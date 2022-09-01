African Rainbow Minerals : F2022 Excel Spreadsheets (481.57 KB) 09/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Stat of fin pos CONDENSED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Page 1 at Group 30 June 30 June Notes Notes 2022 2021 Rm Rm ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 9 621 8 244 Investment properties 5 24 24 Intangible assets 6 63 76 Deferred tax assets 19 215 274 Loans and long-term receivables 7 5 - 0 40 Other financial assets 8 12 214 193 Investment in associate 9 6 2 048 534 Investment in joint venture 10 7 22 145 20 938 Other investments 11 10 4 104 4 210 Non-Current Inventories 52 - 0 38 486 34 533 Current assets 0 0 Inventories 12 343 467 Trade and other receivables 13 11 7 737 7 825 Taxation 37 116 70 Financial assets 14 12 830 523 Cash and cash equivalents 15 13 11 659 9 671 20 685 18 556 Total assets 59 171 53 089 0 0 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Ordinary share capital 16 11 11 Share premium 16 5 267 5 212 Treasury shares 17 (2 405) (2 405) Other reserves 2 668 2 915 Retained earnings 40 617 34 461 Equity attributable to equity holders of ARM 46 158 40 194 Non-controlling interest 4 205 3 582 Total equity 50 363 43 776 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 18 14 305 1 105 Deferred tax liabilities 19 3 226 2 968 Long-term provisions 20 22 1 979 1 883 5 510 5 956 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21 2 148 1 940 Short-term provisions 22 716 898 Taxation 37 255 155 Overdrafts and short-term borrowings - interest bearing 23 14 40 57 - non interest bearing 23 14 139 307 3 298 3 357 Total equity and liabilities 59 171 53 089 Statement of profit or loss CONDENSED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Page 2 for the year ended 30 June Group F2022 F2021 Notes Notes Rm Rm Revenue 26 3 18 406 21 457 Sales 26 3 16 917 19 657 Cost of sales 27 (7 660) (7 900) Gross profit 9 257 11 757 Other operating income 28 16 1 983 2 378 Other operating expenses 29 17 (3 239) (2 717) Profit from operations before capital items 8 001 11 418 Income from investments 30 685 487 Finance costs 31 ( 290) (329) Income / (loss) from associate 9 18 927 ( 260) Income from joint venture 10 7 6 649 7 498 Profit before taxation and capital items 15 972 18 814 Capital items before tax 32 8 1 128 ( 9) Profit before taxation 17 100 18 805 Taxation 33 19 (2 736) (3 333) Profit for the year 14 364 15 472 Attributable to : Equity holders of ARM Profit for the year 12 426 12 626 Basic earnings for the year 12 426 12 626 Non-controlling interest Profit for the year 1 938 2 846 1 938 2 846 Profit for the year 14 364 15 472 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (cents) 34 9 6 343 6 464 Diluted basic earnings per share (cents) 34 9 6 338 6 399 Stat of comp inc CONDENSED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Page 3 for the year ended 30 June Notes Financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Other Retained earnings Total Shareholders of ARM Non-controlling interest Total Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm For the year ended 30 June 2021 Profit for the year to 30 June 2021 - 0 - 0 12 626 12 626 2 846 15 472 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods Net impact of revaluation of listed investment (1,107) - 0 - 0 (1,107) - 0 (1,107) Revaluation of listed investment ¹ 11 (1 426) - 0 - 0 (1 426) - 0 (1 426) Deferred tax on above 19 319 - 0 - 0 319 - 0 319 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods Foreign currency translation reserve movement -0 ( 161) - 0 ( 161) - 0 ( 161) Total other comprehensive loss (1 107) ( 161) - 0 (1 268) - 0 (1 268) Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year (1 107) ( 161) 12 626 11 358 2 846 14 204 For the year ended 30 June 2022 Profit for the year to 30 June 2022 -0 -0 12 426 12 426 1 938 14 364 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods Net impact of revaluation of listed investment ( 49) -0 -0 ( 49) -0 ( 49) Revaluation of listed investment ¹ 11 ( 59) -0 -0 ( 59) -0 ( 59) Deferred tax on above 19 10 -0 -0 10 -0 10 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods Foreign currency translation reserve movement -0 97 -0 97 -0 97 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income ( 49) 97 -0 48 -0 48 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year ( 49) 97 12 426 12 474 1 938 14 412 ¹The share price of Harmony decreased from R52.76 per share at 30 June 2021 to R51.97 at 30 June 2022 and decreased from R71.86 at 30 June 2020 to R52.76 per share at 30 June 2021. The valuation of the investment in Harmony is based on a level 1 fair value hierarchy level in terms of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Equity CONDENSED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Page 4 for the year ended 30 June Other reserves Share capital and premium Treasury shares Financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Share-based payments Other¹ Retained earnings Total Shareholders of ARM Non-controlling interest Total Notes Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Balance at 30 June 2020 4 961 (2 405) 3 344 884 139 25 157 32 080 2 028 34 108 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year -0 -0 (1 107) -0 ( 161) 12 626 11 358 2 846 14 204 Profit for the year to 30 June 2021 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 12 626 12 626 2 846 15 472 Other comprehensive loss -0 -0 (1 107) -0 ( 161) -0 (1 268) -0 (1 268) Bonus and performance shares issued to employees 16 262 -0 -0 (332) -0 -0 ( 70) -0 ( 70) Dividend paid ² 34 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 (3 322) (3 322) -0 (3 322) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests ³ -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 (1,292) (1 292) Share-based payments expense -0 -0 -0 148 -0 -0 148 -0 148 Balance at 30 June 2021 5 223 (2 405) 2 237 700 ( 22) 34 461 40 194 3 582 43 776 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year -0 -0 ( 49) -0 97 12 426 12 474 1 938 14 412 Profit for the year to 30 June 2022 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 12 426 12 426 1 938 14 364 Other comprehensive (loss) / income -0 -0 ( 49) -0 97 -0 48 -0 48 Bonus and performance shares issued to employees 16 55 -0 -0 (470) -0 -0 ( 415) -0 ( 415) Dividend paid ² 34 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 (6 270) (6 270) -0 (6 270) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests ³ -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 -0 - 0 (1,315) (1,315) Share-based payments expense -0 -0 -0 175 -0 -0 175 -0 175 Balance at 30 June 2022 5 278 (2 405) 2 188 405 75 40 617 46 158 4 205 50 363 ¹ Other reserves consist of the following: F2022 F2021 F2020 Rm Rm Rm Dilution in Two Rivers (26) (26) (26) Foreign currency translation reserve - Assmang 120 62 167 Foreign currency translation reserve - other entities 52 13 69 Capital redemption and prospecting loans written off 28 28 28 Tamboti assets sale to Two Rivers (99) (99) (99) Total 75 (22) 139 ² Interim dividend paid of 1200 cents (F2021: 1000 cents) per share and final dividend paid of 2000 cents (F2021: 700 cents) per share. ³ Dividends to Impala Platinum and Modikwa non-controlling interests. Cash Flow CONDENSED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Page 5 for the year ended 30 June Group Notes Notes F2022 F2021 Rm Rm CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash receipts from customers 18 128 17 189 Cash paid to suppliers and employees (9 620) (9 387) Cash generated from operations 36 20 8 508 7 802 Interest received 601 358 Interest paid ( 46) (45) Taxation paid 37 (2 303) (2,291) 6 760 5 824 Dividends received from joint venture 10 7 5 500 4 000 Dividends received from investments - Harmony 50 82 Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (1 247) (1,219) Dividend paid to shareholders 34 (6 270) (3,322) Net cash inflow from operating activities 4 793 5 365 0 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 0 Additions to property, plant and equipment to maintain operations (1 739) (1,224) Additions to property, plant and equipment to expand operations ( 463) (433) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6 3 Investments in financial assets 8+14 ( 819) ( 308) Proceeds from financial assets matured 523 1,124 Net cash outflow from investing activities (2 492) ( 838) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 0 Proceeds from exercise of share options 7 44 Cash payments to owners to acquire the entity's shares ( 225) - 0 Long-term borrowings raised -0 264 Long-term borrowings repaid ( 95) ( 461) Short-term borrowings repaid ( 14) (187) Net cash outflow from financing activities ( 327) (340) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1 974 4 187 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 9 655 5 512 Net foreign exchange difference 14 ( 44) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 15 11 643 9 655 Made up as follows: -0 - Available 15 13 11 053 8 849 - Cash set aside for specific use 15 13 590 806 11 643 9 655 Overdrafts 14 16 16 Cash and cash equivalents per statement of financial position 11 659 9 671 Cash generated from operations per share (cents) 34 4 343 3 994 PR Notes Notes to the condensed group financial statements Page 6 for the year ended 30 June 2022 (Reviewed) 1 STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The condensed group provisional results for the financial year under review have been prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and contains the information required by IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, requirements of the South African Companies Act and the Listings Requirements of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited. BASIS OF PREPARATION The condensed group provisional results for the financial year under review have been prepared under the supervision of the Finance Director Ms TTA Mhlanga CA(SA). The condensed group provisional results for the financial year under review have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are fairly valued. The accounting policies used are in terms of IFRS and are consistent with those applied in the most recent annual financial statements, apart from the new standards adopted in the current year. Selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position, performance and cash flow since the last annual financial statements. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED ACCOUNTING STANDARDS The Group has not adopted any new and/or revised standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). NEW STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE The following amendments, standards or interpretations have been issued but are not yet effective for the Group. The effective date refers to periods beginning on or after, unless otherwise indicated. Standard Subject Effective date IFRS 3 Business Combinations - Amendments 1 January 2022 IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - Amendments 1 January 2022 IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets - Amendments 1 January 2022 IFRS 9 Financial instruments - Amendments 1 January 2022 IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2023 IAS 1 Presentation of financial statements - Amendments 1 January 2023 IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors - Amendments 1 January 2023 IAS 12 Income Taxes - Amendments 1 January 2023 The Group does not intend early adopting any of the above amendments or standards. ARM continuously evaluates the impact of these standards and amendments, the adoption of which, are not expected to have a significant effect on the Group financial statements. Segmental 2022 Page 7 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 30 June 2 PRIMARY SEGMENTAL INFORMATION Business segments For management purposes, the Group is organised into the following operating divisions: ARM Platinum (which includes platinum and nickel), ARM Ferrous, ARM Coal and ARM Corporate. Machadodorp Works, Corporate and other and Gold are included in ARM Corporate. ARM has a strategic holding in Harmony (gold) of 14.6 % (F2015: 14.6%) . Platinum comprises Two Rivers Platinum Mine as a 51 % (F2015 : 55% ) subsidiary and ARM Mining Consortium Limited through which ARM holds an effective 41.5 % interest in the Modikwa Platinum Mine. Nickel comprises Nkomati Mine as a 50 % joint operation for both its nickel and chrome operations. In the corporate structure Nickel is included under ARM Platinum. ARM Ferrous comprises Assmang as a 50 % joint venture . Assmang comprises iron ore, manganese and chrome operations. Sakura Ferroalloys and Cato Ridge Alloys are included in Assmang as joint ventures. ARM Coal, a 51 % joint operation comprises a 10.2 % participating investment in the existing coal operations of GOSA ( the participating coal business or PCB ) and a 26 % joint operation interest in the Goedgevonden Mine (GGV) . In addition, ARM has a direct 10 % participating investment in the PCB. ARM Copper comprises an effective 40% share in the Lubambe Copper Mine through the Vale /ARM joint operation. ARM Exploration is involved in identifying and assessing exploration and mineral business opportunities largely in sub-Saharan Africa. The commodity groupings predominantly reflect the risks and rewards of trading and the operating divisions are therefore identified as the reporting segments. Total per IFRS IFRS ARM ARM ARM ARM Adjust financial Platinum Ferrous¹ Coal Corporate Total ment² statements Attributable Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm 2.1 Year to 30 June 2022 (Reviewed) Sales 13 960 21 291 2 821 136 38 208 (21 291) 16 917 Cost of sales (6 246) (11 988) (1 303) ( 61) (19 598) 11 938 (7 660) Other operating income³ 217 240 84 1 577 2 118 ( 135) 1 983 Other operating expenses³ (1 087) (1 692) (1 025) (1 127) (4 931) 1 692 (3 239) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Segment result 6 844 7 851 577 525 15 797 (7 796) 8 001 Income from investments 171 285 11 503 970 ( 285) 685 Finance cost ( 84) ( 34) ( 159) ( 47) ( 324) 34 ( 290) Income from associate⁴ -0 -0 927 -0 927 - 927 Income from joint venture -0 728 -0 -0 728 5 921 6 649 Capital items before tax (refer note 8) -0 ( 45) 382 746 1 083 45 1 128 Taxation (1 929) (2 096) ( 435) ( 357) (4 817) 2 081 (2 736) Profit after tax 5 002 6 689 1 303 1 370 14 364 - 14 364 Non-controlling interest (1 936) -0 -0 ( 2) (1 938) - (1 938) Consolidation adjustment⁵ -0 ( 40) -0 40 - - - Contribution to basic earnings 3 066 6 649 1 303 1,408 12 426 - 12 426 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Contribution to headline earnings 3 066 6 682 928 662 11 338 - 11 338 Other information Segment assets, including investment in associate 16 063 28 252 5 448 15 516 65 279 (6 108) 59 171 Investment in associate 2 048 2 048 2 048 Investment in joint venture 22 145 22 145 Segment liabilities 2 671 2 488 676 1 980 7 815 (2 488) 5 327 Unallocated liabilities (tax and deferred tax) 7 101 (3 620) 3 481 Consolidated total liabilities 14 916 (6 108) 8 808 Cash generated from operations 8 333 10 836 ( 46) 221 19 344 (10 836) 8 508 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 5 524 9 172 ( 230) ( 501) 13 965 (9 172) 4 793 Cash outflow from investing activities (1 911) (2 415) ( 125) ( 456) (4 907) 2 415 (2 492) Cash outflow from financing activities ( 34) ( 14) ( 1) ( 292) ( 341) 14 ( 327) - - - - - - - Capital expenditure 2 159 2 450 110 8 4 727 (2 450) 2 277 Amortisation and depreciation 651 1 189 190 12 2 042 (1 189) 853 - - - - - - - Impairment / (impairment reversal) before tax -0 20 ( 378) ( 746) (1 104) ( 20) (1 124) - - - - - - - EBITDA 7 495 9 040 767 537 17 839 (8 985) 8 854 There were no significant inter-company sales. Segment results take into account inter-company eliminations with the exception of inter-company re-measurements. ¹ Refer to ARM Ferrous segment note 2.4 and note 7 for more detail. ² Includes IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements - adjustments related to ARM Ferrous and other consolidation adjustments. ³ The net re-measurement of the ARM Coal loans amounts to R323 million loss with no tax effect. The re-measurement adjustment of the Harmony loan amounts to R5 million gain with no tax effect. ⁴ The re-measurement of the ARM Coal loans amounts to R490 million loss with no tax effect. ⁵ Relates to fees capitalised in ARM Ferrous and reversed upon consolidation. Segmental 2021 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 8 for the year ended 30 June Total per IFRS IFRS ARM ARM ARM ARM Adjust financial Platinum Ferrous¹ Coal Corporate Total ment² statements Attributable Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm 2.2 Year to 30 June 2021 (Audited) Sales 18 463 24 907 1 058 136 44 564 (24 907) 19 657 - Cost of sales (6 687) (11 046) (1 078) ( 93) (18 904) 11 004 (7 900) Other operating income³ 293 81 236 1 747 2 357 21 2 378 Other operating expenses ³ (1,611) (2 914) ( 50) (1 056) (5 631) 2 914 (2 717) Segment result 10 458 11 028 166 734 22 386 (10 968) 11 418 Income from investments 72 245 11 404 732 ( 245) 487 Finance cost (95) (37) (175) (59) ( 366) 37 ( 329) Loss from associate⁴ - - ( 260) - ( 260) - ( 260) Loss from joint venture - ( 3) - - ( 3) 7,501 7 498 Capital items before tax (refer note 8) - (502) - (9) ( 511) 502 ( 9) Taxation (2,925) (3,190) 8 (399) (6 506) 3 173 (3 333) Profit / (loss) after tax 7,510 7 541 ( 250) 671 15 472 - 15 472 Non-controlling interest (2,844) - - ( 2) (2 846) - (2 846) Consolidation adjustment⁵ - ( 43) - 43 - - - Contribution to basic earnings / (losses) 4 666 7 498 ( 250) 712 12 626 - 12 626 Contribution to headline earnings / (losses) 4 666 7 927 ( 250) 721 13 064 - 13 064 Other information Segment assets, including investment in associate 14 403 27 441 3 085 14 663 59 592 (6 503) 53 089 Investment in associate 534 534 - 0 534 Investment in joint venture 20 938 20 938 Segment liabilities 2 644 2 997 1 847 1 699 9 187 (2 997) 6 190 Unallocated liabilities (tax and deferred tax) 6 629 (3 506) 3 123 Consolidated total liabilities 15 816 (6 503) 9 313 Cash generated from operations 7 758 9 836 197 ( 153) 17 638 (9 836) 7 802 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 4 742 7 255 199 (3 576) 8 620 (3 255) 5 365 Cash (outflow) / inflow from investing activities (1,562) (2 345) (193) 917 (3 183) 2 345 ( 838) Cash outflow from financing activities (313) (19) (10) ( 17) ( 359) 19 ( 340) Capital expenditure 1 611 2 221 263 10 4 105 (2 221) 1 884 Amortisation and depreciation 619 1 126 182 8 1 935 (1 126) 809 Impairment before tax - 500 - 9 509 ( 500) 9 EBITDA 11 077 12 154 348 742 24 321 (12 094) 12 227 There were no significant inter-company sales. Segment results take into account inter-company eliminations with the exception of inter-company re-measurements. ¹ Refer to ARM Ferrous segment note 2.4 and note 7 for more detail. ² Includes IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements - adjustments related to ARM Ferrous . ³ The re-measurement of the ARM Coal loans amounts to R53 million gain with no tax effect. The re-measurement of the Modikwa loans amounts to R6 million loss with no tax effect. The fair value adjustment of the Harmony loan amounts to R47 million gain with no tax effect. ⁴ The re-measurement of the ARM Coal loans amounts to a gain of R36 million with no tax effect. ⁵ Relates to fees capitalised in ARM Ferrous and reversed upon consolidation. Platinum NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 9 for the year ended 30 June The ARM Platinum segment is analysed further into Two Rivers Platinum Mine, ARM Mining Consortium (which includes Modikwa Platinum Mine) and Nkomati Nickel Mine. ARM Platinum Nkomati ¹ Two Rivers Modikwa Total Attributable Rm Rm Rm Rm 2.3 Year to 30 June 2022 (Reviewed) External sales ( 18) 9 416 4 562 13 960 - Cost of sales -0 (3 927) (2 319) (6 246) Other operating income 4 91 122 217 Other operating expenses ( 136) ( 651) ( 300) (1 087) - - - - - - - - Segment result ( 150) 4 929 2 065 6 844 - - - - Income from investments 8 97 66 171 Finance cost ( 28) ( 41) ( 15) ( 84) Capital items (refer note 8) 2 ( 2) -0 - Taxation ( 2) (1 341) ( 586) (1 929) (Loss) / profit after tax ( 170) 3 642 1 530 5 002 Non-controlling interest - (1 676) ( 260) (1 936) - - - - Contribution to basic (losses) / earnings ( 170) 1,966 1,270 3,066 - - - - Contribution to headline (losses) / earnings (172) 1 968 1 270 3 066 Other information Segment and consolidated assets 187 11 117 4 759 16 063 Segment liabilities 756 1 256 659 2 671 Unallocated liabilities (tax and deferred tax) 2 514 Consolidated total liabilities 5 185 Cash generated from operations ( 38) 5 862 2 509 8 333 Cash (outflow) / inflow from operating activities ( 30) 3 805 1 749 5 524 Cash outflow from investing activities ( 51) (1 711) ( 149) (1 911) Cash outflow from financing activities -0 ( 4) ( 30) ( 34) Capital expenditure - 1 806 353 2 159 Amortisation and depreciation - 500 151 651 EBITDA ( 150) 5 429 2 216 7 495 ¹ Nkomati ceased mining operations on 14 March 2021. The mine is currently under care and maintenance. Year to 30 June 2021 (Audited) External sales 1,547 11 992 4 924 18 463 Cost of sales (1 230) (3 533) (1 924) (6 687) Other operating income 3 180 110 293 Other operating expenses ( 134) ( 952) ( 525) (1 611) Segment result 186 7 687 2 585 10 458 Income from investments 6 32 34 72 Finance cost ( 26) ( 60) ( 9) ( 95) Taxation ( 1) (2 156) ( 768) (2 925) Profit after tax 165 5 503 1 842 7 510 Non-controlling interest - (2 531) ( 313) (2 844) - - - - Contribution to basic earnings 165 2,972 1,529 4,666 - - - - Contribution to headline earnings 165 2,972 1,529 4,666 Other information Segment and consolidated assets 284 9 709 4 410 14 403 Segment liabilities 690 1 402 552 2 644 Unallocated liabilities (tax and deferred tax) 2 388 Consolidated total liabilities - - - 5 032 - - - - Cash generated from operations 115 5 878 1 765 7 758 Cash inflow from operating activities 119 3 289 1 334 4 742 Cash outflow from investing activities ( 6) (1 182) ( 374) (1 562) Cash outflow from financing activities - ( 221) ( 92) ( 313) - - - - Capital expenditure - 1 281 330 1 611 - - - - Amortisation and depreciation - 488 131 619 -0 -0 -0 - - - - - EBITDA 186 8,175 2,716 11,077 ¹ Nkomati ceased mining operations on 14 March 2021. The mine is currently under care and maintenance. Ferrous 2022 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 10 for the year ended 30 June SEGMENTAL INFORMATION (Continued) 2.4 Analysis of the ARM Ferrous segment on a 100% basis Total per IFRS ARM IFRS financial Iron ore Manganese Ferrous ARM Adjust state- Division Division Total share ment ¹ ments Year to 30 June 2022 (Reviewed) Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Sales 27 856 14 727 42 583 21 291 (21,291) - Cost of sales (13 006) (10 969) (23 975) (11 988) 11,988 - Other operating income 105 697 802 240 ( 240) - Other operating expense (2 763) ( 945) (3 708) (1 692) 1 692 - Segment result 12 192 3 510 15 702 7 851 ( 7 851) - Income from investments 558 12 570 285 ( 285) - Finance cost ( 41) ( 26) ( 67) ( 34) 34 - Profit from joint venture -0 1 455 1 455 728 ( 728) - Capital items before tax (refer note 8) ( 73) ( 15) ( 88) ( 45) 45 - Taxation (3 383) ( 811) (4 194) (2 096) 2 096 - Profit after tax 9 253 4 125 13 378 6 689 ( 6 689) - Consolidation adjustment ( 40) 40 - Contribution to basic earnings 9 253 4 125 13 378 6 649 - 6 649 Contribution to headline earnings 9 307 4 136 13 443 6 682 - 6 682 Other information Consolidated total assets 34 775 23 427 58 202 28 252 (6,108) 22 145 Consolidated total liabilities 6 974 5 718 12 692 2 488 (2,488) - Capital expenditure 2 890 2 220 5 110 2 450 (2,450) - Amortisation and depreciation 1 566 911 2 477 1 189 (1,189) - Cash inflow from operating activities ² 4 393 2 950 7 343 9 172 (9,172) - Cash outflow from investing activities (2 630) (2 200) (4 830) (2 415) 2,415 - Cash outflow from financing activities ( 27) -0 ( 27) ( 14) 14 - EBITDA 13 758 4 421 18 179 9 040 (9 040) Additional information for ARM Ferrous at 100% Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 31 548 (31 548) - Investment in joint venture 2 130 (2 130) - Other non-current assets 2,044 (2 044) - Current assets Inventories 5 070 (5 070) - Trade and other receivables 6 348 (6 348) - Financial assets 379 ( 379) - Cash and cash equivalents 10 684 (10 684) - Non-current liabilities Other non-current liabilities 8 629 (8 629) - Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 867 (2 867) - Short-term provisions 994 ( 994) - Taxation 201 ( 201) - Taxation 201 ( 201) ¹ Includes consolidation and IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements - adjustments. ² Dividend paid amounting to R5.5 billion included in cash flows from operating activities. Refer note 2.1 and note 7 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment. Ferrous 2021 Page 11 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 30 June Analysis of the ARM Ferrous segment on a 100% basis (continued) Total per IFRS ARM IFRS financial Iron ore Manganese Ferrous ARM Adjust state- Division Division Total share ment ¹ ments Year to 30 June 2021 (Audited) Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Rm Sales 37 621 12 192 49 813 24 907 (24,907) - Cost of sales (12 286) (9 807) (22 093) (11 046) 11,046 - Other operating income 1 329 168 1 497 81 (81) - Other operating expense (5 970) (1 190) (7 160) (2 914) 2,914 - Segment result 20 694 1 363 22 057 11 028 (11,028) - Income from investments 478 13 491 245 (245) - Finance cost (62) (12) (74) (37) 37 - Loss from joint venture - (7) (7) (3) 3 - Capital items before tax (refer note 8) (49) (956) (1,005) (502) 502 - Taxation (6,065) (314) (6,379) (3,190) 3,190 - Profit after tax 14 996 87 15 083 7 541 (7,541) - Consolidation adjustment - ( 43) 43 - Contribution to basic earnings 14 996 87 15 083 7 498 - 7 498 Contribution to headline earnings 15 046 897 15 943 7 927 - 7 927 Other information Consolidated total assets 35 662 20 806 56 468 27 441 (6,503) 20 938 Consolidated total liabilities 6 846 6 606 13 452 2 997 (2,997) - Capital expenditure 2 397 2 248 4 645 2 221 (2,221) - Amortisation and depreciation 1 561 775 2 336 1 126 (1,126) - Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 10 477 (3 968) 6 509 7 255 (7,255) - Cash outflow from investing activities (2 464) (2 225) (4 689) (2 345) 2,345 - Cash outflow from financing activities ( 39) -0 ( 39) ( 19) 19 - - EBITDA 22 255 2 138 24 393 12 154 (12 154) - Additional information for ARM Ferrous at 100% Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 29 029 (29,029) - Investment in joint venture 778 (778) - Other non-current assets 1,851 (1,851) - Current assets Inventories 5 131 (5,131) - Trade and other receivables 11 378 (11,378) - Financial assets 102 (102) - Cash and cash equivalents 8 198 (8,198) - Non-current liabilities Other non-current liabilities 8 199 (8,199) - Current liabilities Trade and other payables 3 511 (3,511) - Short-term provisions 1 423 (1,423) - Taxation 161 (161) - ¹ Includes consolidation and IFRS 11 - Joint Arrangements - adjustments. ² Dividend paid amounting to R4 billion included in cash flows from operating activities. Refer note 2.1 and note 7 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment. 2 Corporate NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 30 June Page 12 2.5 Additional information ARM Corporate as presented in the table on pages 7 and 8 is analysed further into Machadodorp, Corporate and other, and Gold segments. Machadodorp Works Corporate and other Gold Total ARM Corporate Rm Rm Rm Rm Year to 30 June 2022 (Reviewed) Sales 136 - 0 136 Cost of sales (125) 64 ( 61) Other operating income ¹ 3 1,574 1 577 Other operating expenses ¹ (216) (911) (1 127) - 0 - 0 - Segment result (202) 727 525 Income from investments - 0 453 50 503 Finance costs (25) (22) ( 47) Capital item (refer note 8) 3 743 746 Taxation 63 (420) ( 357) (Loss) / profit after tax (161) 1,481 50 1 370 Non-controlling interest - 0 (2) ( 2) Consolidation adjustments ² - 0 40 40 - 0 - 0 - Contribution to basic (losses) / earnings (161) 1,519 50 1 408 - 0 - 0 - - 0 - 0 - Contribution to headline (losses) / earnings (164) 776 50 662 Other information Segment and consolidated assets 62 11,573 3 881 15 516 Segment liabilities 305 1,675 1 980 - - - - Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 4 ( 555) 50 ( 501) Cash outflow from investing activities ( 4) ( 452) ( 456) Cash outflow from financing activities - ( 292) ( 292) - - Capital expenditure 4 4 8 - - - - Amortisation and depreciation 4 8 12 Impairment reversal before tax ( 3) ( 743) ( 746) EBITDA (198) 735 537 ¹ Corporate and other includes a re-measurement gain on the loans to ARM Coal of R443 million and a re-measurement gain on the loan from Harmony of R5 million. ² Relates to fees capitalised in ARM Ferrous and reversed on consolidation. Year to 30 June 2021 (Audited) Sales 136 - 136 Cost of sales (149) 56 ( 93) Other operating income ¹ 7 1,740 1 747 Other operating expenses ¹ (130) (926) (1 056) Segment result (136) 870 734 Income from investments - 322 82 404 Finance costs (22) (37) ( 59) Capital items (refer note 8) - 0 (9) ( 9) Taxation 51 (450) ( 399) (Loss) / Profit after tax (107) 696 82 671 Non-controlling interest - (2) ( 2) Consolidation adjustment ² - 43 43 Contribution to basic (losses)/earnings (107) 737 82 712 Contribution to headline (losses)/earnings (107) 746 82 721 Other information Segment and consolidated assets 151 10 572 3 940 14 663 Segment liabilities 298 1 401 1 699 Cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities ( 4) (3 654) 82 (3 576) Cash outflow from investing activities ( 1) 918 917 Cash outflow from financing activities - ( 17) ( 17) Capital expenditure 1 9 10 Amortisation and depreciation - 8 8 Impairment before tax - 9 9 EBITDA (136) 878 742 ¹ Corporate and other includes a re-measurement loss on the loans to Modikwa and ARM Coal of R16 million and a fair value gain on the loan from Harmony of R47 million. ² Relates to fees capitalised in ARM Ferrous and reversed on consolidation. Pr note 3-4 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 13 for the year ended 30 June 3 REVENUE AND SALES Reviewed Audited F2022 F2021 Rm Rm Sales 16,917 19,657 Local sales 14,308 17,266 Export sales 2,609 2,391 Revenue 18 406 21 457 Fair value adjustments to revenue (1 257) 792 Revenue from contracts with customers 19 663 20 665 Sales - mining and related products 18 479 19 273 Penalty and treatment charges ( 305) ( 408) Modikwa - ( 2) Nkomati - ( 58) Two Rivers ( 305) ( 348) Fees received 1 489 1 800 4 IMPAIRMENT AND IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL 4.1 ARM Ferrous Property, plant and equipment Khumani mine An impairment loss was recognised in F2022 on property, plant and equipment at Khumani for R40 million before tax. This relates to a capital project to fill an underground cavity. The impairment loss was accounted for due to management's assessment of limited future economic benefits associated with the capital spend. ARM's attributable share of the impairment amounted to R20 million before tax of R6 million (refer note 8). This is accounted for in the income from joint venture line in the statement of profit or loss. Tshenolo Iron Ore Mine An impairment loss was recognised in F2021 on property, plant and equipment for R52 million with no tax effect. ARM's attributable share of the impairment loss amounted to R26 million with no tax effect (refer note 8). Cato Ridge Works An impairment loss of R514 million before tax of R144 million was recognised in F2021 on property, plant and equipment. ARM's attributable share of the impairment amounted to R257 million before tax of R72 million (refer note 8). Investments Cato Ridge Alloys An impairment loss of R97 million with no tax effect was recognised in F2021 on Assmang's equity-accounted investment in Cato Ridge Alloys. ARM's attributable share of the impairment loss amounted to R48 million with no tax effect (refer note 8). Sakura An impairment loss of R337 million with no tax effect was recognised in F2021 on Assmang's equity-accounted investment, Sakura Ferroalloys Sdh Bhd. ARM's attributable share of the impairment loss amounted to R169 million with no tax effect (refer note 8). 4.2 ARM Coal Investments Participative Coal Business (PCB) At 30 June 2022 previous impairment losses recognised against the investment in PCB was reversed by ARM, mainly due to an earlier than anticipated settlement of PCB loans. A discounted cash flow valuation model was prepared to determine the net present value of the investment in PCB. The recoverable amount of ARM's net investment in PCB amounted to R4 450 million. The level 3 valuation recoverable amount of the investment in the PCB cash generating unit was determined based on the fair value less cost of disposal calculation performed in terms of IFRS. ARM's attributable share of the impairment reversal amounted to R1 121 million (nil tax impact) (refer note 6 and 8). Gross Tax After tax Rm Rm Rm PCB 20.2%: reversal of impairment (refer note 6 and 8) 1,121 - 1,121 Total attributable to ARM 1,121 - 1,121 A pre-tax discount rate of 20.5% was used for the discounted cash flow valuation model together with the following commodity prices and exchange rates: F2023 Real F2024 Real Long-term Real R/US$ 15.66 15.28 15.15 US$/t 184 136 80 4.3 Machadodorp Works An impairment reversal was recognised in F2022 on property, plant and equipment for R3 million with no tax effect (refer note 8). 4.4 Venture Building Trust An impairment loss was recognised in F2021 on property, plant and equipment for R9 million with no tax effect (refer note 8). Details of the F2021 impairments were included in the financial results ended 30 June 2021, which can be found on www.arm.co.za. PR note 5 - 8 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 14 for the year ended 30 June Reviewed Audited F2022 F2021 Rm Rm 5 LOANS AND LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES ARM Coal ¹ - 40 Total - 40 ¹ F2022 includes an amount of R93 million in Trade and other receivables as it is expected to be repaid within the next 12 months (refer note 11). 6 INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE Through ARM's 51% investment in ARM Coal and ARM's 10% direct investment, the Group holds a 20.2% investment in the Participative Coal Business (PCB) of Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (GOSA). Opening balance 534 795 Income / (loss) for the current year 927 ( 260) Income / (loss) for the current year before the re-measurement of loans 1 417 ( 296) Re-measurement of loans (refer note 15) ( 490) 36 Movement in loans (non-cash flow) ¹ ( 534) ( 1) Reversal of impairment on investment (refer note 4.2 and 8) 1 121 - Closing balance 2 048 534 ¹ Settled together with the partner loans during F2022. 7 INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURE The investment relates to ARM Ferrous and consists of Assmang as a joint venture which includes iron ore and manganese segments. Opening balance 20 938 17 545 Net income for the period 6 649 7 498 Income for the period¹ 6 689 7 541 Consolidation adjustment (40) (43) Foreign currency translation reserve 58 ( 105) Less: Cash dividend received for the period (5 500) (4 000) Closing balance 22 145 20 938 Refer note 2.1 and 2.4 for more detail on the ARM Ferrous segment ¹ Includes reversal of expected credit losses recorded of R126 million less tax of R6 million (F2021: R81 million expected credit losses less tax of R1 million). 8 CAPITAL ITEMS Reversal of impairment on property, plant and equipment - Machadodorp Works (refer note 4.3) 3 -0 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - Nkomati 2 -0 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - Two Rivers ( 2) -0 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal 4 -0 Reversal of impairment on investment in PCB - ARM Coal (refer note 4.2 and 6) 1 121 -0 Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment - Venture Building Trust (refer note 4.4) - ( 9) 0 -0 Capital items per statement of profit or loss before taxation effect 1 128 ( 9) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment accounted for directly - 0 -0 in associate - ARM Coal ( 9) -0 Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment accounted for directly - 0 -0 in joint venture - Assmang (refer note 4.1) (20) (283) Impairment loss on investment in Sakura accounted for directly 0 -0 in joint venture - Assmang (refer note 4.1) - 0 (169) Impairment loss on investment in Cato Ridge accounted for directly - 0 -0 in joint venture - Assmang (refer note 4.1) - 0 (48) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment accounted for directly - 0 -0 in joint venture - Assmang (25) (2) 0 -0 Capital items before taxation effect 1,074 ( 511) 0 -0 Taxation accounted for in joint venture - impairment loss on property, plant and equipment - Assmang 6 72 Taxation accounted for in joint venture - loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - Assmang 6 1 Taxation accounted for in associate - loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal 3 -0 Taxation on profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal ( 1) -0 Total 1,088 ( 438) Pr Note 9-10 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 15 for the year ended 30 June Reviewed Audited F2022 F2021 Rm Rm 9 EARNINGS PER SHARE Headline earnings (R million) 11 338 13 064 Headline earnings per share (cents) 5 787 6 688 Basic earnings per share (cents) 6 343 6 464 Diluted headline earnings per share (cents) 5 783 6 621 Diluted basic earnings per share (cents) 6 338 6 399 Number of shares in issue at end of year (thousands) 224 668 224 453 Weighted average number of shares (thousands) 195 899 195 333 Weighted average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share (thousands) 196 033 197 314 Net asset value per share (cents) 20 545 17 908 EBITDA (R million) 8 854 12 227 Interim dividend declared (cents per share) 1 200 1 000 Dividend declared after year-end (cents per share) 2 000 2 000 Reconciliation to headline earnings (R million) Basic earnings attributable to equity holders of ARM 12 426 12 626 -Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM coal ( 4) - -Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - Nkomati ( 2) - - Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment in associate - ARM Coal 9 - -Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - Two Rivers 2 - - Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment in joint venture - Assmang 20 283 - Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment in joint venture - Assmang 25 2 - Impairment loss on investment in Sakura accounted for directly in joint venture - Assmang - 169 - Impairment loss on investment in Cato Ridge accounted for directly in joint venture - Assmang - 48 - Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment - Venture Building Trust - 9 -Impairment reversal on property, plant and equipment - Machadodorp Works ( 3) - - Impairment reversal on investment in 20.2% PCB - ARM (1 121) - 11 352 13 137 - Taxation accounted for in joint venture - impairment loss at Assmang ( 6) ( 72) - Taxation accounted for in joint venture - loss sale of property, plant and equipment at Assmang (6) ( 1) - Taxation accounted for in associate - loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal (3) - - Taxation accounted for profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - ARM Coal 1 - Headline earnings 11 338 13 064 10 OTHER INVESTMENTS Harmony ¹ 3 881 3 940 Opening balance 3 940 5 366 Fair value loss in other comprehensive income ( 59) (1 426) Guardrisk ² 9 36 Preference shares 1 1 Richards Bay Coal Terminal ³ 213 233 - - Closing balance 4 104 4 210 ¹ This is a level 1 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. ² This is a level 2 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. Fair value based on the net asset value of the cell captive. ³ This is a level 3 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) The fair value of the RBCT investment was determined by calculating the present value of the future wharfage cost savings by being a shareholder in RBCT as opposed to the wharfage payable by non-shareholders. The fair value is most sensitive to wharfage cost. The current RBCT valuation is based on a wharfage cost differential ranging between R44/tonne and R49/tonne (F2021:R42/tonne and R48/tonne). If increased by 10% this would result in a R22 million (F2021: R23 million) increase in the valuation on the RBCT investment. If decreased by 10% this would result in a R22 million (F2021: R23 million) decrease in the valuation on the RBCT investment. The valuation is calculated based on the duration of the RBCT lease agreement with Transnet SOC Limited to 31 December 2038, using a pre-tax discount rate of 20.8% (F2021: 19.1%). Opening balance 233 238 Fair value loss ( 20) ( 5) Closing balance 213 233 Pr note 11-15 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 16 for the year ended 30 June Reviewed Audited actual actual F2022 F2021 Rm Rm 11 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Trade and other receivables contain provisional pricing features linked to commodity prices and exchange rates, which have been designated to be measured at fair value through profit or loss because of the embedded derivative. This is a level 2 valuation in terms of IFRS. Trade and other receivables include a contract asset from Assmang of R985 million (F2021: R1 156 million). The contract asset resulted from revised fee arrangements in the prior year, whereby fees received from Assmang only become payable following receipt by Assmang from the relevant customer. Trade and other receivables includes an amount of R93 million relating to ARM Coal which was included in Loans and long-term receivables in F2021 (refer note 5). 12 FINANCIAL ASSETS Investments in fixed deposits Current financial assets ¹ - ARM Finance Company SA ² 185 161 - Two Rivers 31 30 - Modikwa - 203 - Nkomati 114 59 - Mannequin Captive Cell (Cell AVL 18) 500 61 - Other - 9 830 523 Non-current financial assets ¹ - ARM Coal (Investment in fixed deposit) 50 46 - Mannequin Captive Cell (Cell AVL 18) (refer note 22.2) 162 145 - Modikwa 2 1 - Venture Building Trust -0 1 214 193 Total 1 044 716 ¹ Cash and cash equivalents were invested in fixed deposits with maturities longer than three months to achieve better returns. When these investments mature, to the extent that amounts are not re-invested in new investments with maturities of longer than 3 months, they will again form part of cash and cash equivalents. The carrying amounts of the financial assets shown above approximate their fair value. ² ARM Finance Company SA invested R172 million (F2021: R173 million) in fixed deposits with maturities longer than three months. The amount was translated at the 30 June closing exchange rate resulting in a foreign currency translation gain of R13 million (F2021: R12 million loss). The following guarantees issued are included in financial assets: - Two Rivers to DMRE, Eskom and BP Oil amounting to R31 million (F2021: R30 million). - Nkomati to DMRE and Eskom amounting to R114 million (F2021: R59 million). - Modikwa to DMRE and Eskom amounting to Rnil (F2021: R164 million). - ARM Coal to DMRE amounting to R50 million (F2021: R46 million). Other financial assets includes trust funds of Rnil (F2021: R9 million). 13 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Total cash at bank and on deposit 11,069 8 865 - African Rainbow Minerals Limited 8,770 7 739 - ARM BBEE Trust 38 4 - ARM Finance Company SA 92 81 - ARM Platinum Proprietary Limited 874 538 - ARM Treasury Investments Proprietary Limited 43 42 - Nkomati 52 106 - Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited 1,174 329 - Other cash at bank and on deposit 26 26 Total cash set aside for specific use 590 806 - Mannequin Captive Cell (Cell AVL 18) ¹ 245 681 - Rehabilitation trust funds ¹ 65 44 - Other cash set aside for specific use ¹ 280 81 Total as per statement of financial position 11,659 9 671 Less : Overdrafts (refer note 14) (16) (16) Total as per statement of cash flows 11,643 9 655 Cash at bank and on deposit earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. ¹ Cash set aside for specific use in respect of the group includes: - Mannequin captive cell is used as part of the group insurance program. The cash held in the cell is invested in highly liquid investments and is used to settle claims as and when they arise as part of the risk finance retention strategy. - The trust funds of R16 million (F2021: R6 million) - African Rainbow Mineral Limited of R37 million (F2021: R35 million) - Guarantees issued by ARM Coal to DMRE amounting to R46 million (F2021: R44 million). - Guarantees issued by Modikwa to DMRE and Eskom amounting to R234 million (F2021: Rnil). - Guarantees issued by Nkomati to DMRE and Eskom amounting to R12 million (F2021: R40 million). NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 17 for the year ended 30 June Reviewed Audited F2022 F2021 Rm Rm 14 BORROWINGS Long-term borrowings are held as follows : ARM Coal Proprietary Limited (Partner loans) ¹ - 0 707 ARM BBEE Trust (loan from Harmony Gold) ² 166 217 African Rainbow Minerals Limited (lease liability) - 0 -0 Anglo Platinum Limited (lease liability) 9 29 Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited (lease liability) 130 152 - 0 -0 305 1 105 Short-term borrowings African Rainbow Minerals Limited (lease liability) -0 4 ARM BBEE Trust (loan from Harmony Gold)¹ -0 - Anglo Platinum Limited (partner loan) -0 - Anglo Platinum Limited (lease liability) 20 30 ARM Coal Proprietary Limited (Partner loans) ¹ 139 307 ARM Coal (lease liability) -0 1 Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited (lease liability) 4 6 163 348 Overdrafts (refer note 13) Nkomati Mine -0 -0 Two Rivers Platinum Proprietary Limited -0 -0 ARM Treasury Operations 16 16 16 16 Overdrafts and short-term borrowings - interest bearing 40 57 Overdrafts and short-term borrowings - non-interest bearing 139 307 Overdrafts and short-term borrowings 179 364 Total borrowings 484 1 469 The carrying amounts of the financial liabilities shown above approximate their fair value ¹ ARM Coal loans from Glencore were settled at 30 June 2022 from cash generated by the GGV and PCB operations. In terms of the loan agreements, cash generated available for distribution to ARM Coal is utilised by Glencore to settle the outstanding GGV and PCB loans. Therefore these settlements did not result in any cash flows to or from ARM Coal. The short-term liability at 30 June 2022 relates to an operational loan between GGV and PCB. ² On the 28 June 2021 ARM and Harmony advanced new loans to the ARM BBEE Trust. The proceeds from the new loans were used to settle the old loans. This resulted in a gain for the ARM BBEE Trust. The new loans carry interest at zero percent, subject to the lenders reserving the right to charge interest in the future. The new loans are fully repayable on or before 30 June 2035. Earlier payments are at the discretion of the ARM BBEE Trust. F2022 includes repayments of R65 million and re-measurements of R5 million. 15 RE-MEASUREMENT GAINS AND LOSSES ARM Coal Included in other operating income and income / (loss) from associate are re-measurements with no tax effect in both years relating to the GGV and PCB loans. The gain and loss is as a result of a re-measurement of debt between ARM and Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited (GOSA) and ARM Coal Proprietary Limited. The re-measurement adjustments are as follows: Re-measurement gain in operating income - ARM Coal segment 49 206 Re-measurement loss in operating expenses - ARM Coal segment (815) - Net re-measurement (loss) / gain - ARM Coal segment (766) 206 Re-measurement gain in operating income / (loss in operating expenses) - ARM Corporate segment 443 (153) Net Re-measurement (loss) / gain on Group profit from operations before capital items (323) 53 Income from associate re-measurement (loss) / gain on loans (refer note 6) (490) 36 Net ARM Coal re-measurement (loss) / gain (813) 89 The re-measurements are as a result of changes in the future repayment cash flows applied to the net present value calculations. The discount rate used in the calculation of the re-measurement is 10%. A US$1 increase in commodity prices would decrease the re-measurement gain by Rnil (F2021: R17 million). A US$1 decrease in commodity prices would increase the re-measurement gain by Rnil (F2021: R17 million). As the remaining liabilities are current changes in US$1 commodity prices would be nominal. This a level 3 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. The group loans were repaid at 30 June 2022. Modikwa The F2021 re-measurement loss in Modikwa of R143 million is partially eliminated against a re-measurement gain in ARM Company of R137 million. The net re-measurement gain attributable to ARM being R18 million. Since the loans were repaid in F2021 there are no further re-measurements. The re-measurement adjustments are as follows: Other operating expense increase - (6) ARM Platinum segment (re-measurement loss) - (143) ARM Corporate segment (re-measurement gain) - 137 Non-controlling interest - 24 Net Modikwa re-measurement gain - 18 The re-measurements are as a result of changes in the future repayment cash flows applied to the net present value calculations. The discount rate used in the calculation of the re-measurement is 5%. This is a level 3 valuation in terms of IFRS 13. Pr note 15-21 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 18 Page 9 Page 10 for the year ended 30 June Reviewed Audited F2022 F2021 Rm Rm 15 RE-MEASUREMENT GAINS AND LOSSES (Continued) ARM BBEE Trust (loan from Harmony) Included in other operating income for F2022 is a re-measurement gain of R5 million (F2021: R47 million fair value gain). The gain is as a result of the new loans advanced to the ARM BBEE Trust by Harmony in F2021. The re-measurement / fair value gains are as follows: Other operating income increase - ARM Corporate segment 5 47 Net ARM BBEE Trust gain 5 47 The fair value at initial recognition in F2021 was as a result of the difference in the stipulated interest rate the lender may charge in the future in the new loan agreement and the interest rate the ARM BBEE Trust would have to pay if the loan was advanced in an open market. The rate used to determine the re-measurement and fair value is 11.69% (F2021: 9.04%). The carrying amounts of the financial liabilities approximate their fair value. 16 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Management fees 1,489 1,800 Cost recoveries 51 50 Insurance income 115 92 Realised foreign exchange gains 35 1 Royalties received 114 173 Loan fair value gain (refer note 15) - 47 Loan re-measurement gains (refer note 15) 54 53 Other 125 162 Total 1,983 2,378 17 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Provisions 231 233 Mineral royalty tax 911 1,215 Staff cost 337 317 Loan re-measurement loss (refer note 15) 372 6 Consulting fees 130 58 Share-based payments expense 263 220 Insurance 129 105 Research and development 166 105 Other 700 458 Total 3,239 2,717 18 INCOME/(LOSS) FROM ASSOCIATE Income / (loss) from associate before the re-measurement of loans 1,417 (296) Loan re-measurement (loss) / gain (refer note 15) (490) 36 Total 927 (260) 19 TAXATION South African normal taxation - current year 2,384 2,411 - mining 2,003 1,880 - non-mining 381 531 - prior year 25 (6) Total deferred taxation 327 928 Deferred taxation 413 928 Deferred tax - rate change ¹ (86) - Total tax 2,736 3,333 ¹ During the 2022 budget speech held on 23 February 2022, it was announced that the corporate income tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27% for companies with years of assessment ending on or after 31 March 2023. This change has affected recorded deferred tax assets and liabilities at 30 June 2022 and the effective tax rate in the future. 20 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS Done 5 aug 2021 Cash generated from operations before working capital changes 10 148 13 107 Working capital outflow (1 640) (5 305) Movement in inventories - inflow 70 54 Movement in receivables - outflow (737) (4,630) Movement in payables and provisions - outflow (973) (729) 0 0 Cash generated from operations 8 508 7 802 0 21 COMMITMENTS Done 5 aug 2021 Commitments in respect of future capital expenditure, which will be funded from operating cash flows and by utilising available cash and/or borrowing resources, are summarised below: Commitments Commitments in respect of capital expenditure: Approved by directors - contracted for 1 684 677 - not contracted for 1 848 126 Total commitments 3 532 803 Pr Note 22 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 30 June Page 19 Reviewed Audited F2022 F2021 Rm Rm 22 PROVISIONS 22.1 NKOMATI RESTORATION AND DECOMMISSIONING PROVISION ¹ Long-term provisions Opening balance 567 525 Provision for the period ¹ 55 ( 13) Transfer from / (to) from short-term provisions ( 2) 34 Unwinding of discount rate 25 21 Closing balance 645 567 Short-term provision Opening balance 29 63 Transfer from/(to) long-term provisions 2 ( 34) Closing balance 31 29 Total Nkomati restoration and decommissioning provision 676 596 ¹ Nkomati ceased mining operations on 14 March 2021. The mine is currently under care and maintenance. 22.2 SILICOSIS AND TURBERCULOSIS CLASS ACTION PROVISION Long-term provision The provision movement is as follows: Opening balance 146 189 Interest unwinding 12 16 Demographic assumptions changes (13) (3) Transfer from / (to) short-term provisions 14 (56) Closing balance 159 146 Short-term provision Opening balance 60 51 Settlement payments (30) (47) Transfer (to) / from long-term provisions (14) 56 Closing balance 16 60 Total silicosis and tuberculosis class action provision 175 206 ARM has a contingency policy in this regard which covers environmental site liability and silicosis liability with Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited ('Guardrisk'). In turn, Guardrisk has reinsured the specified risks with Mannequin Insurance PCC Limited - Cell AVL 18, Guernsey which cell captive is held by ARM. Following the High Court judgement previously reported, the Tshiamiso Trust was registered in November 2019. As part of the settlement a guarantee of R304 million was issued by Guardrisk on behalf of ARM in favour of the Tshiamiso Trust on 13 December 2019. Details of the provision were discussed in the 30 June 2021 financial results, which can be found on www.arm.co.za. PR Note 23 - 25 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page 20 for the year ended 30 June 23 RELATED PARTIES The Company in the ordinary course of business enters into various sale, purchase, service and lease transactions with subsidiaries, associated companies, joint ventures and joint operations. Transactions between the Company, its subsidiaries and joint operations related to fees, insurances, dividends, rentals and interest are regarded as intra-group transactions and eliminated on consolidation. Reviewed Audited F2022 F2021 Rm Rm Amounts accounted in the statement of profit or loss relating to transactions with related parties Subsidiaries Impala Platinum - Sales 9 416 11 992 Joint operations Rustenburg Platinum Mines - Sales ¹ 4 522 4 924 Modikwa non-controlling interest - Dividend declared ¹ 255 72 Glencore International AG - Sales 2 627 884 Norilsk Nickel - Sales - 1 507 Norilsk Nickel - Management fees - 13 Glencore Operations SA - Management fees 78 68 Joint venture Assmang - Management fees 1 478 1 770 - Dividends received 5 500 4 000 Amounts outstanding at year-end (owing to) / receivable by ARM on current account Joint venture Assmang - Trade and other receivables 985 1 156 Joint operations Rustenburg Platinum Mines - Trade and other receivables ¹ 1 526 1 755 Norilsk Nickel - Trade and other payables 2 - 0 Norilsk Nickel - Trade and other receivables - 67 Glencore Operations SA - Long-term borrowings - ( 707) Glencore Operations SA - Short-term borrowings ( 139) ( 307) Glencore Operations SA - Trade and other receivables 887 218 Glencore International AG - Trade and other receivables 376 120 Subsidiary Impala Platinum - Trade and other receivables 3 646 4 324 Impala Platinum - dividend paid 1 060 1 219 ¹ These transactions and balances for joint operations do not meet the definition of a related party as per IAS 24 but have been included to provide additional information. 24 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Nkomati The Nkomati mine closure may have a potential exposure regarding rehabilitation and management of water post closure. There are uncertainties regarding the on-going assessment of long-term water management measures, and anticipated amendments to the existing Water Use License (WUL). Technical studies towards providing an integrated Water Management Plan are underway. The results of the studies will be used as input towards a risk assessment that is required to apply for an amended WUL, such as applying for authorised water discharges. The WUL conditions are not yet known and the subsequent potential water resource impact liability as part of the mine rehabilitation and closure process is uncertain. The obligation will be recognised when it is probable and can be reliably estimated. The environmental rehabilitation provision at 30 June 2022 is the best independent estimate and is based on the most reliable information currently available. It will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis as engineering designs evolve and new information becomes available, as well as when approvals of a revised Environmental Management Plan and Water Use Licence are secured. There have been no other significant changes in the contingent liabilities of the Group as disclosed since 30 June 2021 annual financial statements. For a detailed disclosure on contingent liabilities, refer to ARM's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 available on the group's website (www.arm.co.za). 25 EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE Subsequent to year-end ARM received a dividend from Assmang of R3 500 million. Acquisition of Bokoni Platinum Mine Proprietary Limited ("BPM") On 20 December 2021 ARM entered into a sale and purchase agreement which provides for ARM Platinum a wholly owned subsidiary of ARM, to acquire all of the shares (100%) of BPM from Bokoni Platinum Holdings Proprietary Limited ("BPH"), in turn owned by Rustenburg Platinum Mines Limited ("RPM"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo American Platinum Limited ("AAPL"), and Plateau Resources Proprietary Limited ("Plateau"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlatsa Resources Corporation ("Atlatsa"), through a newly formed entity ARM Bokoni Mining Consortium Limited ("ARM BMC"), for a consideration of R3 500 million payable in cash. The sale and purchase agreement included various conditions to the purchase becoming effective, most notably approval for the transfer of the controlling interest in BPM to ARM BMC in terms of Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002, as well as the approval of the acquisition by the Competition Commission. As at the date of authorising these financial statements, the significant conditions precedent in the sale and purchase agreement had been fulfilled and the expected closing date is 1st of September 2022. As part of fulfilling of the closing deliverables, ARM BMC will transfer the consideration of R3 500 million payable in cash. This consideration will be funded through the subscription by ARM of an additional 99 000 shares in ARM Platinum. ARM Platinum thereafter will subscribe for 255 000 ordinary shares and 200 000 preference shares in ARM BMC. The following are the primary objectives of the transaction: - Long-life orebody favourably impacting medium term production. Adding a long-life operation greater than 24 years with significant opportunity for further value accretive growth; - Provides exposure to a high-grade UG2 resource that has an attractive prill split with high concentration of palladium and rhodium, and favourable iridium and ruthenium contributions; - Improves ARM's portfolio mix and competitiveness, with the addition of a mechanised underground operation (in new mining areas) that is expected to lower ARM's overall PGM cost curve position; and - Provides for potential scale benefits and opportunities for operational optimisation, given its proximity to ARM's other Eastern limb PGM operations. On the 11th of June 2022, approval was granted to transfer a controlling interest in BPM (the mining right holder) to ARM BMC for which consent was obtained in terms of Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002 from the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy. On the 2nd of August 2022, the Competition Commission approved the proposed acquisition of BPM, pending Competition Tribunal clearance. Competition Tribunal clearance was granted on the 11th of August 2022. In terms of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, ARM has concluded that the acquisition of BPM is considered to be a "business combination" as defined in IFRS 3, with an acquisition date of 1 September 2022, in line with transfer of control, being the effective date as per the sale and purchase agreement. As a result of the timing of the Competition Tribunal clearance and the uncertainties associated with potential directives which may have been issued by the Competition Commission in their consideration of the proposed structure of the sale and purchase agreement, as well as the different mining approaches (conventional vs mechanised) to be determined after the various feasibility studies are completed, the fair value for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, cannot yet be accurately determined. The option analysis (conventional vs mechanised) to restart the mine has an impact on the mine plan. The final mine plan and resultant valuation of assets can therefore only be accurately determined once all the feasibility studies have been completed. This is a complex process as it involves different sites, and an assessment of which option will yield the best outcome. ARM Platinum has appointed a valuator in order to conduct a fair value valuation of at acquisition identifiable assets and liabilities through a Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) mechanism, at which point an amount of either goodwill or gain on bargain purchase will be determined. Since BPM is currently on care maintenance and not generating income from sale goods, the amounts of revenue and profit or loss have not been disclosed. Included in operating expenditure (refer note 17), is an amount of R28 million relating to the acquisition costs of ARM BMC. These acquisition costs do not include depreciation or amortization of the Bokoni Platinum Mine or any of the assets which are being acquired. No other significant events have occurred subsequent to the reporting date that could materially affect the reported results. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer ARM - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED 03:41a AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : F2022 Excel Spreadsheets (481.57 KB) PU 03:41a AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : Condensed group statement of financial position PU 03:19a African Rainbow Minerals annual profit drops 13% on higher costs RE 01:57a African Rainbow Minerals annual profit drops 13% on higher costs RE 08/12 AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : Closing Of The Acquisition By Arm Of Bokoni Platinum Mines Prop.. PU 06/15 AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : Dealing in Securities by a Director of a Major Subsidiary of AR.. PU 03/30 AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 03/24 AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : Dealings in Securities PU 03/22 AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : Dealing in Securities PU 03/18 AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS : 2021 ARM assurance report PU