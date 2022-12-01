African Sun : Notice to the Public

Advanced search
    ASUN   ZW0009012080

AFRICAN SUN LIMITED

(ASUN)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
21.40 ZWL   +0.20%
11/17African Sun : 2022 Q3 Trading Update
PU
09/23African Sun : 2022 HY Results & Audit Review
PU
09/22AFRICAN SUN LIMITED : 1st-half-year results
CO
(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 2 July 1971 under Company Registration Number 643/71)

NOTICE RELATING TO THE KINGDOM AT

VICTORIA FALLS HOTEL EXIT

Further to the formal announcement released by African Sun Limited ("the Company") to the market on 4 July 2022, the Company's Board of Directors wishes to advise all stakeholders and the public at large that the Company shall be ceasing operations at the Kingdom at Victoria Falls Hotel with effect from 5 January 2023.

The African Sun Limited Board takes this opportunity to express gratitude to the public for its patronage and support over the years. The Company looks forward to continue welcoming its guests at its other ten hotels, which include the Victoria Falls Hotel (operated in partnership with Miekles Limited) and Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, which are also situated in the City of Victoria Falls.

By order of the Board

V.T. Musimbe

Company Secretary

30 November 2022

CORPORATE HEAD OFFICE

African Sun Limited

Bally House, Mount Pleasant Business Park,

Corner Norfolk Road/870 Endeavour Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Email: venon.musimbe@africansunhotels.com

Website: www.africansunhotels.com

Directors:

E. A. Fundira (Chairman), P. Saungweme (Chief Executive Officer)*, N. Mutizwa (Chief Finance Officer)*, G. Chikomo,

C. Chikosi, B. Childs, V.W. Lapham, L.M. Mhishi, T. M. Ngwenya, A.E. Siyavora. * Executive

Registered Office: Monomotapa Hotel, Number 54 Park Lane, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Disclaimer

African Sun Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Peter Saungweme Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ndangariro Mutizwa Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuel Anesu Fundira Chairman
Georgina Chimoko Independent Non-Executive Director
Thandiwe Ngweya Independent Non-Executive Director
