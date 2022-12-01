African Sun : Notice to the Public

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 2 July 1971 under Company Registration Number 643/71)

NOTICE RELATING TO THE KINGDOM AT

VICTORIA FALLS HOTEL EXIT

Further to the formal announcement released by African Sun Limited ("the Company") to the market on 4 July 2022, the Company's Board of Directors wishes to advise all stakeholders and the public at large that the Company shall be ceasing operations at the Kingdom at Victoria Falls Hotel with effect from 5 January 2023.

The African Sun Limited Board takes this opportunity to express gratitude to the public for its patronage and support over the years. The Company looks forward to continue welcoming its guests at its other ten hotels, which include the Victoria Falls Hotel (operated in partnership with Miekles Limited) and Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, which are also situated in the City of Victoria Falls.

