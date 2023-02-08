African Sun : Cautionary Statement

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 2 July 1971 under Company Registration Number 643/71)
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
The Directors of African Sun Limited (the "Company") wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Board has approved the delisting of the Company from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, immediately followed by its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (the "Transaction").
Further details of the Transaction will be provided to Shareholders once all regulatory processes have been finalised.
Shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution and consult their professional advisers when trading in the Company's shares.
By order of the Board,
Venon Musimbe
Company Secretary
8 February 2023
CORPORATE HEAD OFFICE
African Sun Limited
Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,
Corner Norfolk Road/870 Endeavour Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Email: venon.musimbe@africansunhotels.com
|
Financial Advisor
|
Sponsoring Broker
|
Legal Advisors
Directors:
E. A. Fundira (Chairman), P. Saungweme (Chief Executive Officer)*, N. Mutizwa (Chief Finance Officer)*, G. Chikomo, C. Chikosi, B. Childs, V.W. Lapham, L.M. Mhishi, T. M. Ngwenya, A.E. Siyavora. * Executive
Disclaimer
African Sun Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:23:03 UTC.