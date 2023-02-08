Advanced search
    ASUN   ZW0009012080

AFRICAN SUN LIMITED

(ASUN)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
37.33 ZWL   +10.21%
02:24aAfrican Sun : Cautionary Statement
PU
2022African Sun : Notice to the Public
PU
2022African Sun : 2022 Q3 Trading Update
PU
African Sun : Cautionary Statement

02/08/2023 | 02:24am EST
(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 2 July 1971 under Company Registration Number 643/71)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Directors of African Sun Limited (the "Company") wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Board has approved the delisting of the Company from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, immediately followed by its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (the "Transaction").

Further details of the Transaction will be provided to Shareholders once all regulatory processes have been finalised.

Shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution and consult their professional advisers when trading in the Company's shares.

By order of the Board,

Venon Musimbe

Company Secretary

8 February 2023

CORPORATE HEAD OFFICE

African Sun Limited

Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,

Corner Norfolk Road/870 Endeavour Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Email: venon.musimbe@africansunhotels.com

Financial Advisor

Sponsoring Broker

Legal Advisors

Directors:

E. A. Fundira (Chairman), P. Saungweme (Chief Executive Officer)*, N. Mutizwa (Chief Finance Officer)*, G. Chikomo, C. Chikosi, B. Childs, V.W. Lapham, L.M. Mhishi, T. M. Ngwenya, A.E. Siyavora. * Executive

Disclaimer

African Sun Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:23:03 UTC.


