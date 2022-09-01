Log in
    ARI   ZAE000054045

AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED

(ARI)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
236.28 ZAR   -1.83%
03:41aAFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : F2022 Excel Spreadsheets (481.57 KB)
PU
03:41aAFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : Condensed group statement of financial position
PU
03:19aAfrican Rainbow Minerals annual profit drops 13% on higher costs
RE
African Rainbow Minerals : Condensed group statement of financial position

09/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Condensed group statement of financial position

at

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

Notes

Rm

Rm

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9 621

8 244

Investment properties

24

24

Intangible assets

63

76

Deferred tax assets

215

274

Loans and long-term receivables

5

-

40

Other financial assets

12

214

193

Investment in associate

6

2 048

534

Investment in joint venture

7

22 145

20 938

Other investments

10

4 104

4 210

Non-current inventories

52

-

38 486

34 533

Current assets

Inventories

343

467

Trade and other receivables

11

7 737

7 825

Taxation

116

70

Financial assets

12

830

523

Cash and cash equivalents

13

11 659

9 671

20 685

18 556

Total assets

59 171

53 089

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Ordinary share capital

11

11

Share premium

5 267

5 212

Treasury shares

(2 405)

(2 405)

Other reserves

2 668

2 915

Retained earnings

40 617

34 461

Equity attributable to equity holders of ARM

46 158

40 194

Non-controlling interest

4 205

3 582

Total equity

50 363

43 776

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

14

305

1 105

Deferred tax liabilities

3 226

2 968

Long-term provisions

22

1 979

1 883

5 510

5 956

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2 148

1 940

Short-term provisions

716

898

Taxation

255

155

Overdrafts and short-term borrowings - interest bearing

14

40

57

- non-interest bearing

14

139

307

3 298

3 357

Total equity and liabilities

59 171

53 089

26

Disclaimer

ARM - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
