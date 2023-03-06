Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. African Rainbow Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARI   ZAE000054045

AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED

(ARI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
262.84 ZAR   +1.08%
03:50aAfrican Rainbow Minerals : 1H F2023 Results Presentation (1.86 MB)
PU
01:38aAfrican Rainbow Minerals Posts Improved Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
12:51aS.African miner ARM's profit up 40% on higher coal, manganese prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

African Rainbow Minerals : 1H F2023 Results Presentation (1.86 MB)

03/06/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim results for the six months ended 31 December

We do it better

6 March 2023

1

"

Headline earnings for 1H F2023 increased by 40% to

R5.2 billion (1H F2022: R 3.7 billion) and we declared an interim

dividend of R14.00 per share.

Our financial position remains robust with net cash of

R9.6 billion at 31 December 2022, after settling the acquisition

price for Bokoni Mine in cash.

Dr Patrice Motsepe, Executive Chairman

"

Disclaimer

Throughout this presentation a range of financial and non-financial measures are used to assess the company's performance, including, but not limited to financial measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These adjusted financial measures are included for illustrative purposes and are the responsibility of the Board of Directors. They should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance, financial position or cash flows reported in accordance with IFRS.

Rounding of figures may result in minor computational discrepancies.

All photographs were taken prior to the onset of Covid-19 and thus may include people without masks.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements in this report constitute forward looking statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. They include but are not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future earnings, savings, synergies, events, trends, plans or objectives. Such forward looking statements may or may not take into account and may or may not be affected by known and/or unknown risks, unpredictables and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance and/or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks, unpredictables and other important factors include among others: economic, business and political conditions in South Africa; decreases in the market price of commodities; hazards associated with underground and surface mining; labour disruptions; changes in government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in exchange rates; currency devaluations; inflation and other macro-economic factors; and the impact of the health-related epidemics and pandemics, including Covid-19, HIV and Aids in South Africa. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of these pages. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of publication of these pages or to reflect the occurrence of unpredictable events.

3

Black Rock Mine Operations

we do it better

Safety and health

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR)*

22% to 0.28

(1H F2022: 0.36)

* LTIFR per 200 000 man-hours

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)**

5% to 0.62

(1H F2022: 0.67)

  • TRIFR includes the number of fatal injuries, number of lost time injuries and number of medical cases

Fatalities

1 fatality at Two Rivers Mine

(1H F2022: 1 fatality at Two Rivers Mine)

Safety highlight

Post the period end

Black Rock Mine

achieved 11 million fatality-free shifts

over approximately 14 years.

We remain committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy working environment.

5

Disclaimer

ARM - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 08:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED
03:50aAfrican Rainbow Minerals : 1H F2023 Results Presentation (1.86 MB)
PU
01:38aAfrican Rainbow Minerals Posts Improved Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
12:51aS.African miner ARM's profit up 40% on higher coal, manganese prices
RE
02/16African Rainbow Minerals Expects Up To 44% Jump In Fiscal H1 Headline Earnings
MT
02/15African Rainbow Minerals Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for First Half of 2023
CI
01/24Sweden's Epiroc Secures ZAR200 Million Order for Mining Equipment in South Africa
MT
01/24Epiroc wins large equipment order for platinum mine in South Africa
AQ
2022Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio Emerges African of the Year 2022
AQ
2022Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio Emerges African of the Year 2022 The poll, whic..
AQ
2022African Rainbow Minerals : ARM UN Global Compact (42.35 KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 21 777 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net income 2023 14 733 M 810 M 810 M
Net cash 2023 10 510 M 578 M 578 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,48x
Yield 2023 12,8%
Capitalization 51 531 M 2 833 M 2 833 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 335
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
African Rainbow Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 262,84 ZAR
Average target price 294,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Schmidt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tsundzukani Mhlanga Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe Executive Chairman
Johan M. Pistorius Chief Information Officer
Princess Thwala Group Executive-Compliance & Stakeholder Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED-8.74%2 833
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.15.08%62 564
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION30.15%60 766
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.62%10 704
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.01%10 136
ALLKEM LIMITED9.96%5 320