platinum thereafter subscribed for 254 900 ordinary shares and 175 000 preference shares in ARM BMC. BPM is a platinum group metals ("PGM") mining operation located in the Limpopo province of South Africa and forms part of the North-Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex. The following are the primary objectives of the transaction: - Long-life orebody favourably impacting medium term production. Adding a long-life operation greater than 24 years with significant opportunity for further value accretive growth; - Provides exposure to a high-grade UG2 resource that has an attractive prill split with high concentration of palladium and rhodium, and favourable iridium and ruthenium contributions; - Improves ARM's portfolio mix and competitiveness, with the addition of a mechanised underground operation (in new mining areas) that is expected to lower ARM's overall PGM cost curve position; and - Provides for potential scale benefits and opportunities for operational optimisation, given its proximity to ARM's other Eastern limb PGM operations. On the 11th of June 2022, approval was granted to transfer a controlling interest in BPM (the mining right holder) to ARM BMC for which consent was obtained in terms of Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002 from the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy. On the 2nd of August 2022, the Competition Commission approved the proposed acquisition of BPM, pending Competition Tribunal clearance. Competition Tribunal clearance was granted on the 11th of August 2022. In terms of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, ARM has concluded that the acquisition of BPM is considered to be a "business combination" as defined in IFRS 3, with an acquisition date of 1 September 2022, in line with transfer of control, being the effective date as per the sale and purchase agreement. ARM measured the identifiable assets and liabilities of BPM at acquisition-date fair values. The values are presented below: NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 29 for the six months ended 31 December 2022 24 ACQUISITION OF BOKONI PLATINUM MINES PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("BPM") Continued Assets acquired and liabilities assumed F2023 Rm ASSETS 3,672 Non-current assets 3,599 Property plant and equipment 2,743 Deferred tax asset ¹ 856 Current assets 73 Cash and cash equivalents 59 Trade and other receivables 14 LIABILITIES 116 Non-current liabilities 86 Provision for rehabilitation 86 Current liabilities 30 Trade and other payables 30 Total identifiable net assets at fair value 3,556 Gain on bargain purchase (56) Purchase price 3,500 Cash and cash equivalents acquired (59) Cash outflow on acquisition net of cash acquired 3,441 ¹ A deferred tax asset for unredeemed capital expenditure of R855 million was not recognised. There is no expiry date for unredeemed capital expenditure. The purchase price allocation was based on 100% ownership. A 15% shareholding in ARM BMC will be allocated to qualifying employees, local communities and black industrialists who will each hold 5%. ARM BMC is busy with the necessary processes to implement the allocation of this 15% shareholding. At the reporting date no agreements in this regard had been finalised. Since the acquisition date, no revenue and a net loss of R150 million was included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the reporting period. If the acquisition had been at the beginning of the reporting period, no revenue and a net loss of R197 million would have been included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the reporting period. The gain on bargain purchase is as a result of the fair value of net assets acquired differing from the initial estimates. The gain on bargain purchase is included in capital items on the statement of profit or loss. Trade and other receivables at acquisition is current and receivable within 30 days. The carrying amount of trade and other receivables approximates their fair value due to the short term nature of the receivables. 25 EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE Since the period end ARM received a dividend of R598 million the Participative Coal Business. Since the period end Assmang declared an attributable dividend of R1 500 million to ARM. No other significant events have occurred subsequent to the reporting date that could materially affect the reported results. Attachments Original Link

