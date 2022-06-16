African Sun : June 16, 20222021 Annual Report

Our Core Values and Beliefs The African Sun Way Brands
Property Portfolio
Historical Highlights
Our Strategy
Message from the Chairman
Chief Executive Ocer's Operations Review
Accounting Philosophy
Certicate by the Company Secretary
Directors' Report
Corporate Governance Charter
Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting
Directors' Declaration
Declaration by the Chief Finance Ocer
Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Company Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Group Supplementary Information
Group Structure
Shareholders' Diary
Shareholders' Prole
Board of Directors
Executive Management
Corporate Information
Sustainability Report
Corporate and Hotel Directory
Notice to Members
AFRICAN SUN LIMITED -Annual Report 2021
SUSTAINING
GROWTH
African Sun Limited
(the Company)
A leading Hotel Asset Management Company in Zimbabwe
Financial highlights
Revenue:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZWL 4.329 bln fromZWL 2.957 bln
Occupancy:31% from 23%
Prot/(Loss):
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZWL 9.737 bln from a loss of ZWL 2.419 bln
Finance Cost:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZWL 48.405 mln fromZWL 78.128 mln
ADR:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZWL 10 820 fromZWL 13 533
EBITDA:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZWL 10.542 bln from a loss
ZWL 0.279 bln
Rooms RevPAR:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZWL 3 408 fromZWL 2 905
Total Rev PAR:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZWL 6 907 fromZWL 5 558
1 803
888
ROOMS
EMPLOYEES
11
2
HOTELS
CASINOS
1
Corporate Profile
African Sun Limited ("the Company"), is a leading Hotel Asset Management Company in Zimbabwe, operating internationally recognised brands, with a vision to become the leading hospitality and leisure company in the markets we operate.
OUR BUSINESS
The Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") currently has ve divisions which are: Resort Hotels, City and Country Hotels, Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership, Sun Leisure and Real Estate.
RESORT HOTELS
There are ve hotels under this category:
Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre;
The Kingdom at Victoria Falls;
Hwange Safari Lodge;
Caribbea Bay Resort and Campsites; and
Great Zimbabwe Hotel and Campsites.
CITY AND COUNTRY HOTELS
There are ve hotels under this division:
Holiday Inn Harare;
Holiday Inn Bulawayo;
Holiday Inn Mutare;
Monomotapa Hotel; and
Troutbeck Resort.
THE VICTORIA FALLS HOTEL PARTNERSHIP
The Victoria Falls Hotel is jointly operated with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited on a 50/50 partnership. The hotel is an aliate of the Leading Hotels of the World ("LHW").
SUN LEISURE
This division includes the stand-alone charity casino (Harare Sun Casino), a hotel-based casino (Makasa Sun Casino) and Sun Leisure Tours, the Group's ground handling operation.
REAL ESTATE
This division of the Company owns property investments (including 7 of the 11 hotels operated by the Group) and oers property consultancy services.
2 AFRIICAN SUN LIMITEDI --Annual Report 2021
The Group has streamlined its operations to ensure future sustainability. We continue our quest to grow shareholder value, anchored by the four pillars, which are:
PEOPLE
PROCESSES
PRODUCT
PROMOTION
3
