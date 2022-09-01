African Rainbow Minerals : Condensed group statement of financial position
Condensed group statement of financial position
at
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
Notes
Rm
Rm
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
9 621
8 244
Investment properties
24
24
Intangible assets
63
76
Deferred tax assets
215
274
Loans and long-term receivables
5
-
40
Other financial assets
12
214
193
Investment in associate
6
2 048
534
Investment in joint venture
7
22 145
20 938
Other investments
10
4 104
4 210
Non-current inventories
52
-
38 486
34 533
Current assets
Inventories
343
467
Trade and other receivables
11
7 737
7 825
Taxation
116
70
Financial assets
12
830
523
Cash and cash equivalents
13
11 659
9 671
20 685
18 556
Total assets
59 171
53 089
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Ordinary share capital
11
11
Share premium
5 267
5 212
Treasury shares
(2 405)
(2 405)
Other reserves
2 668
2 915
Retained earnings
40 617
34 461
Equity attributable to equity holders of ARM
46 158
40 194
Non-controlling interest
4 205
3 582
Total equity
50 363
43 776
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
14
305
1 105
Deferred tax liabilities
3 226
2 968
Long-term provisions
22
1 979
1 883
5 510
5 956
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2 148
1 940
Short-term provisions
716
898
Taxation
255
155
Overdrafts and short-term borrowings - interest bearing
14
40
57
- non-interest bearing
14
139
307
3 298
3 357
Total equity and liabilities
59 171
53 089
Disclaimer
ARM - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
19 559 M
1 147 M
1 147 M
Net income 2022
13 464 M
790 M
790 M
Net cash 2022
11 921 M
699 M
699 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,11x
Yield 2022
13,8%
Capitalization
46 323 M
2 718 M
2 718 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,76x
EV / Sales 2023
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
12 335
Free-Float
40,1%
