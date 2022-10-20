African Rainbow Minerals : 2022 King IV Application Register (821.5

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (ARM or the company) supports the governance outcomes, principles and practices in the King IV Code as set out in the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016™1 (King IV), published on 1 November 2016 and effective for companies listed on the JSE Limited from 1 October 2017. ARM applies all the relevant principles of King IV.

Below we summarise the King IV principles implemented and our progress on achieving the practices and, ultimately, governance outcomes envisaged. Enhancements where required will be made over time, in line with our objective to continuously improve and entrench the highest standards of corporate governance.

Comment from sustainability assurance provider

"As part of our independent third-party assurance processes, IBIS ESG Consulting Africa (Pty) Ltd (IBIS ESG Consulting) conducted an assessment of ARM's application of the 16 relevant principles contained in King IV, and found no concerns relative to ARM's assertions that all 16 individual King IV principles have been applied, with reasonable evidence to support each assertion."

IBIS ESG Consulting's comprehensive assurance report is in ARM's 2022 ESG report on our website: www.arm.co.za. ESG

Governance outcome: Ethical leadership

Leadership, ethics and corporate citizenship

Principle 1 Leadership

The board2 should lead ARM's board of directors exercises effective leadership. The board confirms its

ethically and effectively commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance; its charter and the code of conduct adopted by the board set the ethical foundation for how the company operates.

The code of conduct is designed to ensure the effective management of ethics and applies to directors, employees, contractors, suppliers and joint-venture partners. The board and its committees monitor compliance with this code, and monitor the directors individually and collectively in terms of cultivating and exhibiting integrity, competence, accountability, fairness and transparency in their leadership. They act ethically in discharging their responsibility to provide strategic direction and control of the company as provided for in the board charter and the company's memorandum of incorporation. The board regularly monitors its own ethics and those of directors, which feeds into the annual board-evaluation process.

The board sets the strategic direction adopted by the company's operations to support a sustainable business, and considers, inter alia, the company's short- and long-term impact on the economy, society, environment and its stakeholders, the best interests of the company as well as risks and opportunities. The chief executive officer is responsible for executing the approved strategy, policy and plan; however, the board monitors execution by management and remains accountable for achieving strategic objectives and other positive outcomes, including the company's performance, even where delegated to others.

Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC and all its rights are reserved.

2 The governing body of the company is the board of directors.